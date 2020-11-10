Robertson Stephens Wealth Management, LLC Buys Cue Biopharma Inc, ISHARES INC, VANGUARD TAX MANAG, Sells Adaptive Biotechnologies Corp, ISHARES TRUST, SCHWAB STRATEGIC T

Investment company Robertson Stephens Wealth Management, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Cue Biopharma Inc, ISHARES INC, VANGUARD TAX MANAG, WISDOMTREE TRUST, Focus Financial Partners Inc, sells Adaptive Biotechnologies Corp, ISHARES TRUST, SCHWAB STRATEGIC T, ISHARES TRUST, SELECT SECTOR SPDR during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Robertson Stephens Wealth Management, LLC. As of 2020Q3, Robertson Stephens Wealth Management, LLC owns 231 stocks with a total value of $403 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



VANGUARD INDEX FDS (VOO) - 82,224 shares, 6.30% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 19.55% ISHARES TRUST (IVV) - 60,303 shares, 5.03% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 16.90% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 166,223 shares, 4.78% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.83% PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ) - 64,217 shares, 4.43% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 15.37% SSGA SPDR S&P 500 (SPY) - 46,062 shares, 3.84% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 14.39%

Robertson Stephens Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in Cue Biopharma Inc. The purchase prices were between $15.05 and $23.54, with an estimated average price of $19.21. The stock is now traded at around $12.36. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.81%. The holding were 484,000 shares as of .

Robertson Stephens Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in WISDOMTREE TRUST. The purchase prices were between $59.43 and $63.49, with an estimated average price of $61.7. The stock is now traded at around $65.42. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.18%. The holding were 77,220 shares as of .

Robertson Stephens Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in Focus Financial Partners Inc. The purchase prices were between $30.42 and $39.94, with an estimated average price of $35.32. The stock is now traded at around $37.72. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.72%. The holding were 88,787 shares as of .

Robertson Stephens Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in VANGUARD INTL EQUI. The purchase prices were between $50.71 and $55.18, with an estimated average price of $53.38. The stock is now traded at around $56.36. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.58%. The holding were 44,740 shares as of .

Robertson Stephens Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in MSCI AUSTRALIA ETF. The purchase prices were between $19.35 and $21.12, with an estimated average price of $20.25. The stock is now traded at around $22.03. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 63,996 shares as of .

Robertson Stephens Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in Verisk Analytics Inc. The purchase prices were between $172.42 and $192.79, with an estimated average price of $182.92. The stock is now traded at around $195.10. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 5,925 shares as of .

Robertson Stephens Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in ISHARES INC by 94.75%. The purchase prices were between $48.22 and $54.44, with an estimated average price of $52.43. The stock is now traded at around $57.15. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.37%. The holding were 214,724 shares as of .

Robertson Stephens Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in VANGUARD TAX MANAG by 63.04%. The purchase prices were between $38.92 and $42.44, with an estimated average price of $41.01. The stock is now traded at around $43.94. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.23%. The holding were 312,597 shares as of .

Robertson Stephens Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 37.88%. The purchase prices were between $107.76 and $113.69, with an estimated average price of $111.2. The stock is now traded at around $113.18. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.61%. The holding were 80,765 shares as of .

Robertson Stephens Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in ISHARES TRUST by 100.85%. The purchase prices were between $65.42 and $75.64, with an estimated average price of $71.4. The stock is now traded at around $81.88. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 29,186 shares as of .

Robertson Stephens Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in ISHARES TRUST by 21.84%. The purchase prices were between $194.24 and $233.36, with an estimated average price of $210.34. The stock is now traded at around $221.97. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 20,750 shares as of .

Robertson Stephens Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in Boeing Co by 42.36%. The purchase prices were between $146.05 and $187.94, with an estimated average price of $170.6. The stock is now traded at around $188.69. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 14,448 shares as of .

Robertson Stephens Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in Lithium Americas Corp. The sale prices were between $5.07 and $11.39, with an estimated average price of $7.1.

Robertson Stephens Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in SPDR SERIES TRUST. The sale prices were between $55.5 and $56.98, with an estimated average price of $56.5.

Robertson Stephens Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in GlaxoSmithKline PLC. The sale prices were between $37.38 and $42.16, with an estimated average price of $40.07.

Robertson Stephens Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in KRANESHARES TR. The sale prices were between $62.24 and $72.85, with an estimated average price of $67.85.

Robertson Stephens Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in Seagate Technology PLC. The sale prices were between $44.31 and $50.07, with an estimated average price of $46.99.

Robertson Stephens Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in Applied Materials Inc. The sale prices were between $55 and $67.62, with an estimated average price of $61.75.