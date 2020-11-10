Hartline Investment Corp Buys DIREXION SH ETF TR, Sunnova Energy International Inc, SolarEdge Technologies Inc, Sells Global Payments Inc, Visa Inc, Alteryx Inc

Investment company Hartline Investment Corp (Current Portfolio) buys DIREXION SH ETF TR, Sunnova Energy International Inc, SolarEdge Technologies Inc, Sunrun Inc, Adobe Inc, sells Global Payments Inc, Visa Inc, Alteryx Inc, CME Group Inc, Bristol-Myers Squibb Company during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Hartline Investment Corp. As of 2020Q3, Hartline Investment Corp owns 107 stocks with a total value of $592 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: NOVA, REGI, HASI, TECS, TSLA, C, SBUX, QCOM,

NOVA, REGI, HASI, TECS, TSLA, C, SBUX, QCOM, Added Positions: SPXS, SEDG, RUN, ADBE, BRK.B, VEEV, CCI, ENPH, CHGG, GOOGL, IDXX, ZBRA, VSLR, MSFT, PLD, DHR, GOOG, PLUG, WTRG, TWLO, ABT,

SPXS, SEDG, RUN, ADBE, BRK.B, VEEV, CCI, ENPH, CHGG, GOOGL, IDXX, ZBRA, VSLR, MSFT, PLD, DHR, GOOG, PLUG, WTRG, TWLO, ABT, Reduced Positions: GPN, V, AAPL, BMY, AMT, BE, NFLX, MRVL, XBI, SPLK, TREX, AMZN, DOMO, NVDA, WM, AMGN, PYPL, SQ, VBK, SCHM, ORLY, JPM, LMT, FLOT, DIS, ITW, VZ, LH, CTAS, SYK, GNTX, SCHX, ABBV, MCD, SCHG, PANW, FB, CVX, IBM, MMM, PSA, MGK, WBA, INTC, LSI,

GPN, V, AAPL, BMY, AMT, BE, NFLX, MRVL, XBI, SPLK, TREX, AMZN, DOMO, NVDA, WM, AMGN, PYPL, SQ, VBK, SCHM, ORLY, JPM, LMT, FLOT, DIS, ITW, VZ, LH, CTAS, SYK, GNTX, SCHX, ABBV, MCD, SCHG, PANW, FB, CVX, IBM, MMM, PSA, MGK, WBA, INTC, LSI, Sold Out: AYX, CME, BYND, TEAM, BA, XOM, SCHB, OMC,

Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.A) - 252 shares, 13.62% of the total portfolio. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 346,790 shares, 6.78% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 7.02% NovoCure Ltd (NVCR) - 335,586 shares, 6.31% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.31% NVIDIA Corp (NVDA) - 65,729 shares, 6.01% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.58% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 109,751 shares, 3.90% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.71%

Hartline Investment Corp initiated holding in Sunnova Energy International Inc. The purchase prices were between $17.51 and $30.41, with an estimated average price of $23.58. The stock is now traded at around $31.51. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.82%. The holding were 159,230 shares as of .

Hartline Investment Corp initiated holding in Renewable Energy Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $22.86 and $53.42, with an estimated average price of $35.02. The stock is now traded at around $61.39. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.54%. The holding were 60,261 shares as of .

Hartline Investment Corp initiated holding in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capita. The purchase prices were between $28.24 and $42.99, with an estimated average price of $37.23. The stock is now traded at around $47.74. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.54%. The holding were 75,942 shares as of .

Hartline Investment Corp initiated holding in DIREXION SH ETF TR. The purchase prices were between $10.96 and $20.63, with an estimated average price of $15.89. The stock is now traded at around $11.86. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.49%. The holding were 220,500 shares as of .

Hartline Investment Corp initiated holding in Tesla Inc. The purchase prices were between $223.93 and $498.32, with an estimated average price of $353.47. The stock is now traded at around $410.36. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 670 shares as of .

Hartline Investment Corp initiated holding in Citigroup Inc. The purchase prices were between $41.85 and $53.76, with an estimated average price of $49.87. The stock is now traded at around $47.65. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 6,940 shares as of .

Hartline Investment Corp added to a holding in DIREXION SH ETF TR by 63.86%. The purchase prices were between $4.93 and $7.66, with an estimated average price of $6.23. The stock is now traded at around $4.72. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.97%. The holding were 2,561,100 shares as of .

Hartline Investment Corp added to a holding in SolarEdge Technologies Inc by 162.92%. The purchase prices were between $141.39 and $238.35, with an estimated average price of $191.49. The stock is now traded at around $225.51. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.72%. The holding were 29,060 shares as of .

Hartline Investment Corp added to a holding in Sunrun Inc by 34.82%. The purchase prices were between $19.84 and $77.07, with an estimated average price of $46.69. The stock is now traded at around $53.59. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.66%. The holding were 195,427 shares as of .

Hartline Investment Corp added to a holding in Adobe Inc by 37.00%. The purchase prices were between $426.29 and $533.8, with an estimated average price of $465.25. The stock is now traded at around $452.00. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.56%. The holding were 24,910 shares as of .

Hartline Investment Corp added to a holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc by 56.87%. The purchase prices were between $177.99 and $221.68, with an estimated average price of $204.37. The stock is now traded at around $228.48. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.51%. The holding were 38,837 shares as of .

Hartline Investment Corp added to a holding in Veeva Systems Inc by 22.60%. The purchase prices were between $240.77 and $297.07, with an estimated average price of $263.31. The stock is now traded at around $264.15. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.48%. The holding were 55,282 shares as of .

Hartline Investment Corp sold out a holding in Alteryx Inc. The sale prices were between $105.71 and $181.98, with an estimated average price of $136.35.

Hartline Investment Corp sold out a holding in CME Group Inc. The sale prices were between $162.35 and $177.03, with an estimated average price of $168.41.

Hartline Investment Corp sold out a holding in Beyond Meat Inc. The sale prices were between $123.32 and $166.06, with an estimated average price of $135.38.

Hartline Investment Corp sold out a holding in Atlassian Corporation PLC. The sale prices were between $160.75 and $196.41, with an estimated average price of $178.51.

Hartline Investment Corp sold out a holding in Boeing Co. The sale prices were between $146.05 and $187.94, with an estimated average price of $170.6.

Hartline Investment Corp sold out a holding in SCHWAB STRATEGIC T. The sale prices were between $73.86 and $85.03, with an estimated average price of $78.86.