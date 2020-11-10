  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
  2. What Is in the GuruFocus Premium Membership?
  3. A DIY Guide on How to Invest Using Guru Strategies
insider
insider
Articles 

Strategic Investment Management, Llc Buys ISHARES TRUST, ISHARES INC, VANGUARD INTL EQUI, Sells ISHARES INC, SSGA SPDR S&P 500

November 10, 2020 | About: IEFA +0.78% URTH +0.23% VWO -1.12% VEA +0.73%

Arlington, VA, based Investment company Strategic Investment Management, Llc (Current Portfolio) buys ISHARES TRUST, ISHARES INC, VANGUARD INTL EQUI, VANGUARD TAX MANAG, sells ISHARES INC, SSGA SPDR S&P 500 during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Strategic Investment Management, Llc. As of 2020Q3, Strategic Investment Management, Llc owns 13 stocks with a total value of $301 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of STRATEGIC INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/strategic+investment+management%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of STRATEGIC INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, LLC
  1. ISHARES TRUST (IEFA) - 1,863,554 shares, 37.32% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 26.56%
  2. ISHARES INC (IEMG) - 955,541 shares, 16.76% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 24%
  3. ISHARES TRUST (IVV) - 109,096 shares, 12.18% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.63%
  4. ISHARES TRUST (VLUE) - 389,180 shares, 9.54% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.24%
  5. ISHARES INC (URTH) - 209,700 shares, 6.93% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 21.81%
New Purchase: VANGUARD INTL EQUI (VWO)

Strategic Investment Management, Llc initiated holding in VANGUARD INTL EQUI. The purchase prices were between $40.14 and $45.14, with an estimated average price of $43.45. The stock is now traded at around $46.69. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 18,690 shares as of .

New Purchase: VANGUARD TAX MANAG (VEA)

Strategic Investment Management, Llc initiated holding in VANGUARD TAX MANAG. The purchase prices were between $38.92 and $42.44, with an estimated average price of $41.01. The stock is now traded at around $43.94. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 11,720 shares as of .

Added: ISHARES TRUST (IEFA)

Strategic Investment Management, Llc added to a holding in ISHARES TRUST by 26.56%. The purchase prices were between $57.43 and $62.28, with an estimated average price of $60.32. The stock is now traded at around $64.88. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 7.83%. The holding were 1,863,554 shares as of .

Added: ISHARES INC (URTH)

Strategic Investment Management, Llc added to a holding in ISHARES INC by 21.81%. The purchase prices were between $92.66 and $105.04, with an estimated average price of $98.59. The stock is now traded at around $105.73. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.24%. The holding were 209,700 shares as of .



Here is the complete portfolio of STRATEGIC INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, LLC. Also check out:

1. STRATEGIC INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. STRATEGIC INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. STRATEGIC INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that STRATEGIC INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, LLC keeps buying

Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Email FeedsSubscribe via Email RSS FeedsSubscribe RSS

Comments

Please leave your comment:


More GuruFocus Links

Latest Guru Picks Value Strategies
Warren Buffett Portfolio Ben Graham Net-Net
Real Time Picks Buffett-Munger Screener
Aggregated Portfolio Undervalued Predictable
ETFs, Options Low P/S Companies
Insider Trends 10-Year Financials
52-Week Lows Interactive Charts
Model Portfolios DCF Calculator
RSS Feed Monthly Newsletters
The All-In-One Screener Portfolio Tracking Tool
Write for GuruFocus Submit an article

Performances of the stocks mentioned by insider

User Generated Screeners
pjmason14Momentum
pascal.van.garsseHigh FCF-M2
kosalmmuse6
kosalmmuseBest one1
DBrizanall 2019Feb26
kosalmmuseBest one
DBrizanall 2019Feb25
kosalmmuseNice
kosalmmusehan
MsDale*52-Week Low
Get WordPress Plugins for easy affiliate links on Stock Tickers and Guru Names | Earn affiliate commissions by embedding GuruFocus Charts
GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)