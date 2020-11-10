Edgemoor Investment Advisors, Inc. Buys iShares U.S. Credit Bond ETF, Merck Inc, Johnson Controls International PLC, Sells CenterPoint Energy Inc, Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc

Bethesda, MD, based Investment company Edgemoor Investment Advisors, Inc. (Current Portfolio) buys iShares U.S. Credit Bond ETF, Merck Inc, Johnson Controls International PLC, Consolidated Edison Inc, Pfizer Inc, sells CenterPoint Energy Inc, Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Edgemoor Investment Advisors, Inc.. As of 2020Q3, Edgemoor Investment Advisors, Inc. owns 125 stocks with a total value of $796 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.
- New Purchases: MRK, ED, MO, CL, HON, ISRG, TXN, ABBV, DOW,
- Added Positions: USIG, JCI, CVS, AGG, PFE, T, K, AMAT, WSM, WFCPL.PFD, BABA, MMM, INTC, NKE, PEP, PG, ABT, HD, MA, PYPL, IVV,
- Reduced Positions: AAPL, ARCC, GOOG, BXMT, V, URI, NVS, PNC, LEN, EPD, BAC, DIS, VZ, D, GBDC, RLJPA.PFD, SCZ, MMP, ORAN, EMN, MMC, PPL, UGI, LMT, VTR, JNJ, JPM, EQCPD.PFD, CSCO, FTV, CNP, LEMB, BCE,
- Sold Out: CNPPB.PFD, WBA,
For the details of Edgemoor Investment Advisors, Inc.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/edgemoor+investment+advisors%2C+inc./current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of Edgemoor Investment Advisors, Inc.
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 316,185 shares, 8.36% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.46%
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 550,503 shares, 8.01% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.5%
- Lowe's Companies Inc (LOW) - 281,399 shares, 5.87% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.66%
- Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.B) - 205,551 shares, 5.50% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.56%
- Alphabet Inc (GOOG) - 18,620 shares, 3.44% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.73%
Edgemoor Investment Advisors, Inc. initiated holding in Merck & Co Inc. The purchase prices were between $76.69 and $86.93, with an estimated average price of $82.09. The stock is now traded at around $81.11. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.37%. The holding were 35,866 shares as of .New Purchase: Consolidated Edison Inc (ED)
Edgemoor Investment Advisors, Inc. initiated holding in Consolidated Edison Inc. The purchase prices were between $69.65 and $77.8, with an estimated average price of $73.78. The stock is now traded at around $82.08. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 10,487 shares as of .New Purchase: Honeywell International Inc (HON)
Edgemoor Investment Advisors, Inc. initiated holding in Honeywell International Inc. The purchase prices were between $141.37 and $172.47, with an estimated average price of $157.6. The stock is now traded at around $201.98. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 1,380 shares as of .New Purchase: Altria Group Inc (MO)
Edgemoor Investment Advisors, Inc. initiated holding in Altria Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $37.93 and $44.04, with an estimated average price of $41.61. The stock is now traded at around $39.59. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 5,836 shares as of .New Purchase: Intuitive Surgical Inc (ISRG)
Edgemoor Investment Advisors, Inc. initiated holding in Intuitive Surgical Inc. The purchase prices were between $571.29 and $765.11, with an estimated average price of $673.15. The stock is now traded at around $749.50. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 300 shares as of .New Purchase: Texas Instruments Inc (TXN)
Edgemoor Investment Advisors, Inc. initiated holding in Texas Instruments Inc. The purchase prices were between $124.8 and $147.64, with an estimated average price of $135.83. The stock is now traded at around $151.49. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 1,449 shares as of .Added: iShares U.S. Credit Bond ETF (USIG)
Edgemoor Investment Advisors, Inc. added to a holding in iShares U.S. Credit Bond ETF by 63.91%. The purchase prices were between $60.44 and $62.21, with an estimated average price of $61.24. The stock is now traded at around $60.65. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.44%. The holding were 148,115 shares as of .Added: Johnson Controls International PLC (JCI)
Edgemoor Investment Advisors, Inc. added to a holding in Johnson Controls International PLC by 51.85%. The purchase prices were between $33.38 and $42.97, with an estimated average price of $39.12. The stock is now traded at around $44.42. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 142,398 shares as of .Added: Pfizer Inc (PFE)
Edgemoor Investment Advisors, Inc. added to a holding in Pfizer Inc by 152.97%. The purchase prices were between $33.46 and $39.26, with an estimated average price of $36.91. The stock is now traded at around $38.68. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 33,298 shares as of .Added: Abbott Laboratories (ABT)
Edgemoor Investment Advisors, Inc. added to a holding in Abbott Laboratories by 26.39%. The purchase prices were between $91.64 and $111.29, with an estimated average price of $101.35. The stock is now traded at around $110.81. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 3,673 shares as of .Sold Out: CenterPoint Energy Inc (CNPPB.PFD)
Edgemoor Investment Advisors, Inc. sold out a holding in CenterPoint Energy Inc. The sale prices were between $35.82 and $39.67, with an estimated average price of $37.17.Sold Out: Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (WBA)
Edgemoor Investment Advisors, Inc. sold out a holding in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. The sale prices were between $34.67 and $43.16, with an estimated average price of $39.11.
