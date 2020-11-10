Repligen Corp (RGEN) CFO Jon Snodgres Sold $732,838 of Shares

CFO of Repligen Corp (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Jon Snodgres (insider trades) sold 3,791 shares of RGEN on 11/10/2020 at an average price of $193.31 a share. The total sale was $732,838.

Repligen Corp is a bioprocessing company developing, producing and commercializing biologic drugs. The company offers its products to life science companies, global biopharmaceutical companies, and contract manufacturers worldwide. Repligen Corp has a market cap of $9.83 billion; its shares were traded at around $186.90 with a P/E ratio of 227.93 and P/S ratio of 30.42. Repligen Corp had annual average EBITDA growth of 19.90% over the past five years. GuruFocus has detected 2 severe warning signs with Repligen Corp. .

CFO Recent Trades:

CFO Jon Snodgres sold 3,791 shares of RGEN stock on 11/10/2020 at the average price of $193.31. The price of the stock has decreased by 3.32% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

Director Nicolas Barthelemy sold 1,214 shares of RGEN stock on 11/09/2020 at the average price of $195.51. The price of the stock has decreased by 4.4% since.

