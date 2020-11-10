Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC Buys Meta Financial Group Inc, VANGUARD INTL EQUI, VANGUARD INTL EQUI, Sells SPDR INDEX SHS FDS

Investment company Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Meta Financial Group Inc, VANGUARD INTL EQUI, VANGUARD INTL EQUI, SPDR SERIES TRUST, VANGUARD INDEX FDS, sells SPDR INDEX SHS FDS during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC. As of 2020Q3, Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC owns 106 stocks with a total value of $173 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: CASH, VGK, VPL, BWZ, VOO, MSFT, SCHP, VNQI, SCHR, TIP, IEI, VTEB, SPY, GLD, IEUR, IAU, VNQ, SCZ, SCHX, VSS, PDBC, GOOG, GOOGL, VEA, BWX, VCIT, GLTR, ICLN, SCHH, BSV, SCHA, SCHC, SHV, SCHE, SCHD, FTSL, VGIT, IVOO, IWF, JPST, EWA, BNDX, AMZN, VTIP, SDY, VMBS, FDT, GUNR, IJH, VIOO, VGLT, FB, IWD, FTSM, IGSB, BIO, HD, LLY, VTI,

BND, VWO, VO, AAPL, MUB, VB, SPLG, SUB, FIXD, ESGD, GLDM, NUHY, SPAB, FTA, IVV, VIG, QQQ, SPMD, SPSM, SUSC, NUEM, FVD, QQEW, FBT, NVDA, Reduced Positions: LMBS, RWX, HYLS, FDN, FTC, FMB, FEM, SPTL, FEP, SUSA,

For the details of Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/walkner+condon+financial+advisors+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

SPDR SERIES TRUST (SPLG) - 380,346 shares, 8.64% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.18% First Trust Low Duration Mortgage Opportunities ET (LMBS) - 231,715 shares, 6.91% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.78% First Trust Capital Strength ETF (FTCS) - 172,648 shares, 6.31% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.79% SPDR INDEX SHS FDS (SPDW) - 369,892 shares, 6.25% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.29% First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (FIXD) - 189,361 shares, 6.02% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.66%

Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC initiated holding in Meta Financial Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $16.7 and $20.68, with an estimated average price of $18.86. The stock is now traded at around $34.36. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.8%. The holding were 4,691,363 shares as of .

Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC initiated holding in VANGUARD INTL EQUI. The purchase prices were between $50.71 and $55.18, with an estimated average price of $53.38. The stock is now traded at around $56.36. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.78%. The holding were 92,017 shares as of .

Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC initiated holding in VANGUARD INTL EQUI. The purchase prices were between $63.77 and $69.44, with an estimated average price of $66.79. The stock is now traded at around $73.51. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.87%. The holding were 47,638 shares as of .

Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC initiated holding in SPDR SERIES TRUST. The purchase prices were between $30.51 and $31.78, with an estimated average price of $31.33. The stock is now traded at around $31.92. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.67%. The holding were 92,004 shares as of .

Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC initiated holding in VANGUARD INDEX FDS. The purchase prices were between $285.37 and $328.74, with an estimated average price of $304.53. The stock is now traded at around $325.34. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.58%. The holding were 8,887 shares as of .

Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC initiated holding in Microsoft Corp. The purchase prices were between $200.39 and $231.65, with an estimated average price of $210.04. The stock is now traded at around $211.01. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.45%. The holding were 11,917 shares as of .

Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 647.79%. The purchase prices were between $87.59 and $89.02, with an estimated average price of $88.2. The stock is now traded at around $87.44. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.39%. The holding were 31,594 shares as of .

Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC added to a holding in VANGUARD INTL EQUI by 449.74%. The purchase prices were between $40.14 and $45.14, with an estimated average price of $43.45. The stock is now traded at around $46.69. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.12%. The holding were 54,699 shares as of .

Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC added to a holding in VANGUARD INDEX FDS by 184.19%. The purchase prices were between $164.39 and $185, with an estimated average price of $174.21. The stock is now traded at around $191.43. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.87%. The holding were 13,252 shares as of .

Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC added to a holding in Apple Inc by 32.38%. The purchase prices were between $91.03 and $134.18, with an estimated average price of $109.02. The stock is now traded at around $115.97. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.79%. The holding were 48,398 shares as of .

Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC added to a holding in ISHARES TRUST by 367.49%. The purchase prices were between $115.26 and $117.22, with an estimated average price of $116.18. The stock is now traded at around $115.87. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.62%. The holding were 11,776 shares as of .

Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC added to a holding in VANGUARD INDEX FDS by 165.36%. The purchase prices were between $143.34 and $162.04, with an estimated average price of $153.52. The stock is now traded at around $174.22. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.55%. The holding were 10,065 shares as of .