Portland Global Advisors LLC Buys ISHARES TRUST, ISHARES TRUST, ISHARES INC, Sells Cigna Corp, Fifth Third Bancorp

November 10, 2020 | About: IVV -0.13% IEFA +0.78% IEMG -1.11% ROP +2.76% ATNI +3.48% ABT +1.3% APO -0.09% BX +1.91% DOV +0.08% ESGR +1.78% SCHH +1.65%

Portland, ME, based Investment company Portland Global Advisors LLC (Current Portfolio) buys ISHARES TRUST, ISHARES TRUST, ISHARES INC, Abbott Laboratories, Apollo Global Management Inc, sells Cigna Corp, Fifth Third Bancorp during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Portland Global Advisors LLC. As of 2020Q3, Portland Global Advisors LLC owns 118 stocks with a total value of $344 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Portland Global Advisors LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/portland+global+advisors+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Portland Global Advisors LLC
  1. SSGA SPDR S&P 500 (SPY) - 167,576 shares, 16.33% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.56%
  2. SPDR S&P MIDCAP 40 (MDY) - 93,430 shares, 9.21% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.15%
  3. ISHARES TRUST (EFA) - 288,060 shares, 5.33% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.08%
  4. VANGUARD INTL EQUI (VWO) - 332,387 shares, 4.18% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.52%
  5. VANGUARD INDEX FDS (VTI) - 75,057 shares, 3.72% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.02%
New Purchase: Abbott Laboratories (ABT)

Portland Global Advisors LLC initiated holding in Abbott Laboratories. The purchase prices were between $91.64 and $111.29, with an estimated average price of $101.35. The stock is now traded at around $110.81. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 5,586 shares as of .

New Purchase: Apollo Global Management Inc (APO)

Portland Global Advisors LLC initiated holding in Apollo Global Management Inc. The purchase prices were between $42.85 and $54.03, with an estimated average price of $48.12. The stock is now traded at around $43.96. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 9,550 shares as of .

New Purchase: Blackstone Group Inc (BX)

Portland Global Advisors LLC initiated holding in Blackstone Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $49.95 and $58, with an estimated average price of $53.54. The stock is now traded at around $57.11. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 7,550 shares as of .

New Purchase: Dover Corp (DOV)

Portland Global Advisors LLC initiated holding in Dover Corp. The purchase prices were between $94.86 and $115.38, with an estimated average price of $106.95. The stock is now traded at around $119.81. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 3,000 shares as of .

New Purchase: Enstar Group Ltd (ESGR)

Portland Global Advisors LLC initiated holding in Enstar Group Ltd. The purchase prices were between $151.66 and $187.38, with an estimated average price of $169.99. The stock is now traded at around $203.97. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 1,900 shares as of .

New Purchase: SCHWAB STRATEGIC T (SCHH)

Portland Global Advisors LLC initiated holding in SCHWAB STRATEGIC T. The purchase prices were between $33.98 and $37.45, with an estimated average price of $36. The stock is now traded at around $37.53. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 7,539 shares as of .

Added: ISHARES TRUST (IVV)

Portland Global Advisors LLC added to a holding in ISHARES TRUST by 295.37%. The purchase prices were between $310.4 and $357.62, with an estimated average price of $331.43. The stock is now traded at around $355.37. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.69%. The holding were 9,485 shares as of .

Added: ISHARES TRUST (IEFA)

Portland Global Advisors LLC added to a holding in ISHARES TRUST by 41.91%. The purchase prices were between $57.43 and $62.28, with an estimated average price of $60.32. The stock is now traded at around $64.88. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.35%. The holding were 68,594 shares as of .

Added: ISHARES INC (IEMG)

Portland Global Advisors LLC added to a holding in ISHARES INC by 32.59%. The purchase prices were between $48.22 and $54.44, with an estimated average price of $52.43. The stock is now traded at around $57.15. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 54,288 shares as of .

Added: Roper Technologies Inc (ROP)

Portland Global Advisors LLC added to a holding in Roper Technologies Inc by 58.67%. The purchase prices were between $386.25 and $453.18, with an estimated average price of $415.55. The stock is now traded at around $400.98. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 952 shares as of .

Added: ATN International Inc (ATNI)

Portland Global Advisors LLC added to a holding in ATN International Inc by 34.93%. The purchase prices were between $48.36 and $62.13, with an estimated average price of $57.14. The stock is now traded at around $51.14. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 5,964 shares as of .



