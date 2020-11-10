Hunter Associates inc. Buys Fidelity National Financial Inc, BioTelemetry Inc, GLDMN SACHS ETF TR, Sells Alleghany Corp, Royal Dutch Shell PLC, NextEra Energy Inc

Pittsburgh, PA, based Investment company Hunter Associates inc. (Current Portfolio) buys Fidelity National Financial Inc, BioTelemetry Inc, GLDMN SACHS ETF TR, Merck Inc, Proofpoint Inc, sells Alleghany Corp, Royal Dutch Shell PLC, NextEra Energy Inc, Welltower Inc, Century Aluminum Co during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Hunter Associates inc.. As of 2020Q3, Hunter Associates inc. owns 185 stocks with a total value of $360 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: FNF, BEAT, HASI, LMT, TGT, FBHS, ZM, ESLT, MATW, MKC, RSG, SWKS, WMT, DNKN, NOK,

FNF, BEAT, HASI, LMT, TGT, FBHS, ZM, ESLT, MATW, MKC, RSG, SWKS, WMT, DNKN, NOK, Added Positions: GSLC, MRK, PFPT, MO, AVGO, PM, BOOM, UBA, TRIB, JPM, ABB, ENDP, ABBV, HD, BMY, VZ, LIND, TSN, INGN, TXN, TJX, MDLZ, CCI, TMF, CVS, VIG, TGODF, ZROZ, LW, LHX, CME, CVX, BAC, T,

GSLC, MRK, PFPT, MO, AVGO, PM, BOOM, UBA, TRIB, JPM, ABB, ENDP, ABBV, HD, BMY, VZ, LIND, TSN, INGN, TXN, TJX, MDLZ, CCI, TMF, CVS, VIG, TGODF, ZROZ, LW, LHX, CME, CVX, BAC, T, Reduced Positions: DIS, RMD, MSFT, RDS.B, NEE, WELL, KSU, TPL, PPL, ACN, WSO, RTX, TMO, BRK.B, XOM, OFLX, VAR, CL, INTC, CSCO, CVET, BKI, ABT, WY, NXPI, EV, IBM, GILD, PSX, APTV, VXF, SPLV, FNV, SPSB, AWK, VGLT, ADP, GLW, PPG, ORCL, KMB, HON, HSY, FLEX, CRL, RPM, DHR, GOOG, CVIAQ, VCSH,

DIS, RMD, MSFT, RDS.B, NEE, WELL, KSU, TPL, PPL, ACN, WSO, RTX, TMO, BRK.B, XOM, OFLX, VAR, CL, INTC, CSCO, CVET, BKI, ABT, WY, NXPI, EV, IBM, GILD, PSX, APTV, VXF, SPLV, FNV, SPSB, AWK, VGLT, ADP, GLW, PPG, ORCL, KMB, HON, HSY, FLEX, CRL, RPM, DHR, GOOG, CVIAQ, VCSH, Sold Out: Y, CENX, BA, COP, RDS.A, BIIB, HXL, REZI,

For the details of Hunter Associates inc.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/hunter+associates+inc./current-portfolio/portfolio

Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 117,560 shares, 6.87% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.03% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 206,047 shares, 6.63% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.14% Amgen Inc (AMGN) - 60,042 shares, 4.24% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.33% Omega Flex Inc (OFLX) - 86,871 shares, 3.78% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.81% ResMed Inc (RMD) - 67,139 shares, 3.20% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.54%

Hunter Associates inc. initiated holding in Fidelity National Financial Inc. The purchase prices were between $29.64 and $35.44, with an estimated average price of $32.55. The stock is now traded at around $33.95. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.51%. The holding were 58,128 shares as of .

Hunter Associates inc. initiated holding in BioTelemetry Inc. The purchase prices were between $35.95 and $46.31, with an estimated average price of $41.8. The stock is now traded at around $50.18. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 22,870 shares as of .

Hunter Associates inc. initiated holding in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capita. The purchase prices were between $28.24 and $42.99, with an estimated average price of $37.23. The stock is now traded at around $47.74. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 9,300 shares as of .

Hunter Associates inc. initiated holding in Lockheed Martin Corp. The purchase prices were between $339.96 and $398.07, with an estimated average price of $381.38. The stock is now traded at around $371.28. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 810 shares as of .

Hunter Associates inc. initiated holding in Zoom Video Communications Inc. The purchase prices were between $231.04 and $500.53, with an estimated average price of $319.67. The stock is now traded at around $376.01. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 500 shares as of .

Hunter Associates inc. initiated holding in Target Corp. The purchase prices were between $117.7 and $157.42, with an estimated average price of $137.09. The stock is now traded at around $158.07. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 1,664 shares as of .

Hunter Associates inc. added to a holding in GLDMN SACHS ETF TR by 20.03%. The purchase prices were between $62.79 and $72.07, with an estimated average price of $66.9. The stock is now traded at around $71.03. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 56,198 shares as of .

Hunter Associates inc. added to a holding in Merck & Co Inc by 35.42%. The purchase prices were between $76.69 and $86.93, with an estimated average price of $82.09. The stock is now traded at around $81.11. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 24,549 shares as of .

Hunter Associates inc. added to a holding in Proofpoint Inc by 26.77%. The purchase prices were between $101.69 and $125.27, with an estimated average price of $111.41. The stock is now traded at around $97.62. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 22,610 shares as of .

Hunter Associates inc. added to a holding in Altria Group Inc by 22.86%. The purchase prices were between $37.93 and $44.04, with an estimated average price of $41.61. The stock is now traded at around $39.59. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 51,535 shares as of .

Hunter Associates inc. added to a holding in Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc by 68.38%. The purchase prices were between $8.22 and $11.86, with an estimated average price of $9.93. The stock is now traded at around $11.42. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 39,400 shares as of .

Hunter Associates inc. added to a holding in ABB Ltd by 25.44%. The purchase prices were between $23.26 and $26.54, with an estimated average price of $25.49. The stock is now traded at around $27.07. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 19,725 shares as of .

Hunter Associates inc. sold out a holding in Alleghany Corp. The sale prices were between $471.19 and $567.21, with an estimated average price of $525.58.

Hunter Associates inc. sold out a holding in Century Aluminum Co. The sale prices were between $6.81 and $10.83, with an estimated average price of $8.7.

Hunter Associates inc. sold out a holding in Boeing Co. The sale prices were between $146.05 and $187.94, with an estimated average price of $170.6.

Hunter Associates inc. sold out a holding in Royal Dutch Shell PLC. The sale prices were between $25.17 and $33.98, with an estimated average price of $30.27.

Hunter Associates inc. sold out a holding in ConocoPhillips. The sale prices were between $32.46 and $41.78, with an estimated average price of $37.92.

Hunter Associates inc. sold out a holding in Hexcel Corp. The sale prices were between $32.57 and $46.71, with an estimated average price of $40.39.