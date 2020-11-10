Mendel Money Management Buys Palo Alto Networks Inc, L3Harris Technologies Inc, The Walt Disney Co, Sells Raytheon Technologies Corp, Ventas Inc, Macquarie Infrastructure Corp

Northbrook, IL, based Investment company Mendel Money Management (Current Portfolio) buys Palo Alto Networks Inc, L3Harris Technologies Inc, The Walt Disney Co, Carriage Services Inc, JANUS DETROIT STR, sells Raytheon Technologies Corp, Ventas Inc, Macquarie Infrastructure Corp during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Mendel Money Management. As of 2020Q3, Mendel Money Management owns 57 stocks with a total value of $122 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (TMO) - 17,218 shares, 6.25% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.91% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 34,452 shares, 5.95% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.51% Danaher Corp (DHR) - 33,146 shares, 5.87% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.67% Ansys Inc (ANSS) - 20,570 shares, 5.53% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.76% Lowe's Companies Inc (LOW) - 35,979 shares, 4.90% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.81%

Mendel Money Management initiated holding in Palo Alto Networks Inc. The purchase prices were between $229.36 and $272.52, with an estimated average price of $249.09. The stock is now traded at around $242.72. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.96%. The holding were 4,753 shares as of .

Mendel Money Management initiated holding in JANUS DETROIT STR. The purchase prices were between $50.18 and $50.44, with an estimated average price of $50.36. The stock is now traded at around $50.42. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.38%. The holding were 9,296 shares as of .

Mendel Money Management initiated holding in Arista Networks Inc. The purchase prices were between $195.1 and $263.99, with an estimated average price of $219.5. The stock is now traded at around $257.40. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 1,295 shares as of .

Mendel Money Management initiated holding in ISHARES TRUST. The purchase prices were between $132.78 and $156.38, with an estimated average price of $142.8. The stock is now traded at around $147.86. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 1,573 shares as of .

Mendel Money Management initiated holding in SSGA SPDR S&P 500. The purchase prices were between $310.52 and $357.7, with an estimated average price of $331.29. The stock is now traded at around $354.04. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 646 shares as of .

Mendel Money Management initiated holding in United Parcel Service Inc. The purchase prices were between $113.76 and $168.9, with an estimated average price of $145.35. The stock is now traded at around $164.73. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 1,320 shares as of .

Mendel Money Management added to a holding in L3Harris Technologies Inc by 33.48%. The purchase prices were between $159.8 and $185.44, with an estimated average price of $175.44. The stock is now traded at around $189.53. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.72%. The holding were 20,542 shares as of .

Mendel Money Management added to a holding in The Walt Disney Co by 27.11%. The purchase prices were between $112.18 and $135.54, with an estimated average price of $124.91. The stock is now traded at around $142.11. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.57%. The holding were 26,348 shares as of .

Mendel Money Management added to a holding in Carriage Services Inc by 55.98%. The purchase prices were between $17.11 and $23.47, with an estimated average price of $21. The stock is now traded at around $27.14. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.55%. The holding were 83,222 shares as of .

Mendel Money Management sold out a holding in Ventas Inc. The sale prices were between $34.27 and $45.48, with an estimated average price of $40.01.