Tilray Inc (TLRY) President and CEO Brendan Kennedy Sold $4 million of Shares

President and CEO of Tilray Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Brendan Kennedy (insider trades) sold 400,000 shares of TLRY on 11/06/2020 at an average price of $9.88 a share. The total sale was $4 million.

Tilray Inc has a market cap of $1.11 billion; its shares were traded at around $8.33 with and P/S ratio of 4.54. GuruFocus has detected 4 severe warning signs with Tilray Inc. .

CEO Recent Trades:

President and CEO Brendan Kennedy sold 400,000 shares of TLRY stock on 11/06/2020 at the average price of $9.88. The price of the stock has decreased by 15.69% since.

President and CEO Brendan Kennedy sold 400,000 shares of TLRY stock on 11/05/2020 at the average price of $7.43. The price of the stock has increased by 12.11% since.

President and CEO Brendan Kennedy sold 400,000 shares of TLRY stock on 11/04/2020 at the average price of $6.04. The price of the stock has increased by 37.91% since.

President and CEO, 10% Owner Brendan Kennedy sold 400,000 shares of TLRY stock on 10/16/2020 at the average price of $5.6. The price of the stock has increased by 48.75% since.

President and CEO, 10% Owner Brendan Kennedy sold 400,000 shares of TLRY stock on 10/15/2020 at the average price of $5.61. The price of the stock has increased by 48.48% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

Director Christine St.clare sold 4,400 shares of TLRY stock on 11/06/2020 at the average price of $10.05. The price of the stock has decreased by 17.11% since.

Director Rebekah Dopp sold 4,812 shares of TLRY stock on 11/06/2020 at the average price of $10. The price of the stock has decreased by 16.7% since.

For the complete insider trading history of TLRY, click here