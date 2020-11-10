Vista Capital Partners, Inc. Buys Microsoft Corp, Intel Corp, Starbucks Corp, Sells Portland General Electric Co, Vanguard Total International Bond ETF, VANGUARD INTL EQUI

Portland, OR, based Investment company Vista Capital Partners, Inc. (Current Portfolio) buys Microsoft Corp, Intel Corp, Starbucks Corp, Pacific West Bank West Linn Oregon, Fiserv Inc, sells Portland General Electric Co, Vanguard Total International Bond ETF, VANGUARD INTL EQUI, VANGUARD INTL EQUI, VANGUARD INDEX FDS during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Vista Capital Partners, Inc.. As of 2020Q3, Vista Capital Partners, Inc. owns 62 stocks with a total value of $551 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: PWBO, FISV, AMGN, IBM, FB,

PWBO, FISV, AMGN, IBM, FB, Added Positions: MSFT, VNQ, INTC, SBUX, AMZN, TSLA, UNP, SCHH, SCHV, VGIT,

MSFT, VNQ, INTC, SBUX, AMZN, TSLA, UNP, SCHH, SCHV, VGIT, Reduced Positions: VUG, POR, VBR, AAPL, VV, TIP, SPY, JNJ, COST, IJH, IVV, IWC, SCHA, SCHC, SCHE, SCHF, SCHP, BRK.A, KMB, APD,

VUG, POR, VBR, AAPL, VV, TIP, SPY, JNJ, COST, IJH, IVV, IWC, SCHA, SCHC, SCHE, SCHF, SCHP, BRK.A, KMB, APD, Sold Out: BNDX, VEU, VSS, BLNK,

For the details of VISTA CAPITAL PARTNERS, INC.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/vista+capital+partners%2C+inc./current-portfolio/portfolio

VANGUARD INDEX FDS (VTI) - 1,133,739 shares, 35.02% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.58% VANGUARD INDEX FDS (VTV) - 1,039,300 shares, 19.70% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.13% VANGUARD INDEX FDS (VUG) - 346,714 shares, 14.31% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.8% VANGUARD INDEX FDS (VNQ) - 859,145 shares, 12.30% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.97% VANGUARD INDEX FDS (VB) - 362,219 shares, 10.10% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.37%

Vista Capital Partners, Inc. initiated holding in Pacific West Bank West Linn Oregon. The purchase prices were between $9.56 and $11, with an estimated average price of $10.36. The stock is now traded at around $10.75. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 71,778 shares as of .

Vista Capital Partners, Inc. initiated holding in Fiserv Inc. The purchase prices were between $93.06 and $104.07, with an estimated average price of $99.57. The stock is now traded at around $106.80. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 3,000 shares as of .

Vista Capital Partners, Inc. initiated holding in Facebook Inc. The purchase prices were between $230.12 and $303.91, with an estimated average price of $257.89. The stock is now traded at around $272.43. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 807 shares as of .

Vista Capital Partners, Inc. initiated holding in Amgen Inc. The purchase prices were between $234.65 and $260.95, with an estimated average price of $247.91. The stock is now traded at around $241.60. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 819 shares as of .

Vista Capital Partners, Inc. initiated holding in International Business Machines Corp. The purchase prices were between $115.71 and $128.67, with an estimated average price of $123.08. The stock is now traded at around $117.91. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 1,659 shares as of .

Vista Capital Partners, Inc. added to a holding in Microsoft Corp by 276.81%. The purchase prices were between $200.39 and $231.65, with an estimated average price of $210.04. The stock is now traded at around $211.01. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.62%. The holding were 21,889 shares as of .

Vista Capital Partners, Inc. added to a holding in Intel Corp by 129.39%. The purchase prices were between $47.73 and $61.15, with an estimated average price of $52.07. The stock is now traded at around $45.44. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 26,504 shares as of .

Vista Capital Partners, Inc. added to a holding in Starbucks Corp by 42.86%. The purchase prices were between $72.65 and $88.38, with an estimated average price of $79.77. The stock is now traded at around $93.92. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 27,597 shares as of .

Vista Capital Partners, Inc. sold out a holding in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $57.55 and $58.32, with an estimated average price of $57.99.

Vista Capital Partners, Inc. sold out a holding in VANGUARD INTL EQUI. The sale prices were between $47.85 and $52.43, with an estimated average price of $50.71.

Vista Capital Partners, Inc. sold out a holding in VANGUARD INTL EQUI. The sale prices were between $97.15 and $108.8, with an estimated average price of $104.14.

Vista Capital Partners, Inc. sold out a holding in Blink Charging Co. The sale prices were between $4.84 and $12.6, with an estimated average price of $8.07.