Bigelow Investment Advisors, LLC Buys SCHWAB STRATEGIC T, ISHARES TRUST, ISHARES TRUST, Sells AT&T Inc, Chubb, AbbVie Inc

Investment company Bigelow Investment Advisors, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys SCHWAB STRATEGIC T, ISHARES TRUST, ISHARES TRUST, ISHARES GOLD TRUST, VANGUARD MUNICIPAL, sells AT&T Inc, Chubb, AbbVie Inc, VANGUARD WHITEHALL, Essential Utilities Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Bigelow Investment Advisors, LLC. As of 2020Q3, Bigelow Investment Advisors, LLC owns 133 stocks with a total value of $165 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



SSGA SPDR S&P 500 (SPY) - 34,699 shares, 7.04% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.33% SCHWAB STRATEGIC T (SCHZ) - 177,371 shares, 6.03% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 19.86% iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF (IGSB) - 160,286 shares, 5.33% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.88% SCHWAB STRATEGIC T (SCHO) - 137,813 shares, 4.30% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 25.44% Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCIT) - 62,673 shares, 3.64% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.89%

Bigelow Investment Advisors, LLC initiated holding in ISHARES TRUST. The purchase prices were between $57.71 and $59.45, with an estimated average price of $58.44. The stock is now traded at around $57.52. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.56%. The holding were 16,042 shares as of .

Bigelow Investment Advisors, LLC initiated holding in VANGUARD MUNICIPAL. The purchase prices were between $54.07 and $55.05, with an estimated average price of $54.57. The stock is now traded at around $54.31. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 4,710 shares as of .

Bigelow Investment Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Adobe Inc. The purchase prices were between $426.29 and $533.8, with an estimated average price of $465.25. The stock is now traded at around $452.00. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 486 shares as of .

Bigelow Investment Advisors, LLC initiated holding in ISHARES TRUST. The purchase prices were between $172.08 and $198.62, with an estimated average price of $184.01. The stock is now traded at around $198.08. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 1,120 shares as of .

Bigelow Investment Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Tesla Inc. The purchase prices were between $223.93 and $498.32, with an estimated average price of $353.47. The stock is now traded at around $410.36. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 495 shares as of .

Bigelow Investment Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Trane Technologies PLC. The purchase prices were between $88.86 and $124.87, with an estimated average price of $112.04. The stock is now traded at around $143.58. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 1,656 shares as of .

Bigelow Investment Advisors, LLC added to a holding in SCHWAB STRATEGIC T by 25.44%. The purchase prices were between $51.49 and $51.63, with an estimated average price of $51.55. The stock is now traded at around $51.39. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.87%. The holding were 137,813 shares as of .

Bigelow Investment Advisors, LLC added to a holding in ISHARES TRUST by 75.94%. The purchase prices were between $50.39 and $50.69, with an estimated average price of $50.57. The stock is now traded at around $50.71. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.58%. The holding were 43,854 shares as of .

Bigelow Investment Advisors, LLC added to a holding in ISHARES GOLD TRUST by 42.68%. The purchase prices were between $16.92 and $19.71, with an estimated average price of $18.26. The stock is now traded at around $17.85. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 84,588 shares as of .

Bigelow Investment Advisors, LLC added to a holding in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 28.54%. The purchase prices were between $133.02 and $133.81, with an estimated average price of $133.34. The stock is now traded at around $132.44. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 6,458 shares as of .

Bigelow Investment Advisors, LLC added to a holding in SCHWAB STRATEGIC T by 20.32%. The purchase prices were between $60.05 and $61.93, with an estimated average price of $61.23. The stock is now traded at around $60.79. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 14,604 shares as of .

Bigelow Investment Advisors, LLC added to a holding in iShares MBS ETF by 25.10%. The purchase prices were between $110.22 and $110.82, with an estimated average price of $110.58. The stock is now traded at around $109.90. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 6,380 shares as of .

Bigelow Investment Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in AT&T Inc. The sale prices were between $27.87 and $30.49, with an estimated average price of $29.59.

Bigelow Investment Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in AbbVie Inc. The sale prices were between $85.91 and $100.83, with an estimated average price of $94.18.

Bigelow Investment Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Chubb Ltd. The sale prices were between $113.85 and $136.03, with an estimated average price of $125.61.