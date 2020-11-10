  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
  2. What Is in the GuruFocus Premium Membership?
  3. A DIY Guide on How to Invest Using Guru Strategies
insider
insider
Articles 

Vista Capital Partners, Inc. Buys Microsoft Corp, Intel Corp, Starbucks Corp, Sells Portland General Electric Co, Vanguard Total International Bond ETF, VANGUARD INTL EQUI

November 10, 2020 | About: MSFT -3.38% INTC -0.35% SBUX -2.04% PWBO +0% FISV -2.11% FB -2.27% AMGN +2.81% IBM +2.06% BNDX -0.09% VEU +0.39% VSS -0.02%

Portland, OR, based Investment company Vista Capital Partners, Inc. (Current Portfolio) buys Microsoft Corp, Intel Corp, Starbucks Corp, Pacific West Bank West Linn Oregon, Fiserv Inc, sells Portland General Electric Co, Vanguard Total International Bond ETF, VANGUARD INTL EQUI, VANGUARD INTL EQUI, VANGUARD INDEX FDS during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Vista Capital Partners, Inc.. As of 2020Q3, Vista Capital Partners, Inc. owns 62 stocks with a total value of $551 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of VISTA CAPITAL PARTNERS, INC.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/vista+capital+partners%2C+inc./current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of VISTA CAPITAL PARTNERS, INC.
  1. VANGUARD INDEX FDS (VTI) - 1,133,739 shares, 35.02% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.58%
  2. VANGUARD INDEX FDS (VTV) - 1,039,300 shares, 19.70% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.13%
  3. VANGUARD INDEX FDS (VUG) - 346,714 shares, 14.31% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.8%
  4. VANGUARD INDEX FDS (VNQ) - 859,145 shares, 12.30% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.97%
  5. VANGUARD INDEX FDS (VB) - 362,219 shares, 10.10% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.37%
New Purchase: Pacific West Bank West Linn Oregon (PWBO)

Vista Capital Partners, Inc. initiated holding in Pacific West Bank West Linn Oregon. The purchase prices were between $9.56 and $11, with an estimated average price of $10.36. The stock is now traded at around $10.75. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 71,778 shares as of .

New Purchase: Fiserv Inc (FISV)

Vista Capital Partners, Inc. initiated holding in Fiserv Inc. The purchase prices were between $93.06 and $104.07, with an estimated average price of $99.57. The stock is now traded at around $106.80. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 3,000 shares as of .

New Purchase: Facebook Inc (FB)

Vista Capital Partners, Inc. initiated holding in Facebook Inc. The purchase prices were between $230.12 and $303.91, with an estimated average price of $257.89. The stock is now traded at around $272.43. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 807 shares as of .

New Purchase: Amgen Inc (AMGN)

Vista Capital Partners, Inc. initiated holding in Amgen Inc. The purchase prices were between $234.65 and $260.95, with an estimated average price of $247.91. The stock is now traded at around $241.60. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 819 shares as of .

New Purchase: International Business Machines Corp (IBM)

Vista Capital Partners, Inc. initiated holding in International Business Machines Corp. The purchase prices were between $115.71 and $128.67, with an estimated average price of $123.08. The stock is now traded at around $117.91. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 1,659 shares as of .

Added: Microsoft Corp (MSFT)

Vista Capital Partners, Inc. added to a holding in Microsoft Corp by 276.81%. The purchase prices were between $200.39 and $231.65, with an estimated average price of $210.04. The stock is now traded at around $211.01. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.62%. The holding were 21,889 shares as of .

Added: Intel Corp (INTC)

Vista Capital Partners, Inc. added to a holding in Intel Corp by 129.39%. The purchase prices were between $47.73 and $61.15, with an estimated average price of $52.07. The stock is now traded at around $45.44. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 26,504 shares as of .

Added: Starbucks Corp (SBUX)

Vista Capital Partners, Inc. added to a holding in Starbucks Corp by 42.86%. The purchase prices were between $72.65 and $88.38, with an estimated average price of $79.77. The stock is now traded at around $93.92. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 27,597 shares as of .

Sold Out: Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX)

Vista Capital Partners, Inc. sold out a holding in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $57.55 and $58.32, with an estimated average price of $57.99.

Sold Out: VANGUARD INTL EQUI (VEU)

Vista Capital Partners, Inc. sold out a holding in VANGUARD INTL EQUI. The sale prices were between $47.85 and $52.43, with an estimated average price of $50.71.

Sold Out: VANGUARD INTL EQUI (VSS)

Vista Capital Partners, Inc. sold out a holding in VANGUARD INTL EQUI. The sale prices were between $97.15 and $108.8, with an estimated average price of $104.14.

Sold Out: Blink Charging Co (BLNK)

Vista Capital Partners, Inc. sold out a holding in Blink Charging Co. The sale prices were between $4.84 and $12.6, with an estimated average price of $8.07.



Here is the complete portfolio of VISTA CAPITAL PARTNERS, INC.. Also check out:

1. VISTA CAPITAL PARTNERS, INC.'s Undervalued Stocks
2. VISTA CAPITAL PARTNERS, INC.'s Top Growth Companies, and
3. VISTA CAPITAL PARTNERS, INC.'s High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that VISTA CAPITAL PARTNERS, INC. keeps buying

Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Email FeedsSubscribe via Email RSS FeedsSubscribe RSS

Comments

Please leave your comment:


More GuruFocus Links

Latest Guru Picks Value Strategies
Warren Buffett Portfolio Ben Graham Net-Net
Real Time Picks Buffett-Munger Screener
Aggregated Portfolio Undervalued Predictable
ETFs, Options Low P/S Companies
Insider Trends 10-Year Financials
52-Week Lows Interactive Charts
Model Portfolios DCF Calculator
RSS Feed Monthly Newsletters
The All-In-One Screener Portfolio Tracking Tool
Write for GuruFocus Submit an article

Performances of the stocks mentioned by insider

User Generated Screeners
pjmason14Momentum
pascal.van.garsseHigh FCF-M2
kosalmmuse6
kosalmmuseBest one1
DBrizanall 2019Feb26
kosalmmuseBest one
DBrizanall 2019Feb25
kosalmmuseNice
kosalmmusehan
MsDale*52-Week Low
Get WordPress Plugins for easy affiliate links on Stock Tickers and Guru Names | Earn affiliate commissions by embedding GuruFocus Charts
GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)