Dana Investment Advisors, Inc. Buys Microchip Technology Inc, Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc, Keurig Dr Pepper Inc, Sells Intel Corp, Waste Management Inc, PepsiCo Inc

Brookfield, WI, based Investment company Dana Investment Advisors, Inc. (Current Portfolio) buys Microchip Technology Inc, Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc, Keurig Dr Pepper Inc, Dover Corp, Qorvo Inc, sells Intel Corp, Waste Management Inc, PepsiCo Inc, Eaton Corp PLC, Hill-Rom Holdings Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Dana Investment Advisors, Inc.. As of 2020Q3, Dana Investment Advisors, Inc. owns 280 stocks with a total value of $1.8 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: MCHP, KDP, DOV, WMB, UBER, DRI, H, TXN, SAIL, ENSG, VICI, ECPG, JEF, PY9, MBB, CWB, QURE, FOLD, IGSB, GVI, DBX, IGIB, IWM, IWY, XBI, AXTA, UPS, TGT, ATKR, AGZ, USB, ORCL, IEI, ITOT, IVV, COST, CNMD, CNI, VIG, VTV, ALGN,

FBHS, QRVO, HZNP, ARE, CDNS, ABBV, BWA, KO, ABT, PKG, EHC, DXC, TRU, VOO, DD, DFS, EW, VAC, BOOT, CVS, DTE, REGL, PM, GLUU, WEC, WAL, PNFP, XOM, HLI, ELF, WHD, DECK, CFG, QTS, IWV, SPY, XLK, BGR, WFC, GRA, SYK, PFE, PNC, ITW, EXR, ECL, EOG, C, CMS, BLK, BRK.B, AEP, Reduced Positions: INTC, PEP, ETN, COP, HRC, LRCX, BBY, AAPL, DHI, VRTX, REGN, PLD, BMY, GOOGL, ADBE, MSFT, PYPL, HD, AMZN, AMT, MS, ACN, NEE, FIS, HASI, AZO, FISV, UNH, MA, EBS, TMUS, KMB, MRK, ES, AKAM, CMCSA, MCD, RBC, CRM, TMO, T, AMGN, MDLZ, NFLX, PG, TSCO, GWW, AVY, BK, GIS, KLAC, NSC, LDOS, FB, USMV, APD, BAC, HON, JPM, LMT, SPLK, BABA, TFC, TFX, VZ, PTON, ACAD, AXP, AJG, V, WDAY, CDW, NVDA, NKE, ZTS, ATVI, AON, HUM, PH, PXD, WMT, TEL, STAG, MPC, GOOG, UPLD, CSCO, FIX, ROCK, SPGI, PRFT, ROP, UCTT, DIS, TNET, PRI, FIVN, WMS, RPD, SNAP, MO, ANSS, BAX, CVX, CIEN, CLX, CUB, DHR, EGP, HMSY, LGND, LOW, NDAQ, NOC, OMCL, WTFC, ZBRA, SFM, CHGG, MBUU, MEDP, CRWD, EEM, QQQ, SLV, NLY, BDX, CPK, COHU, FSS, THG, HELE, ISRG, SJM, NUVA, OSK, RGEN, SWX, VG, HOMB, MSCI, LPLA, WPX, GMRE, BCC, BPMC, BLD, IJK, IVW, IWF, MDY, RSP, XMLV,

For the details of Dana Investment Advisors, Inc.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/dana+investment+advisors%2C+inc./current-portfolio/portfolio

Apple Inc (AAPL) - 565,011 shares, 3.56% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 9.63% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 272,154 shares, 3.12% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 7.22% Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 13,305 shares, 2.28% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 7.67% Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 28,115 shares, 2.24% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 9.99% Facebook Inc (FB) - 131,571 shares, 1.88% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.49%

Dana Investment Advisors, Inc. initiated holding in Microchip Technology Inc. The purchase prices were between $97.65 and $114.69, with an estimated average price of $104.16. The stock is now traded at around $121.92. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.53%. The holding were 273,917 shares as of .

Dana Investment Advisors, Inc. initiated holding in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. The purchase prices were between $27.11 and $31.26, with an estimated average price of $29.29. The stock is now traded at around $28.38. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.06%. The holding were 705,395 shares as of .

Dana Investment Advisors, Inc. initiated holding in Dover Corp. The purchase prices were between $94.86 and $115.38, with an estimated average price of $106.95. The stock is now traded at around $119.81. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.72%. The holding were 121,708 shares as of .

Dana Investment Advisors, Inc. initiated holding in Williams Companies Inc. The purchase prices were between $18.27 and $22.34, with an estimated average price of $20.34. The stock is now traded at around $19.99. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.48%. The holding were 444,838 shares as of .

Dana Investment Advisors, Inc. initiated holding in Uber Technologies Inc. The purchase prices were between $29.42 and $37.95, with an estimated average price of $32.98. The stock is now traded at around $47.00. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 127,782 shares as of .

Dana Investment Advisors, Inc. initiated holding in Darden Restaurants Inc. The purchase prices were between $71.34 and $100.8, with an estimated average price of $83.05. The stock is now traded at around $113.35. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 34,902 shares as of .

Dana Investment Advisors, Inc. added to a holding in Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc by 562.83%. The purchase prices were between $62.39 and $86.52, with an estimated average price of $78.1. The stock is now traded at around $79.70. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.38%. The holding were 346,457 shares as of .

Dana Investment Advisors, Inc. added to a holding in Qorvo Inc by 133.46%. The purchase prices were between $108.26 and $135.23, with an estimated average price of $123.71. The stock is now traded at around $140.93. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.49%. The holding were 122,356 shares as of .

Dana Investment Advisors, Inc. added to a holding in Horizon Therapeutics PLC by 188.22%. The purchase prices were between $55.23 and $79.93, with an estimated average price of $68.64. The stock is now traded at around $72.30. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.35%. The holding were 126,297 shares as of .

Dana Investment Advisors, Inc. added to a holding in Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc by 77.13%. The purchase prices were between $155.89 and $177.55, with an estimated average price of $166.94. The stock is now traded at around $161.76. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 57,096 shares as of .

Dana Investment Advisors, Inc. added to a holding in Coca-Cola Co by 84.43%. The purchase prices were between $43.91 and $51.19, with an estimated average price of $48.09. The stock is now traded at around $53.98. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 78,277 shares as of .

Dana Investment Advisors, Inc. added to a holding in TransUnion by 24.43%. The purchase prices were between $80.25 and $92.25, with an estimated average price of $86.33. The stock is now traded at around $91.83. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 29,060 shares as of .

Dana Investment Advisors, Inc. sold out a holding in Waste Management Inc. The sale prices were between $102.08 and $117.07, with an estimated average price of $110.44.

Dana Investment Advisors, Inc. sold out a holding in ONEOK Inc. The sale prices were between $24.48 and $32.18, with an estimated average price of $27.89.

Dana Investment Advisors, Inc. sold out a holding in Medtronic PLC. The sale prices were between $90.13 and $108.78, with an estimated average price of $100.4.

Dana Investment Advisors, Inc. sold out a holding in HubSpot Inc. The sale prices were between $211.99 and $314.25, with an estimated average price of $261.94.

Dana Investment Advisors, Inc. sold out a holding in Itron Inc. The sale prices were between $54.17 and $71.41, with an estimated average price of $63.54.

Dana Investment Advisors, Inc. sold out a holding in BioTelemetry Inc. The sale prices were between $35.95 and $46.31, with an estimated average price of $41.8.

Dana Investment Advisors, Inc. reduced to a holding in Intel Corp by 89.15%. The sale prices were between $47.73 and $61.15, with an estimated average price of $52.07. The stock is now traded at around $45.44. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.43%. Dana Investment Advisors, Inc. still held 53,633 shares as of .

Dana Investment Advisors, Inc. reduced to a holding in PepsiCo Inc by 96.84%. The sale prices were between $131 and $143.29, with an estimated average price of $136.01. The stock is now traded at around $141.72. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.29%. Dana Investment Advisors, Inc. still held 5,880 shares as of .

Dana Investment Advisors, Inc. reduced to a holding in Eaton Corp PLC by 97.54%. The sale prices were between $85.64 and $105.57, with an estimated average price of $97.68. The stock is now traded at around $114.86. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.72%. Dana Investment Advisors, Inc. still held 3,872 shares as of .

Dana Investment Advisors, Inc. reduced to a holding in ConocoPhillips by 53.88%. The sale prices were between $32.46 and $41.78, with an estimated average price of $37.92. The stock is now traded at around $35.53. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.51%. Dana Investment Advisors, Inc. still held 193,361 shares as of .

Dana Investment Advisors, Inc. reduced to a holding in Hill-Rom Holdings Inc by 62%. The sale prices were between $81.17 and $117.57, with an estimated average price of $97.98. The stock is now traded at around $93.62. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.51%. Dana Investment Advisors, Inc. still held 52,687 shares as of .

Dana Investment Advisors, Inc. reduced to a holding in Lam Research Corp by 24.97%. The sale prices were between $293.99 and $384.96, with an estimated average price of $344.01. The stock is now traded at around $407.87. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.45%. Dana Investment Advisors, Inc. still held 77,468 shares as of .