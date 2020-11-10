Arkadios Wealth Advisors Buys Capri Holdings, Omnicell Inc, Phillips Edison Grocery Center REIT I Inc, Sells ISHARES TRUST, ISHARES TRUST, PayPal Holdings Inc

Investment company Arkadios Wealth Advisors (Current Portfolio) buys Capri Holdings, Omnicell Inc, Phillips Edison Grocery Center REIT I Inc, Planet Fitness Inc, Nutanix Inc, sells ISHARES TRUST, ISHARES TRUST, PayPal Holdings Inc, Square Inc, FIRST TRUST EXCH 2 during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Arkadios Wealth Advisors. As of 2020Q3, Arkadios Wealth Advisors owns 879 stocks with a total value of $175 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.
- New Purchases: PLNT, MWK, MTCH, CLOU, TLT, IAC, BX, SDS, VNLA, LYB, IYT, ENPH, AIM, ABMD, SJM, FPE, PLTR, FDIS, SONO, CHMIPA.PFD, GBT, BRG, WIX, PSXP, HACK, SHV, PBA, VXX, VRSN, SPH, DOX, NTAP, OKE, RHP, MKL, NUE, ISBC, FL, MOR, AOR, HOG, PPD, AMCR, FVRR, AVTR, DPHC, DELL, LOGI, MMP, ESLT, DSGX, GBTC, GDXJ, CPRT, IWC, LUMN, PTF, QUAL, GIB, CAE, TBT, GOLD, ALK, BLUE, SLG, WPM, OTEX, UNM, VNO, L, HTZGQ, AER, PODD, JAZZ, OMC, FNV, NI, ICLR, ZS, NDAQ, NRG, QURE, 27T, MHK, ACB, ETSY, LITE, MKC, RACE, MYOV, QGEN, PAGS,
- Added Positions: CPRI, OMCL, PHEC, NTNX, JPM, GOOGL, EA, MRNA, GLD, MSFT, PSX, DLR, WBA, APTS, T, LSI, BRK.B, EQR, PFE, CGC, GNL, VB, VTI, XLB, SCHW, ECL, MRO, O, DOCU, NKLA, EFA, FV, BC, CVS, COST, CCI, GS, IBM, LVS, FB, UBER, DKNG, IBB, SMH, VNQ, EQIX, WELL, SUI, TER, HCMLF, ABBV, GOOG, CFG, LANDP.PFD, DOW, IGSB, EMLP, ESGU, FDL, FTCS, SCHD, SHY, VPU, MMM, PLD, ADBE, ARE, AMT, AMAT, BWA, CPT, CRI, CAT, KO, DRE, EGP, ELS, NEE, FDX, MAR, MCD, MET, NJR, NKE, ODFL, CMCT, PEG, RCL, SPG, SO, LUV, SWK, SYK, TJX, OPK, VMW, V, TSLA, GM, HUBS, SHOP, PSAPD.PFD, INVH, BND, CIBR, FXD, GSY, IAU, IHI, IPAY, IQLT, IVW, IYW, PFF, QLD, SLV, TOTL, USLV, VGT, VOE, VTIP, XLF, AKAM, AIG, NLY, AON, AVB, BK, BDX, BXP, CDNS, CPB, CCL, CNC, CHKP, CHD, CSCO, CLX, CMP, COP, DLTR, DUK, EW, LLY, EPD, ESS, EXPD, XOM, GD, HA, PEAK, HIW, HRL, JKHY, KRC, KMB, KIM, LRCX, MMC, MCO, NEM, JWN, OXY, OHI, PCAR, PPG, PAA, PGR, PSA, PHM, DGX, REG, SHW, TYL, TSN, CUBE, UAL, WFC, EVRG, EBAY, MELI, MSCI, ROIC, AGNC, HPP, NXPI, KMI, YNDX, VER, ZNGA, ACRE, HTA, CONE, DOC, REXR, AMH, RNG, AJX, TDOC, HPE, TWLO, LW, AYX, IR, JBGS, CRWD, SDGR, CARR, ALTY, DBO, ESGE, FEMS, GOVT, HDV, IJR, IXN, SDIV, SHYG, USMV, VLUE, VOO, XLV,
- Reduced Positions: JKE, IWM, MINT, AAPL, SPY, PYPL, SQ, FXO, IFV, AMZN, NVDA, XLK, SOXX, QABA, QQQ, XLU, UNH, DIS, GILD, SCHH, VONE, AEP, CMCSA, INTC, NFLX, PEP, UPS, IJT, SCHB, MO, BCE, FISV, TGT, RTX, CHTR, CDW, OUT, WORK, FSKR, FEM, IWR, LQD, USO, ACN, BA, VIAC, GE, JNJ, MCHP, MSI, ORCL, PNC, QCOM, WM, MA, AWK, HLT, RDFN, IYJ, QYLD, RDVY, RWM, XLE, ATVI, AXP, WTRG, BAC, COF, C, CL, DRI, DD, EMR, EXC, GPC, HD, HUM, MDLZ, LMT, MDT, MU, MS, RPM, SLB, SBUX, SSYS, SYY, TOL, USB, UNP, VFC, VLO, WMT, DAL, LULU, ULTA, PM, DNKN, TWTR, ALLE, SNDX, IIPR, AFIN, ROKU, CTVA, AMLP, CSB, DBEF, DGRW, DIV, EEM, FXH, KBE, MDYG, MUB, PPA, SCHE, SCHF, SH, SJNK, SKYY, SVXY, VBK, VOX, VUG, XLC, XLRE, XOP, AOS, ABT, AMD, AFL, UHAL, AWR, APH, IVZ, ADI, ADM, AJG, ASH, ADSK, ADP, BNS, BAX, BIIB, BLK, BMY, CWT, CM, CAH, CRL, CTAS, CTSH, CAG, STZ, DE, DXCM, D, DY, EIX, EL, FLIR, FNF, FE, GRMN, HAL, LHX, EHC, HSII, HSY, HPQ, HON, HBAN, ITW, TT, IFF, IPG, INTU, ISRG, KR, LTC, LEG, LEN, LNC, LYV, SPGI, NATI, NWL, GEC, PPL, PBCT, PXD, BPOP, BKNG, PFG, RJF, SJW, CRM, SNA, SRCL, TU, TXN, TMO, TRP, UFPT, URI, WMB, YUM, CMG, AQN, VRSK, DG, CBOE, HCA, MPC, HZNP, APTV, SPLK, NOW, PANW, IQV, VEEV, GLPI, NOMD, KEYS, COUP, VST, YUMC, SNDR, CLNC, EQH, TLRY, FOXA, PD, PINS, ALC, OTIS, DGRO, EES, EZM, FTEC, GDX, IAT, IDU, IEFA, IJK, JKH, MBB, ONEQ, PGX, VHT, XLP, XLY, XMMO,
- Sold Out: 4MGN, UPRO, PMT, CIT, CMO, RCI, GEO, FXU, FXN, MGA, TRNO, FBT, NXST, KSS, HEDJ, KBWB, XLI, SPYD, COOP, SPSM, PBF, 21P1, NEAR, SYF, FTV, RFL, FSZ, MMNFF, SCPL, IYG, BICK, FTSM, FBZ, FDT, GPK, AMTD, AVY, BMRN, BSX, CCK, DVA, DNRCQ, DRH, DPZ, EXAS, FLO, FCRD, LXRX, LECO, MEET, SGMS, SRE, UMPQ, ACOR, TDG, AAP, LOGM,
These are the top 5 holdings of Arkadios Wealth Advisors
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 85,485 shares, 5.82% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.34%
- PIMCO ETF TRUST (MINT) - 67,461 shares, 3.93% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 11.81%
- VANGUARD WORLD FDS (VDC) - 35,361 shares, 3.42% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.10%
- ISHARES TRUST (JKE) - 19,038 shares, 2.99% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 31.8%
- Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 1,405 shares, 2.63% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.64%
Arkadios Wealth Advisors initiated holding in Planet Fitness Inc. The purchase prices were between $49.97 and $63.68, with an estimated average price of $57.62. The stock is now traded at around $73.02. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 7,611 shares as of .New Purchase: Mohawk Group Holdings Inc (MWK)
Arkadios Wealth Advisors initiated holding in Mohawk Group Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $4.9 and $9.68, with an estimated average price of $7.32. The stock is now traded at around $8.30. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 40,823 shares as of .New Purchase: Match Group Inc (MTCH)
Arkadios Wealth Advisors initiated holding in Match Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $90.36 and $120.71, with an estimated average price of $105.79. The stock is now traded at around $132.22. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 1,794 shares as of .New Purchase: Global X Cloud Computing ETF (CLOU)
Arkadios Wealth Advisors initiated holding in Global X Cloud Computing ETF. The purchase prices were between $21.26 and $25.89, with an estimated average price of $22.75. The stock is now traded at around $23.43. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 5,425 shares as of .New Purchase: iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLT)
Arkadios Wealth Advisors initiated holding in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $161.12 and $171.57, with an estimated average price of $165.77. The stock is now traded at around $155.16. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 776 shares as of .New Purchase: IAC/InterActiveCorp (IAC)
Arkadios Wealth Advisors initiated holding in IAC/InterActiveCorp. The purchase prices were between $106.71 and $137.46, with an estimated average price of $125.5. The stock is now traded at around $133.18. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 913 shares as of .Added: Capri Holdings Ltd (CPRI)
Arkadios Wealth Advisors added to a holding in Capri Holdings Ltd by 7859.24%. The purchase prices were between $14.01 and $21.89, with an estimated average price of $16.93. The stock is now traded at around $28.12. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.5%. The holding were 41,786 shares as of .Added: Omnicell Inc (OMCL)
Arkadios Wealth Advisors added to a holding in Omnicell Inc by 82.05%. The purchase prices were between $63.15 and $77.12, with an estimated average price of $69.28. The stock is now traded at around $97.41. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.4%. The holding were 18,629 shares as of .Added: Phillips Edison Grocery Center REIT I Inc (PHEC)
Arkadios Wealth Advisors added to a holding in Phillips Edison Grocery Center REIT I Inc by 81.35%. The purchase prices were between $9.16 and $9.16, with an estimated average price of $9.16. The stock is now traded at around $9.16. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.38%. The holding were 167,356 shares as of .Added: Nutanix Inc (NTNX)
Arkadios Wealth Advisors added to a holding in Nutanix Inc by 58.27%. The purchase prices were between $20.35 and $28.71, with an estimated average price of $22.9. The stock is now traded at around $24.85. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 54,983 shares as of .Added: JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM)
Arkadios Wealth Advisors added to a holding in JPMorgan Chase & Co by 39.22%. The purchase prices were between $91.28 and $103.82, with an estimated average price of $98.2. The stock is now traded at around $116.52. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 10,833 shares as of .Added: Electronic Arts Inc (EA)
Arkadios Wealth Advisors added to a holding in Electronic Arts Inc by 30.90%. The purchase prices were between $124.3 and $146.95, with an estimated average price of $136.17. The stock is now traded at around $118.93. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 7,791 shares as of .Sold Out: Match Group Inc (4MGN)
Arkadios Wealth Advisors sold out a holding in Match Group Inc. The sale prices were between $75 and $288.95, with an estimated average price of $102.19.Sold Out: PROSHARES TRUST (UPRO)
Arkadios Wealth Advisors sold out a holding in PROSHARES TRUST. The sale prices were between $45.18 and $68.37, with an estimated average price of $54.56.Sold Out: PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (PMT)
Arkadios Wealth Advisors sold out a holding in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust. The sale prices were between $15.85 and $19.93, with an estimated average price of $17.7.Sold Out: Rogers Communications Inc (RCI)
Arkadios Wealth Advisors sold out a holding in Rogers Communications Inc. The sale prices were between $38.08 and $43.61, with an estimated average price of $41.06.Sold Out: Capstead Mortgage Corp (CMO)
Arkadios Wealth Advisors sold out a holding in Capstead Mortgage Corp. The sale prices were between $5.24 and $6.36, with an estimated average price of $5.96.Sold Out: CIT Group Inc (CIT)
Arkadios Wealth Advisors sold out a holding in CIT Group Inc. The sale prices were between $15.9 and $21.28, with an estimated average price of $19.12.
