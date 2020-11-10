Sanchez Wealth Management Group Buys iShares U.S. Credit Bond ETF, SPDR SERIES TRUST, WisdomTree U.S. Dividend Growth Fund

Investment company Sanchez Wealth Management Group (Current Portfolio) buys iShares U.S. Credit Bond ETF, SPDR SERIES TRUST, WisdomTree U.S. Dividend Growth Fund, Caterpillar Inc, Union Pacific Corp during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Sanchez Wealth Management Group. As of 2020Q3, Sanchez Wealth Management Group owns 25 stocks with a total value of $164 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: SPLG, DGRW, CAT, UNP,

SPLG, DGRW, CAT, UNP, Added Positions: USIG, QUAL, JHML, QQQ, IWF, USMV, PGX, HDV,

USIG, QUAL, JHML, QQQ, IWF, USMV, PGX, HDV, Reduced Positions: DGRO, SPY, IVV, TECH, AAPL,

For the details of Sanchez Wealth Management Group's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/sanchez+wealth+management+group/current-portfolio/portfolio

ISHARES TRUST (IWF) - 140,917 shares, 18.58% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.48% ISHARES TRUST (QUAL) - 242,786 shares, 15.31% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.98% PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ) - 82,534 shares, 13.94% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.30% JOHN HANCOCK EXCHA (JHML) - 495,288 shares, 12.58% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.04% iShares U.S. Credit Bond ETF (USIG) - 247,066 shares, 9.13% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 22.97%

Sanchez Wealth Management Group initiated holding in SPDR SERIES TRUST. The purchase prices were between $36.49 and $42.03, with an estimated average price of $38.92. The stock is now traded at around $41.60. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.43%. The holding were 18,056 shares as of .

Sanchez Wealth Management Group initiated holding in WisdomTree U.S. Dividend Growth Fund. The purchase prices were between $45.51 and $51.78, with an estimated average price of $48.52. The stock is now traded at around $51.83. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 4,928 shares as of .

Sanchez Wealth Management Group initiated holding in Caterpillar Inc. The purchase prices were between $125.73 and $153.87, with an estimated average price of $140.4. The stock is now traded at around $172.30. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 1,530 shares as of .

Sanchez Wealth Management Group initiated holding in Union Pacific Corp. The purchase prices were between $165.99 and $202.37, with an estimated average price of $185.66. The stock is now traded at around $201.26. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 1,101 shares as of .

Sanchez Wealth Management Group added to a holding in iShares U.S. Credit Bond ETF by 22.97%. The purchase prices were between $60.44 and $62.21, with an estimated average price of $61.24. The stock is now traded at around $60.65. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.71%. The holding were 247,066 shares as of .