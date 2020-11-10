Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC Buys Pacira BioSciences Inc, InterDigital Inc, ISHARES TRUST, Sells Lumentum Holdings Inc, LGI Homes Inc, MKS Instruments Inc

Carmel, CA, based Investment company Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Pacira BioSciences Inc, InterDigital Inc, ISHARES TRUST, SPDR GOLD TRUST, SciPlay Corp, sells Lumentum Holdings Inc, LGI Homes Inc, MKS Instruments Inc, Malibu Boats Inc, Columbia Banking System Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC. As of 2020Q3, Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC owns 41 stocks with a total value of $1.2 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: PCRX, IWM,

PCRX, IWM, Added Positions: IDCC, GLD, PRSC, SCPL, FIX, EXLS, GLDD, SMP, FN, MMS, NEP, OSIS, AY, LKFN, TSEM,

IDCC, GLD, PRSC, SCPL, FIX, EXLS, GLDD, SMP, FN, MMS, NEP, OSIS, AY, LKFN, TSEM, Reduced Positions: LITE, HASI, LGIH, MKSI, COLB, SHOO, FFBC, AMN, NVEE,

LITE, HASI, LGIH, MKSI, COLB, SHOO, FFBC, AMN, NVEE, Sold Out: MBUU,

For the details of Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/neumeier+poma+investment+counsel+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capita (HASI) - 2,328,553 shares, 8.10% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 16.59% Helen Of Troy Ltd (HELE) - 318,273 shares, 5.07% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.67% Gibraltar Industries Inc (ROCK) - 888,235 shares, 4.76% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.01% WNS (Holdings) Ltd (WNS) - 842,869 shares, 4.43% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.46% Fabrinet (FN) - 848,884 shares, 4.40% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.78%

Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC initiated holding in Pacira BioSciences Inc. The purchase prices were between $51.97 and $63, with an estimated average price of $58.05. The stock is now traded at around $59.07. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.14%. The holding were 431,700 shares as of .

Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC initiated holding in ISHARES TRUST. The purchase prices were between $138.54 and $157.86, with an estimated average price of $149.92. The stock is now traded at around $172.70. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.6%. The holding were 48,725 shares as of .

Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC added to a holding in InterDigital Inc by 38.66%. The purchase prices were between $55.34 and $65.69, with an estimated average price of $60.06. The stock is now traded at around $60.54. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.64%. The holding were 487,950 shares as of .

Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC added to a holding in SPDR GOLD TRUST by 87.72%. The purchase prices were between $166.62 and $193.89, with an estimated average price of $179.71. The stock is now traded at around $175.66. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.52%. The holding were 76,835 shares as of .

Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC added to a holding in SciPlay Corp by 55.39%. The purchase prices were between $12.34 and $16.6, with an estimated average price of $14.55. The stock is now traded at around $12.00. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.42%. The holding were 895,000 shares as of .

Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC sold out a holding in Malibu Boats Inc. The sale prices were between $47.8 and $61.88, with an estimated average price of $54.25.