Portland Global Advisors LLC Buys ISHARES TRUST, ISHARES TRUST, ISHARES INC, Sells Cigna Corp, Fifth Third Bancorp

Portland, ME, based Investment company Portland Global Advisors LLC (Current Portfolio) buys ISHARES TRUST, ISHARES TRUST, ISHARES INC, Abbott Laboratories, Apollo Global Management Inc, sells Cigna Corp, Fifth Third Bancorp during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Portland Global Advisors LLC. As of 2020Q3, Portland Global Advisors LLC owns 118 stocks with a total value of $344 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



SSGA SPDR S&P 500 (SPY) - 167,576 shares, 16.33% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.56% SPDR S&P MIDCAP 40 (MDY) - 93,430 shares, 9.21% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.15% ISHARES TRUST (EFA) - 288,060 shares, 5.33% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.08% VANGUARD INTL EQUI (VWO) - 332,387 shares, 4.18% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.52% VANGUARD INDEX FDS (VTI) - 75,057 shares, 3.72% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.02%

Portland Global Advisors LLC initiated holding in Abbott Laboratories. The purchase prices were between $91.64 and $111.29, with an estimated average price of $101.35. The stock is now traded at around $110.81. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 5,586 shares as of .

Portland Global Advisors LLC initiated holding in Apollo Global Management Inc. The purchase prices were between $42.85 and $54.03, with an estimated average price of $48.12. The stock is now traded at around $43.96. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 9,550 shares as of .

Portland Global Advisors LLC initiated holding in Blackstone Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $49.95 and $58, with an estimated average price of $53.54. The stock is now traded at around $57.11. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 7,550 shares as of .

Portland Global Advisors LLC initiated holding in Dover Corp. The purchase prices were between $94.86 and $115.38, with an estimated average price of $106.95. The stock is now traded at around $119.81. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 3,000 shares as of .

Portland Global Advisors LLC initiated holding in Enstar Group Ltd. The purchase prices were between $151.66 and $187.38, with an estimated average price of $169.99. The stock is now traded at around $203.97. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 1,900 shares as of .

Portland Global Advisors LLC initiated holding in SCHWAB STRATEGIC T. The purchase prices were between $33.98 and $37.45, with an estimated average price of $36. The stock is now traded at around $37.53. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 7,539 shares as of .

Portland Global Advisors LLC added to a holding in ISHARES TRUST by 295.37%. The purchase prices were between $310.4 and $357.62, with an estimated average price of $331.43. The stock is now traded at around $355.37. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.69%. The holding were 9,485 shares as of .

Portland Global Advisors LLC added to a holding in ISHARES TRUST by 41.91%. The purchase prices were between $57.43 and $62.28, with an estimated average price of $60.32. The stock is now traded at around $64.88. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.35%. The holding were 68,594 shares as of .

Portland Global Advisors LLC added to a holding in ISHARES INC by 32.59%. The purchase prices were between $48.22 and $54.44, with an estimated average price of $52.43. The stock is now traded at around $57.15. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 54,288 shares as of .

Portland Global Advisors LLC added to a holding in Roper Technologies Inc by 58.67%. The purchase prices were between $386.25 and $453.18, with an estimated average price of $415.55. The stock is now traded at around $400.98. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 952 shares as of .

Portland Global Advisors LLC added to a holding in ATN International Inc by 34.93%. The purchase prices were between $48.36 and $62.13, with an estimated average price of $57.14. The stock is now traded at around $51.14. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 5,964 shares as of .