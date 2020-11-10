Arkadios Wealth Advisors Buys Capri Holdings, Omnicell Inc, Phillips Edison Grocery Center REIT I Inc, Sells ISHARES TRUST, ISHARES TRUST, PayPal Holdings Inc

Investment company Arkadios Wealth Advisors (Current Portfolio) buys Capri Holdings, Omnicell Inc, Phillips Edison Grocery Center REIT I Inc, Planet Fitness Inc, Nutanix Inc, sells ISHARES TRUST, ISHARES TRUST, PayPal Holdings Inc, Square Inc, FIRST TRUST EXCH 2 during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Arkadios Wealth Advisors. As of 2020Q3, Arkadios Wealth Advisors owns 879 stocks with a total value of $175 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



For the details of Arkadios Wealth Advisors's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/arkadios+wealth+advisors/current-portfolio/portfolio

Apple Inc (AAPL) - 85,485 shares, 5.82% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.34% PIMCO ETF TRUST (MINT) - 67,461 shares, 3.93% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 11.81% VANGUARD WORLD FDS (VDC) - 35,361 shares, 3.42% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.10% ISHARES TRUST (JKE) - 19,038 shares, 2.99% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 31.8% Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 1,405 shares, 2.63% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.64%

Arkadios Wealth Advisors initiated holding in Planet Fitness Inc. The purchase prices were between $49.97 and $63.68, with an estimated average price of $57.62. The stock is now traded at around $73.02. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 7,611 shares as of .

Arkadios Wealth Advisors initiated holding in Mohawk Group Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $4.9 and $9.68, with an estimated average price of $7.32. The stock is now traded at around $8.30. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 40,823 shares as of .

Arkadios Wealth Advisors initiated holding in Match Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $90.36 and $120.71, with an estimated average price of $105.79. The stock is now traded at around $132.22. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 1,794 shares as of .

Arkadios Wealth Advisors initiated holding in Global X Cloud Computing ETF. The purchase prices were between $21.26 and $25.89, with an estimated average price of $22.75. The stock is now traded at around $23.43. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 5,425 shares as of .

Arkadios Wealth Advisors initiated holding in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $161.12 and $171.57, with an estimated average price of $165.77. The stock is now traded at around $155.16. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 776 shares as of .

Arkadios Wealth Advisors initiated holding in IAC/InterActiveCorp. The purchase prices were between $106.71 and $137.46, with an estimated average price of $125.5. The stock is now traded at around $133.18. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 913 shares as of .

Arkadios Wealth Advisors added to a holding in Capri Holdings Ltd by 7859.24%. The purchase prices were between $14.01 and $21.89, with an estimated average price of $16.93. The stock is now traded at around $28.12. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.5%. The holding were 41,786 shares as of .

Arkadios Wealth Advisors added to a holding in Omnicell Inc by 82.05%. The purchase prices were between $63.15 and $77.12, with an estimated average price of $69.28. The stock is now traded at around $97.41. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.4%. The holding were 18,629 shares as of .

Arkadios Wealth Advisors added to a holding in Phillips Edison Grocery Center REIT I Inc by 81.35%. The purchase prices were between $9.16 and $9.16, with an estimated average price of $9.16. The stock is now traded at around $9.16. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.38%. The holding were 167,356 shares as of .

Arkadios Wealth Advisors added to a holding in Nutanix Inc by 58.27%. The purchase prices were between $20.35 and $28.71, with an estimated average price of $22.9. The stock is now traded at around $24.85. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 54,983 shares as of .

Arkadios Wealth Advisors added to a holding in JPMorgan Chase & Co by 39.22%. The purchase prices were between $91.28 and $103.82, with an estimated average price of $98.2. The stock is now traded at around $116.52. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 10,833 shares as of .

Arkadios Wealth Advisors added to a holding in Electronic Arts Inc by 30.90%. The purchase prices were between $124.3 and $146.95, with an estimated average price of $136.17. The stock is now traded at around $118.93. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 7,791 shares as of .

Arkadios Wealth Advisors sold out a holding in Match Group Inc. The sale prices were between $75 and $288.95, with an estimated average price of $102.19.

Arkadios Wealth Advisors sold out a holding in PROSHARES TRUST. The sale prices were between $45.18 and $68.37, with an estimated average price of $54.56.

Arkadios Wealth Advisors sold out a holding in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust. The sale prices were between $15.85 and $19.93, with an estimated average price of $17.7.

Arkadios Wealth Advisors sold out a holding in Rogers Communications Inc. The sale prices were between $38.08 and $43.61, with an estimated average price of $41.06.

Arkadios Wealth Advisors sold out a holding in Capstead Mortgage Corp. The sale prices were between $5.24 and $6.36, with an estimated average price of $5.96.

Arkadios Wealth Advisors sold out a holding in CIT Group Inc. The sale prices were between $15.9 and $21.28, with an estimated average price of $19.12.