Menlo Advisors Llc Buys ARK ETF TR, Sells KKR Inc, CVS Health Corp, MasTec Inc

November 10, 2020 | About: ARKG -0.89%

Menlo Park, CA, based Investment company Menlo Advisors Llc (Current Portfolio) buys ARK ETF TR, sells KKR Inc, CVS Health Corp, MasTec Inc, Kinder Morgan Inc, DHT Holdings Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Menlo Advisors Llc. As of 2020Q3, Menlo Advisors Llc owns 34 stocks with a total value of $127 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of MENLO ADVISORS LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/menlo+advisors+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of MENLO ADVISORS LLC
  1. Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.B) - 94,238 shares, 15.79% of the total portfolio.
  2. SPDR GOLD TRUST (GLD) - 56,673 shares, 7.90% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.05%
  3. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 64,868 shares, 5.91% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.73%
  4. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 33,596 shares, 5.56% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.16%
  5. VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (GDX) - 171,320 shares, 5.28% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.05%
New Purchase: ARK ETF TR (ARKG)

Menlo Advisors Llc initiated holding in ARK ETF TR. The purchase prices were between $53.19 and $64.24, with an estimated average price of $58.6. The stock is now traded at around $69.33. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 3,175 shares as of .



