Rock Point Advisors, LLC Buys ICF International Inc, Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste SAB de CV, First BanCorp, Sells Apple Inc, SunPower Corp, Prudential PLC

November 10, 2020 | About: FBP +1.23% C +0.02% CWEN.A +3.88% EVV +0.83% ICFI +4.61% ASR +1.01% BRK.B +3.15% TMO -3.38% MRK +0.76% SPWR -3.61%

Burlington, VT, based Investment company Rock Point Advisors, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys ICF International Inc, Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste SAB de CV, First BanCorp, Citigroup Inc, Clearway Energy Inc, sells Apple Inc, SunPower Corp, Prudential PLC, Ameresco Inc, Donnelley Financial Solutions Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Rock Point Advisors, LLC. As of 2020Q3, Rock Point Advisors, LLC owns 82 stocks with a total value of $225 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Rock Point Advisors, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/rock+point+advisors%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Rock Point Advisors, LLC
  1. Kennedy-Wilson Holdings Inc (KW) - 947,624 shares, 6.13% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.08%
  2. Citigroup Inc (C) - 256,598 shares, 4.93% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 25.82%
  3. Lumen Technologies Inc (LUMN) - 1,054,316 shares, 4.74% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.88%
  4. Jefferies Financial Group Inc (JEF) - 511,810 shares, 4.10% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.88%
  5. ViacomCBS Inc (VIAC) - 313,448 shares, 3.91% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 9.11%
New Purchase: ICF International Inc (ICFI)

Rock Point Advisors, LLC initiated holding in ICF International Inc. The purchase prices were between $60.05 and $75.53, with an estimated average price of $66.41. The stock is now traded at around $75.94. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.77%. The holding were 64,434 shares as of .

New Purchase: Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste SAB de CV (ASR)

Rock Point Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste SAB de CV. The purchase prices were between $97.29 and $118.08, with an estimated average price of $108.88. The stock is now traded at around $151.28. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.51%. The holding were 29,324 shares as of .

New Purchase: Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.B)

Rock Point Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc. The purchase prices were between $177.99 and $221.68, with an estimated average price of $204.37. The stock is now traded at around $228.48. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 1,211 shares as of .

New Purchase: Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (TMO)

Rock Point Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. The purchase prices were between $359.77 and $441.52, with an estimated average price of $412.38. The stock is now traded at around $468.59. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 500 shares as of .

New Purchase: Merck & Co Inc (MRK)

Rock Point Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Merck & Co Inc. The purchase prices were between $76.69 and $86.93, with an estimated average price of $82.09. The stock is now traded at around $81.11. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 2,511 shares as of .

Added: First BanCorp (FBP)

Rock Point Advisors, LLC added to a holding in First BanCorp by 77.43%. The purchase prices were between $5.05 and $6.1, with an estimated average price of $5.57. The stock is now traded at around $8.21. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.44%. The holding were 1,423,623 shares as of .

Added: Citigroup Inc (C)

Rock Point Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Citigroup Inc by 25.82%. The purchase prices were between $41.85 and $53.76, with an estimated average price of $49.87. The stock is now traded at around $47.65. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.01%. The holding were 256,598 shares as of .

Added: Clearway Energy Inc (CWEN.A)

Rock Point Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Clearway Energy Inc by 24.39%. The purchase prices were between $20.46 and $25.19, with an estimated average price of $23.02. The stock is now traded at around $28.68. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 106,837 shares as of .

Added: Eaton Vance Ltd Duration Income Fund (EVV)

Rock Point Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Eaton Vance Ltd Duration Income Fund by 80.75%. The purchase prices were between $11.08 and $11.98, with an estimated average price of $11.56. The stock is now traded at around $12.19. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 36,683 shares as of .

Sold Out: SunPower Corp (SPWR)

Rock Point Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in SunPower Corp. The sale prices were between $5 and $12.51, with an estimated average price of $8.41.



Here is the complete portfolio of Rock Point Advisors, LLC.

