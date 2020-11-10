  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC Buys Pacira BioSciences Inc, InterDigital Inc, ISHARES TRUST, Sells Lumentum Holdings Inc, LGI Homes Inc, MKS Instruments Inc

November 10, 2020 | About: IDCC +0.77% GLD +0.33% SCPL -3.23% PCRX +2.91% IWM +1.86% MBUU -0.12%

Carmel, CA, based Investment company Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Pacira BioSciences Inc, InterDigital Inc, ISHARES TRUST, SPDR GOLD TRUST, SciPlay Corp, sells Lumentum Holdings Inc, LGI Homes Inc, MKS Instruments Inc, Malibu Boats Inc, Columbia Banking System Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC. As of 2020Q3, Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC owns 41 stocks with a total value of $1.2 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/neumeier+poma+investment+counsel+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC
  1. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capita (HASI) - 2,328,553 shares, 8.10% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 16.59%
  2. Helen Of Troy Ltd (HELE) - 318,273 shares, 5.07% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.67%
  3. Gibraltar Industries Inc (ROCK) - 888,235 shares, 4.76% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.01%
  4. WNS (Holdings) Ltd (WNS) - 842,869 shares, 4.43% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.46%
  5. Fabrinet (FN) - 848,884 shares, 4.40% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.78%
New Purchase: Pacira BioSciences Inc (PCRX)

Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC initiated holding in Pacira BioSciences Inc. The purchase prices were between $51.97 and $63, with an estimated average price of $58.05. The stock is now traded at around $59.07. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.14%. The holding were 431,700 shares as of .

New Purchase: ISHARES TRUST (IWM)

Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC initiated holding in ISHARES TRUST. The purchase prices were between $138.54 and $157.86, with an estimated average price of $149.92. The stock is now traded at around $172.70. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.6%. The holding were 48,725 shares as of .

Added: InterDigital Inc (IDCC)

Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC added to a holding in InterDigital Inc by 38.66%. The purchase prices were between $55.34 and $65.69, with an estimated average price of $60.06. The stock is now traded at around $60.54. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.64%. The holding were 487,950 shares as of .

Added: SPDR GOLD TRUST (GLD)

Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC added to a holding in SPDR GOLD TRUST by 87.72%. The purchase prices were between $166.62 and $193.89, with an estimated average price of $179.71. The stock is now traded at around $175.66. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.52%. The holding were 76,835 shares as of .

Added: SciPlay Corp (SCPL)

Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC added to a holding in SciPlay Corp by 55.39%. The purchase prices were between $12.34 and $16.6, with an estimated average price of $14.55. The stock is now traded at around $12.00. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.42%. The holding were 895,000 shares as of .

Sold Out: Malibu Boats Inc (MBUU)

Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC sold out a holding in Malibu Boats Inc. The sale prices were between $47.8 and $61.88, with an estimated average price of $54.25.



