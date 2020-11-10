Strategic Investment Management, Llc Buys ISHARES TRUST, ISHARES INC, VANGUARD INTL EQUI, Sells ISHARES INC, SSGA SPDR S&P 500

Arlington, VA, based Investment company Strategic Investment Management, Llc (Current Portfolio) buys ISHARES TRUST, ISHARES INC, VANGUARD INTL EQUI, VANGUARD TAX MANAG, sells ISHARES INC, SSGA SPDR S&P 500 during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Strategic Investment Management, Llc. As of 2020Q3, Strategic Investment Management, Llc owns 13 stocks with a total value of $301 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: VWO, VEA,

VWO, VEA, Added Positions: IEFA, URTH, IWM,

IEFA, URTH, IWM, Reduced Positions: IEMG, SPY, GSG, IWV, IVV,

For the details of STRATEGIC INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/strategic+investment+management%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

ISHARES TRUST (IEFA) - 1,863,554 shares, 37.32% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 26.56% ISHARES INC (IEMG) - 955,541 shares, 16.76% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 24% ISHARES TRUST (IVV) - 109,096 shares, 12.18% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.63% ISHARES TRUST (VLUE) - 389,180 shares, 9.54% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.24% ISHARES INC (URTH) - 209,700 shares, 6.93% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 21.81%

Strategic Investment Management, Llc initiated holding in VANGUARD INTL EQUI. The purchase prices were between $40.14 and $45.14, with an estimated average price of $43.45. The stock is now traded at around $46.69. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 18,690 shares as of .

Strategic Investment Management, Llc initiated holding in VANGUARD TAX MANAG. The purchase prices were between $38.92 and $42.44, with an estimated average price of $41.01. The stock is now traded at around $43.94. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 11,720 shares as of .

Strategic Investment Management, Llc added to a holding in ISHARES TRUST by 26.56%. The purchase prices were between $57.43 and $62.28, with an estimated average price of $60.32. The stock is now traded at around $64.88. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 7.83%. The holding were 1,863,554 shares as of .

Strategic Investment Management, Llc added to a holding in ISHARES INC by 21.81%. The purchase prices were between $92.66 and $105.04, with an estimated average price of $98.59. The stock is now traded at around $105.73. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.24%. The holding were 209,700 shares as of .