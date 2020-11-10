Rossmore Private Capital Buys Target Corp, Raytheon Technologies Corp, ISHARES TRUST, Sells SPDR GOLD TRUST, Aptiv PLC, Phillips 66

Investment company Rossmore Private Capital (Current Portfolio) buys Target Corp, Raytheon Technologies Corp, ISHARES TRUST, Edwards Lifesciences Corp, ISHARES TRUST, sells SPDR GOLD TRUST, Aptiv PLC, Phillips 66, Lamb Weston Holdings Inc, Centene Corp during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Rossmore Private Capital. As of 2020Q3, Rossmore Private Capital owns 190 stocks with a total value of $424 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: TGT, MUB, RTX, EW, IWB, TRV, TT, SCHW, JD, ISRG, CDK, REGL, ZM, ZTS, TIP, INKM, WBA, AMD, BABA, CB, IR, GDX, PAYX, NVS, J, DRI, SMH, TELA,

TGT, MUB, RTX, EW, IWB, TRV, TT, SCHW, JD, ISRG, CDK, REGL, ZM, ZTS, TIP, INKM, WBA, AMD, BABA, CB, IR, GDX, PAYX, NVS, J, DRI, SMH, TELA, Added Positions: JNJ, CVX, HD, WMT, PG, XOM, MRK, AAPL, SBUX, PEP, ACN, AMZN, NSC, BMY, DIS, MSFT, CRM, CVS, ITW, JPM, IWM, LLY, GOOG, WFC, AVGO, DE, CSCO, DD, EMR, MCD, HON, SYK, PFE, LHX, VNQ, TFC, IVV, IJH, T, LMT, EFA, TMO, PANW, APD, V, VYM, UPS, MDT, VLUE, MDLZ, VCSH, CFA, UNH, CI, VZ, COST, KO, CMCSA, ADBE, MDY, LIN, VOO, AMT, IJR, INTC, FB, IWR, ABT, AEP, AMGN, CSX, COP, ROK, NEE, GOOGL, ZBH, CAT, DHR, GIS, IBM, MCK, ABBV, SO, TJX, UL, RDS.B, UNP, ICE, PYPL, D, MO,

JNJ, CVX, HD, WMT, PG, XOM, MRK, AAPL, SBUX, PEP, ACN, AMZN, NSC, BMY, DIS, MSFT, CRM, CVS, ITW, JPM, IWM, LLY, GOOG, WFC, AVGO, DE, CSCO, DD, EMR, MCD, HON, SYK, PFE, LHX, VNQ, TFC, IVV, IJH, T, LMT, EFA, TMO, PANW, APD, V, VYM, UPS, MDT, VLUE, MDLZ, VCSH, CFA, UNH, CI, VZ, COST, KO, CMCSA, ADBE, MDY, LIN, VOO, AMT, IJR, INTC, FB, IWR, ABT, AEP, AMGN, CSX, COP, ROK, NEE, GOOGL, ZBH, CAT, DHR, GIS, IBM, MCK, ABBV, SO, TJX, UL, RDS.B, UNP, ICE, PYPL, D, MO, Reduced Positions: GLD, IEMG, BAC, BRK.B, PKG, SDY, VO, BKNG, MMM, BA, CME, CARR, SPY, VWO,

GLD, IEMG, BAC, BRK.B, PKG, SDY, VO, BKNG, MMM, BA, CME, CARR, SPY, VWO, Sold Out: APTV, PSX, LW, CNC, RDS.A,