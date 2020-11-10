Strategic Investment Management, Llc Buys ISHARES TRUST, ISHARES INC, VANGUARD INTL EQUI, Sells ISHARES INC, SSGA SPDR S&P 500

Arlington, VA, based Investment company Strategic Investment Management, Llc (Current Portfolio) buys ISHARES TRUST, ISHARES INC, VANGUARD INTL EQUI, VANGUARD TAX MANAG, sells ISHARES INC, SSGA SPDR S&P 500 during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Strategic Investment Management, Llc. As of 2020Q3, Strategic Investment Management, Llc owns 13 stocks with a total value of $301 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.
- New Purchases: VWO, VEA,
- Added Positions: IEFA, URTH, IWM,
- Reduced Positions: IEMG, SPY, GSG, IWV, IVV,
For the details of STRATEGIC INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/strategic+investment+management%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of STRATEGIC INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, LLC
- ISHARES TRUST (IEFA) - 1,863,554 shares, 37.32% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 26.56%
- ISHARES INC (IEMG) - 955,541 shares, 16.76% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 24%
- ISHARES TRUST (IVV) - 109,096 shares, 12.18% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.63%
- ISHARES TRUST (VLUE) - 389,180 shares, 9.54% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.24%
- ISHARES INC (URTH) - 209,700 shares, 6.93% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 21.81%
Strategic Investment Management, Llc initiated holding in VANGUARD INTL EQUI. The purchase prices were between $40.14 and $45.14, with an estimated average price of $43.45. The stock is now traded at around $46.69. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 18,690 shares as of .New Purchase: VANGUARD TAX MANAG (VEA)
Strategic Investment Management, Llc initiated holding in VANGUARD TAX MANAG. The purchase prices were between $38.92 and $42.44, with an estimated average price of $41.01. The stock is now traded at around $43.94. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 11,720 shares as of .Added: ISHARES TRUST (IEFA)
Strategic Investment Management, Llc added to a holding in ISHARES TRUST by 26.56%. The purchase prices were between $57.43 and $62.28, with an estimated average price of $60.32. The stock is now traded at around $64.88. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 7.83%. The holding were 1,863,554 shares as of .Added: ISHARES INC (URTH)
Strategic Investment Management, Llc added to a holding in ISHARES INC by 21.81%. The purchase prices were between $92.66 and $105.04, with an estimated average price of $98.59. The stock is now traded at around $105.73. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.24%. The holding were 209,700 shares as of .
Here is the complete portfolio of STRATEGIC INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, LLC. Also check out:
1. STRATEGIC INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. STRATEGIC INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. STRATEGIC INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that STRATEGIC INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, LLC keeps buying