Bigelow Investment Advisors, LLC Buys SCHWAB STRATEGIC T, ISHARES TRUST, ISHARES TRUST, Sells AT&T Inc, Chubb, AbbVie Inc

Investment company Bigelow Investment Advisors, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys SCHWAB STRATEGIC T, ISHARES TRUST, ISHARES TRUST, ISHARES GOLD TRUST, VANGUARD MUNICIPAL, sells AT&T Inc, Chubb, AbbVie Inc, VANGUARD WHITEHALL, Essential Utilities Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Bigelow Investment Advisors, LLC. As of 2020Q3, Bigelow Investment Advisors, LLC owns 133 stocks with a total value of $165 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.
- New Purchases: QLTA, VTEB, ADBE, TSLA, IWB, TT,
- Added Positions: SCHZ, SCHO, FLOT, IVV, IAU, IEI, IGSB, SCHP, MBB, SUSB, SUSA, ESGU, DUK, D, SUSC, IGIB, DSI, EMB, VZ, IAGG, AMZN, VCSH, SCHG, UNH, RTX, TMO, PEP, LOW, KMB, TIP, COST, CMCSA,
- Reduced Positions: SCHX, SCHB, AAPL, SCHM, VYM, XOM, WTRG, VIG, IJH, SCHA, CVX, CSCO, IBM, XEL, ROL, MSFT, CMI, CVS, INTC, SCHF, NEE, BA, HEFA, IEFA, MMM, AXP, SCHE, VPU, IYF, IWM, IWF, IJR, ESGD, PSTG, NVDA, MDT, KR, CME, BRK.B, IEMG, CWB, USB, FDX, FAST, ETN, VWO,
- Sold Out: T, CB, ABBV,
For the details of Bigelow Investment Advisors, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/bigelow+investment+advisors%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of Bigelow Investment Advisors, LLC
- SSGA SPDR S&P 500 (SPY) - 34,699 shares, 7.04% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.33%
- SCHWAB STRATEGIC T (SCHZ) - 177,371 shares, 6.03% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 19.86%
- iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF (IGSB) - 160,286 shares, 5.33% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.88%
- SCHWAB STRATEGIC T (SCHO) - 137,813 shares, 4.30% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 25.44%
- Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCIT) - 62,673 shares, 3.64% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.89%
Bigelow Investment Advisors, LLC initiated holding in ISHARES TRUST. The purchase prices were between $57.71 and $59.45, with an estimated average price of $58.44. The stock is now traded at around $57.52. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.56%. The holding were 16,042 shares as of .New Purchase: VANGUARD MUNICIPAL (VTEB)
Bigelow Investment Advisors, LLC initiated holding in VANGUARD MUNICIPAL. The purchase prices were between $54.07 and $55.05, with an estimated average price of $54.57. The stock is now traded at around $54.31. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 4,710 shares as of .New Purchase: Adobe Inc (ADBE)
Bigelow Investment Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Adobe Inc. The purchase prices were between $426.29 and $533.8, with an estimated average price of $465.25. The stock is now traded at around $452.00. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 486 shares as of .New Purchase: ISHARES TRUST (IWB)
Bigelow Investment Advisors, LLC initiated holding in ISHARES TRUST. The purchase prices were between $172.08 and $198.62, with an estimated average price of $184.01. The stock is now traded at around $198.08. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 1,120 shares as of .New Purchase: Tesla Inc (TSLA)
Bigelow Investment Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Tesla Inc. The purchase prices were between $223.93 and $498.32, with an estimated average price of $353.47. The stock is now traded at around $410.36. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 495 shares as of .New Purchase: Trane Technologies PLC (TT)
Bigelow Investment Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Trane Technologies PLC. The purchase prices were between $88.86 and $124.87, with an estimated average price of $112.04. The stock is now traded at around $143.58. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 1,656 shares as of .Added: SCHWAB STRATEGIC T (SCHO)
Bigelow Investment Advisors, LLC added to a holding in SCHWAB STRATEGIC T by 25.44%. The purchase prices were between $51.49 and $51.63, with an estimated average price of $51.55. The stock is now traded at around $51.39. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.87%. The holding were 137,813 shares as of .Added: ISHARES TRUST (FLOT)
Bigelow Investment Advisors, LLC added to a holding in ISHARES TRUST by 75.94%. The purchase prices were between $50.39 and $50.69, with an estimated average price of $50.57. The stock is now traded at around $50.71. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.58%. The holding were 43,854 shares as of .Added: ISHARES GOLD TRUST (IAU)
Bigelow Investment Advisors, LLC added to a holding in ISHARES GOLD TRUST by 42.68%. The purchase prices were between $16.92 and $19.71, with an estimated average price of $18.26. The stock is now traded at around $17.85. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 84,588 shares as of .Added: iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (IEI)
Bigelow Investment Advisors, LLC added to a holding in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 28.54%. The purchase prices were between $133.02 and $133.81, with an estimated average price of $133.34. The stock is now traded at around $132.44. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 6,458 shares as of .Added: SCHWAB STRATEGIC T (SCHP)
Bigelow Investment Advisors, LLC added to a holding in SCHWAB STRATEGIC T by 20.32%. The purchase prices were between $60.05 and $61.93, with an estimated average price of $61.23. The stock is now traded at around $60.79. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 14,604 shares as of .Added: iShares MBS ETF (MBB)
Bigelow Investment Advisors, LLC added to a holding in iShares MBS ETF by 25.10%. The purchase prices were between $110.22 and $110.82, with an estimated average price of $110.58. The stock is now traded at around $109.90. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 6,380 shares as of .Sold Out: AT&T Inc (T)
Bigelow Investment Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in AT&T Inc. The sale prices were between $27.87 and $30.49, with an estimated average price of $29.59.Sold Out: AbbVie Inc (ABBV)
Bigelow Investment Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in AbbVie Inc. The sale prices were between $85.91 and $100.83, with an estimated average price of $94.18.Sold Out: Chubb Ltd (CB)
Bigelow Investment Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Chubb Ltd. The sale prices were between $113.85 and $136.03, with an estimated average price of $125.61.
Here is the complete portfolio of Bigelow Investment Advisors, LLC. Also check out:
1. Bigelow Investment Advisors, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. Bigelow Investment Advisors, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Bigelow Investment Advisors, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Bigelow Investment Advisors, LLC keeps buying