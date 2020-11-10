Nucleo Capital Ltda. Buys StoneCo

Investment company Nucleo Capital Ltda. (Current Portfolio) buys StoneCo during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Nucleo Capital Ltda.. As of 2020Q3, Nucleo Capital Ltda. owns 4 stocks with a total value of $288 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



Added Positions: STNE, MELI,

STNE, MELI, Reduced Positions: CZZ,

For the details of NUCLEO CAPITAL LTDA.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/nucleo+capital+ltda./current-portfolio/portfolio

Cosan Ltd (CZZ) - 6,802,338 shares, 35.10% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.61% StoneCo Ltd (STNE) - 1,452,171 shares, 26.68% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 39.68% MercadoLibre Inc (MELI) - 67,220 shares, 25.28% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 14.89% XP Inc (XP) - 893,330 shares, 12.94% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.26%

Nucleo Capital Ltda. added to a holding in StoneCo Ltd by 39.68%. The purchase prices were between $38.39 and $53.72, with an estimated average price of $47.69. The stock is now traded at around $62.56. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 7.58%. The holding were 1,452,171 shares as of .