Harspring Capital Management, LLC Buys IAC/InterActiveCorp, Facebook Inc, Roku Inc, Sells Alphabet Inc, Rosetta Stone Inc, SS&C Technologies Holdings Inc

Investment company Harspring Capital Management, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys IAC/InterActiveCorp, Facebook Inc, Roku Inc, Wells Fargo, Berkshire Hathaway Inc, sells Alphabet Inc, Rosetta Stone Inc, SS&C Technologies Holdings Inc, Change Healthcare Inc, Pinterest Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Harspring Capital Management, LLC. As of 2020Q3, Harspring Capital Management, LLC owns 27 stocks with a total value of $360 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: IAC, FB, ROKU, WFC, BRK.B, SEB, OEC, UPWK, BV, PAR,

IAC, FB, ROKU, WFC, BRK.B, SEB, OEC, UPWK, BV, PAR, Added Positions: SFIX, EHTH, CDLX,

SFIX, EHTH, CDLX, Reduced Positions: GOOG, SSNC, CHNG, PINS, TWTR, AMZN, LGIH, WD, CHGG, UI, XPO, STMP, PCOM,

GOOG, SSNC, CHNG, PINS, TWTR, AMZN, LGIH, WD, CHGG, UI, XPO, STMP, PCOM, Sold Out: RST, WK, ETSY, AMRS, CVCO,

IAC/InterActiveCorp (IAC) - 446,000 shares, 14.83% of the total portfolio. New Position Twitter Inc (TWTR) - 604,351 shares, 7.47% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 29.24% Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 7,700 shares, 6.73% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 17.43% SS&C Technologies Holdings Inc (SSNC) - 392,200 shares, 6.59% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 41.87% XPO Logistics Inc (XPO) - 233,500 shares, 5.49% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.71%

Harspring Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in IAC/InterActiveCorp. The purchase prices were between $106.71 and $137.46, with an estimated average price of $125.5. The stock is now traded at around $133.18. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 14.83%. The holding were 446,000 shares as of .

Harspring Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Facebook Inc. The purchase prices were between $230.12 and $303.91, with an estimated average price of $257.89. The stock is now traded at around $272.43. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.29%. The holding were 59,000 shares as of .

Harspring Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Roku Inc. The purchase prices were between $128.39 and $193.79, with an estimated average price of $157.7. The stock is now traded at around $216.98. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.72%. The holding were 71,000 shares as of .

Harspring Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Wells Fargo & Co. The purchase prices were between $22.83 and $26.35, with an estimated average price of $24.66. The stock is now traded at around $24.19. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.59%. The holding were 550,000 shares as of .

Harspring Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc. The purchase prices were between $177.99 and $221.68, with an estimated average price of $204.37. The stock is now traded at around $228.48. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.55%. The holding were 60,000 shares as of .

Harspring Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Seaboard Corp. The purchase prices were between $2658.46 and $2976.33, with an estimated average price of $2839.67. The stock is now traded at around $3360.00. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.43%. The holding were 3,085 shares as of .

Harspring Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in Stitch Fix Inc by 268.52%. The purchase prices were between $22.13 and $31.38, with an estimated average price of $25.73. The stock is now traded at around $37.81. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.94%. The holding were 535,928 shares as of .

Harspring Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in eHealth Inc by 86.93%. The purchase prices were between $61.81 and $114.86, with an estimated average price of $81.14. The stock is now traded at around $73.87. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.2%. The holding were 118,268 shares as of .

Harspring Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in Cardlytics Inc by 59.52%. The purchase prices were between $64.26 and $85.72, with an estimated average price of $72.58. The stock is now traded at around $106.36. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.59%. The holding were 80,877 shares as of .

Harspring Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in Rosetta Stone Inc. The sale prices were between $15.67 and $30.38, with an estimated average price of $25.82.

Harspring Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in Workiva Inc. The sale prices were between $52.6 and $61.28, with an estimated average price of $55.63.

Harspring Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in Etsy Inc. The sale prices were between $101.59 and $135.52, with an estimated average price of $116.89.

Harspring Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in Amyris Inc. The sale prices were between $2.33 and $4.94, with an estimated average price of $3.67.

Harspring Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in Cavco Industries Inc. The sale prices were between $166.22 and $211.39, with an estimated average price of $190.71.