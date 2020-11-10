Edgestream Partners, L.P. Buys Apple Inc, iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, Amgen Inc, Sells Union Pacific Corp, Intel Corp, ResMed Inc

Princeton, NJ, based Investment company Edgestream Partners, L.P. (Current Portfolio) buys Apple Inc, iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, Amgen Inc, ISHARES TRUST, Citigroup Inc, sells Union Pacific Corp, Intel Corp, ResMed Inc, Boston Scientific Corp, AutoZone Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Edgestream Partners, L.P.. As of 2020Q3, Edgestream Partners, L.P. owns 281 stocks with a total value of $1.5 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.



Clorox Co (CLX) - 202,583 shares, 2.75% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 21.15% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 280,086 shares, 2.10% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 10655.99% Tractor Supply Co (TSCO) - 201,841 shares, 1.87% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 8.79% iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund (IBB) - 185,792 shares, 1.63% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2465.48% The Scotts Miracle Gro Co (SMG) - 163,597 shares, 1.62% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 30.88%

Edgestream Partners, L.P. initiated holding in ISHARES TRUST. The purchase prices were between $138.54 and $157.86, with an estimated average price of $149.92. The stock is now traded at around $172.70. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.99%. The holding were 102,046 shares as of .

Edgestream Partners, L.P. initiated holding in Chevron Corp. The purchase prices were between $71.8 and $91.39, with an estimated average price of $84.13. The stock is now traded at around $83.07. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.9%. The holding were 193,069 shares as of .

Edgestream Partners, L.P. initiated holding in ISHARES TRUST. The purchase prices were between $61.1 and $65.92, with an estimated average price of $63.99. The stock is now traded at around $68.75. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.85%. The holding were 206,145 shares as of .

Edgestream Partners, L.P. initiated holding in MSCI JAPAN ETF NEW. The purchase prices were between $54.33 and $59.58, with an estimated average price of $57.27. The stock is now traded at around $63.09. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.78%. The holding were 205,673 shares as of .

Edgestream Partners, L.P. initiated holding in T. Rowe Price Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $122.51 and $141.14, with an estimated average price of $132.1. The stock is now traded at around $136.90. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.71%. The holding were 86,239 shares as of .

Edgestream Partners, L.P. initiated holding in VANGUARD INTL EQUI. The purchase prices were between $50.71 and $55.18, with an estimated average price of $53.38. The stock is now traded at around $56.36. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.69%. The holding were 203,554 shares as of .

Edgestream Partners, L.P. added to a holding in Apple Inc by 10655.99%. The purchase prices were between $91.03 and $134.18, with an estimated average price of $109.02. The stock is now traded at around $115.97. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.08%. The holding were 280,086 shares as of .

Edgestream Partners, L.P. added to a holding in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund by 2465.48%. The purchase prices were between $126.88 and $145.8, with an estimated average price of $135.61. The stock is now traded at around $137.74. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.57%. The holding were 185,792 shares as of .

Edgestream Partners, L.P. added to a holding in Amgen Inc by 290.71%. The purchase prices were between $234.65 and $260.95, with an estimated average price of $247.91. The stock is now traded at around $241.60. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.04%. The holding were 85,253 shares as of .

Edgestream Partners, L.P. added to a holding in Citigroup Inc by 1447.58%. The purchase prices were between $41.85 and $53.76, with an estimated average price of $49.87. The stock is now traded at around $47.65. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.98%. The holding were 377,594 shares as of .

Edgestream Partners, L.P. added to a holding in Netflix Inc by 280.48%. The purchase prices were between $466.93 and $556.55, with an estimated average price of $497.66. The stock is now traded at around $480.24. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.94%. The holding were 39,734 shares as of .

Edgestream Partners, L.P. added to a holding in BlackRock Inc by 1108.70%. The purchase prices were between $535.05 and $608, with an estimated average price of $570.18. The stock is now traded at around $660.60. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.9%. The holding were 26,809 shares as of .

Edgestream Partners, L.P. sold out a holding in Union Pacific Corp. The sale prices were between $165.99 and $202.37, with an estimated average price of $185.66.

Edgestream Partners, L.P. sold out a holding in Intel Corp. The sale prices were between $47.73 and $61.15, with an estimated average price of $52.07.

Edgestream Partners, L.P. sold out a holding in Boston Scientific Corp. The sale prices were between $34.44 and $42.23, with an estimated average price of $38.53.

Edgestream Partners, L.P. sold out a holding in Linde PLC. The sale prices were between $214.77 and $260.23, with an estimated average price of $242.24.

Edgestream Partners, L.P. sold out a holding in Costco Wholesale Corp. The sale prices were between $304.75 and $358.86, with an estimated average price of $335.76.

Edgestream Partners, L.P. sold out a holding in Broadcom Inc. The sale prices were between $305.79 and $375.01, with an estimated average price of $335.08.