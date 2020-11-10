Outlook Wealth Advisors, LLC Buys SPDR SERIES TRUST, ISHARES TRUST, Invesco S P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF, Sells JP MORGAN ETF TRUS, iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF, SPDR SERIES TRUST

Investment company Outlook Wealth Advisors, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys SPDR SERIES TRUST, ISHARES TRUST, Invesco S P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF, SPDR INDEX SHS FDS, iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF, sells JP MORGAN ETF TRUS, iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF, SPDR SERIES TRUST, SPDR SERIES TRUST, Intel Corp during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Outlook Wealth Advisors, LLC. As of 2020Q3, Outlook Wealth Advisors, LLC owns 155 stocks with a total value of $237 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: SPLG, RYT, SPEM, IEMG, HZNP, CCI, FBHS, COR, CHCT, DRE, MCHP, CONE, KDP, PM, DIS, DUK, DE,

SPLG, RYT, SPEM, IEMG, HZNP, CCI, FBHS, COR, CHCT, DRE, MCHP, CONE, KDP, PM, DIS, DUK, DE, Added Positions: USMV, GOVT, IVV, IEF, QUAL, JKE, NEAR, VTI, IXN, IGV, TLT, IHI, IYH, CVS, IAU, IGIB, EHC, GIS, JKH, KMB, NEE, MSFT, VZ, ACN, AMZN, CSCO, AAPL, CDNS, BWA, ZTS, FB, HASI, CDW, CVX, FIS, BBY, BK, TFC, AVY, ANSS, AXP, ARE, AKAM, APD, MS, DHI, HRC, HD, HUM, JPM, MDLZ, LRCX, MCD, T, GOOGL, NSC, ES, PFE, RBC, TSCO, GWW, TMUS, CMCSA, A491, PYPL, MA,

USMV, GOVT, IVV, IEF, QUAL, JKE, NEAR, VTI, IXN, IGV, TLT, IHI, IYH, CVS, IAU, IGIB, EHC, GIS, JKH, KMB, NEE, MSFT, VZ, ACN, AMZN, CSCO, AAPL, CDNS, BWA, ZTS, FB, HASI, CDW, CVX, FIS, BBY, BK, TFC, AVY, ANSS, AXP, ARE, AKAM, APD, MS, DHI, HRC, HD, HUM, JPM, MDLZ, LRCX, MCD, T, GOOGL, NSC, ES, PFE, RBC, TSCO, GWW, TMUS, CMCSA, A491, PYPL, MA, Reduced Positions: SHV, LQD, STC, QQQ, RSP, SPTS, LMBS, IGSB, FLRN, SGOL, BSV, AGG, GLD, EBS, IVW, ITOT, IJK, PDI, SPSM, TOTL, ABBV, XOM, IWR, FBT, IVE, IJT, COP, QLTA, PG, IWM, FIXD, IJR, ETV, BIV, GBF, VGT, AMT, SHY, SPIB, VWO, RLY, MBB, IJJ, ICVT, HYLS, GWX, FLOT, EWX, DGRW, CMBS, WMT, SHYG,

SHV, LQD, STC, QQQ, RSP, SPTS, LMBS, IGSB, FLRN, SGOL, BSV, AGG, GLD, EBS, IVW, ITOT, IJK, PDI, SPSM, TOTL, ABBV, XOM, IWR, FBT, IVE, IJT, COP, QLTA, PG, IWM, FIXD, IJR, ETV, BIV, GBF, VGT, AMT, SHY, SPIB, VWO, RLY, MBB, IJJ, ICVT, HYLS, GWX, FLOT, EWX, DGRW, CMBS, WMT, SHYG, Sold Out: JPST, BIL, SPTL, INTC, VRTX, MDT, PEP, WM, AFIN, VOD, NOK,

ISHARES TRUST (IVV) - 46,141 shares, 6.54% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.74% ISHARES TRUST (USMV) - 179,487 shares, 4.83% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 25.37% ISHARES TRUST (ITOT) - 132,222 shares, 4.21% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.36% Stewart Information Services Corp (STC) - 222,167 shares, 4.10% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 10% ISHARES TRUST (GOVT) - 324,774 shares, 3.83% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 11.02%

Outlook Wealth Advisors, LLC initiated holding in SPDR SERIES TRUST. The purchase prices were between $36.49 and $42.03, with an estimated average price of $38.92. The stock is now traded at around $41.60. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.36%. The holding were 82,153 shares as of .

Outlook Wealth Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Invesco S P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF. The purchase prices were between $198 and $224.59, with an estimated average price of $208.06. The stock is now traded at around $226.61. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.66%. The holding were 7,466 shares as of .

Outlook Wealth Advisors, LLC initiated holding in SPDR INDEX SHS FDS. The purchase prices were between $33.84 and $37.9, with an estimated average price of $36.47. The stock is now traded at around $39.49. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.62%. The holding were 40,081 shares as of .

Outlook Wealth Advisors, LLC initiated holding in ISHARES INC. The purchase prices were between $48.22 and $54.44, with an estimated average price of $52.43. The stock is now traded at around $57.15. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 11,973 shares as of .

Outlook Wealth Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Crown Castle International Corp. The purchase prices were between $155.62 and $174.3, with an estimated average price of $165.04. The stock is now traded at around $160.42. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 3,663 shares as of .

Outlook Wealth Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Horizon Therapeutics PLC. The purchase prices were between $55.23 and $79.93, with an estimated average price of $68.64. The stock is now traded at around $72.30. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 7,990 shares as of .

Outlook Wealth Advisors, LLC added to a holding in ISHARES TRUST by 25.37%. The purchase prices were between $60.74 and $66.36, with an estimated average price of $63.43. The stock is now traded at around $66.60. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.98%. The holding were 179,487 shares as of .

Outlook Wealth Advisors, LLC added to a holding in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 63.09%. The purchase prices were between $120.94 and $122.81, with an estimated average price of $121.74. The stock is now traded at around $119.27. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 16,107 shares as of .

Outlook Wealth Advisors, LLC added to a holding in ISHARES TRUST by 37.90%. The purchase prices were between $237.93 and $286.2, with an estimated average price of $257.56. The stock is now traded at around $270.44. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 6,371 shares as of .

Outlook Wealth Advisors, LLC added to a holding in VANGUARD INDEX FDS by 43.51%. The purchase prices were between $157.44 and $181.24, with an estimated average price of $168.12. The stock is now traded at around $181.09. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 7,613 shares as of .

Outlook Wealth Advisors, LLC added to a holding in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 39.79%. The purchase prices were between $161.12 and $171.57, with an estimated average price of $165.77. The stock is now traded at around $155.16. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 8,164 shares as of .

Outlook Wealth Advisors, LLC added to a holding in CVS Health Corp by 152.51%. The purchase prices were between $56.71 and $65.71, with an estimated average price of $62.23. The stock is now traded at around $70.23. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 9,747 shares as of .

Outlook Wealth Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in JP MORGAN ETF TRUS. The sale prices were between $50.71 and $50.88, with an estimated average price of $50.81.

Outlook Wealth Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in SPDR SERIES TRUST. The sale prices were between $91.52 and $91.54, with an estimated average price of $91.53.

Outlook Wealth Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in SPDR SERIES TRUST. The sale prices were between $46.15 and $48.99, with an estimated average price of $47.42.

Outlook Wealth Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Intel Corp. The sale prices were between $47.73 and $61.15, with an estimated average price of $52.07.

Outlook Wealth Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc. The sale prices were between $255.65 and $303.1, with an estimated average price of $275.97.

Outlook Wealth Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Medtronic PLC. The sale prices were between $90.13 and $108.78, with an estimated average price of $100.4.