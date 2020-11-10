Rossmore Private Capital Buys Target Corp, Raytheon Technologies Corp, ISHARES TRUST, Sells SPDR GOLD TRUST, Aptiv PLC, Phillips 66

Investment company Rossmore Private Capital (Current Portfolio) buys Target Corp, Raytheon Technologies Corp, ISHARES TRUST, Edwards Lifesciences Corp, ISHARES TRUST, sells SPDR GOLD TRUST, Aptiv PLC, Phillips 66, Lamb Weston Holdings Inc, Centene Corp during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Rossmore Private Capital. As of 2020Q3, Rossmore Private Capital owns 190 stocks with a total value of $424 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.
- New Purchases: TGT, MUB, RTX, EW, IWB, TRV, TT, SCHW, JD, ISRG, CDK, REGL, ZM, ZTS, TIP, INKM, WBA, AMD, BABA, CB, IR, GDX, PAYX, NVS, J, DRI, SMH, TELA,
- Added Positions: JNJ, CVX, HD, WMT, PG, XOM, MRK, AAPL, SBUX, PEP, ACN, AMZN, NSC, BMY, DIS, MSFT, CRM, CVS, ITW, JPM, IWM, LLY, GOOG, WFC, AVGO, DE, CSCO, DD, EMR, MCD, HON, SYK, PFE, LHX, VNQ, TFC, IVV, IJH, T, LMT, EFA, TMO, PANW, APD, V, VYM, UPS, MDT, VLUE, MDLZ, VCSH, CFA, UNH, CI, VZ, COST, KO, CMCSA, ADBE, MDY, LIN, VOO, AMT, IJR, INTC, FB, IWR, ABT, AEP, AMGN, CSX, COP, ROK, NEE, GOOGL, ZBH, CAT, DHR, GIS, IBM, MCK, ABBV, SO, TJX, UL, RDS.B, UNP, ICE, PYPL, D, MO,
- Reduced Positions: GLD, IEMG, BAC, BRK.B, PKG, SDY, VO, BKNG, MMM, BA, CME, CARR, SPY, VWO,
- Sold Out: APTV, PSX, LW, CNC, RDS.A,
- Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) - 743,722 shares, 6.01% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.73%
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 204,226 shares, 5.57% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.87%
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 93,913 shares, 4.65% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.38%
- Chevron Corp (CVX) - 244,342 shares, 4.14% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 10.54%
- ISHARES TRUST (IVV) - 45,114 shares, 3.57% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.77%
Rossmore Private Capital initiated holding in Target Corp. The purchase prices were between $117.7 and $157.42, with an estimated average price of $137.09. The stock is now traded at around $158.07. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.55%. The holding were 41,826 shares as of . New Purchase: Raytheon Technologies Corp (RTX)
Rossmore Private Capital initiated holding in Raytheon Technologies Corp. The purchase prices were between $56.68 and $64.29, with an estimated average price of $60.9. The stock is now traded at around $67.89. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.81%. The holding were 60,031 shares as of . New Purchase: ISHARES TRUST (MUB)
Rossmore Private Capital initiated holding in ISHARES TRUST. The purchase prices were between $115.26 and $117.22, with an estimated average price of $116.18. The stock is now traded at around $115.87. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.81%. The holding were 29,500 shares as of . New Purchase: Edwards Lifesciences Corp (EW)
Rossmore Private Capital initiated holding in Edwards Lifesciences Corp. The purchase prices were between $67.19 and $87.44, with an estimated average price of $77.98. The stock is now traded at around $81.21. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.46%. The holding were 24,228 shares as of . New Purchase: ISHARES TRUST (IWB)
Rossmore Private Capital initiated holding in ISHARES TRUST. The purchase prices were between $172.08 and $198.62, with an estimated average price of $184.01. The stock is now traded at around $198.08. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.36%. The holding were 8,050 shares as of . New Purchase: The Travelers Companies Inc (TRV)
Rossmore Private Capital initiated holding in The Travelers Companies Inc. The purchase prices were between $107.44 and $122.24, with an estimated average price of $114.64. The stock is now traded at around $136.36. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 13,308 shares as of . Added: The Home Depot Inc (HD)
Rossmore Private Capital added to a holding in The Home Depot Inc by 25.94%. The purchase prices were between $247.35 and $291.93, with an estimated average price of $270.51. The stock is now traded at around $275.57. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.36%. The holding were 27,090 shares as of . Added: Procter & Gamble Co (PG)
Rossmore Private Capital added to a holding in Procter & Gamble Co by 34.54%. The purchase prices were between $119.98 and $140.51, with an estimated average price of $132.66. The stock is now traded at around $140.26. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 33,463 shares as of . Added: Walmart Inc (WMT)
Rossmore Private Capital added to a holding in Walmart Inc by 73.24%. The purchase prices were between $118.89 and $147.68, with an estimated average price of $133.31. The stock is now traded at around $145.56. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 20,425 shares as of . Added: Merck & Co Inc (MRK)
Rossmore Private Capital added to a holding in Merck & Co Inc by 22.04%. The purchase prices were between $76.69 and $86.93, with an estimated average price of $82.09. The stock is now traded at around $81.11. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 59,019 shares as of . Added: Starbucks Corp (SBUX)
Rossmore Private Capital added to a holding in Starbucks Corp by 35.08%. The purchase prices were between $72.65 and $88.38, with an estimated average price of $79.77. The stock is now traded at around $93.92. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 33,230 shares as of . Added: PepsiCo Inc (PEP)
Rossmore Private Capital added to a holding in PepsiCo Inc by 20.93%. The purchase prices were between $131 and $143.29, with an estimated average price of $136.01. The stock is now traded at around $141.72. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 28,702 shares as of . Sold Out: Phillips 66 (PSX)
Rossmore Private Capital sold out a holding in Phillips 66. The sale prices were between $51.84 and $69.11, with an estimated average price of $61.11. Sold Out: Aptiv PLC (APTV)
Rossmore Private Capital sold out a holding in Aptiv PLC. The sale prices were between $75.39 and $91.92, with an estimated average price of $83.83. Sold Out: Lamb Weston Holdings Inc (LW)
Rossmore Private Capital sold out a holding in Lamb Weston Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $59.32 and $70.5, with an estimated average price of $64.01. Sold Out: Centene Corp (CNC)
Rossmore Private Capital sold out a holding in Centene Corp. The sale prices were between $54.3 and $67.74, with an estimated average price of $62.15. Sold Out: Royal Dutch Shell PLC (RDS.A)
Rossmore Private Capital sold out a holding in Royal Dutch Shell PLC. The sale prices were between $25.17 and $33.98, with an estimated average price of $30.27.
