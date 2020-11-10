Stringer Asset Management, Llc Buys ISHARES TRUST, ISHARES TRUST, iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia Index Fund, Sells SPDR SERIES TRUST, DIREXION SH ETF TR, SSGA ACTIVE ETF TR

Memphis, TN, based Investment company Stringer Asset Management, Llc (Current Portfolio) buys ISHARES TRUST, ISHARES TRUST, iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia Index Fund, ISHARES TRUST, ISHARES TRUST, sells SPDR SERIES TRUST, DIREXION SH ETF TR, SSGA ACTIVE ETF TR, WISDOMTREE TRUST, GLDMN SACHS ETF TR during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Stringer Asset Management, Llc. As of 2020Q3, Stringer Asset Management, Llc owns 23 stocks with a total value of $70 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: USMV, EEMA, FDN, QUAL,

USMV, EEMA, FDN, QUAL, Added Positions: VLUE, MTUM, IMTM, SPAB, EFAV, SPSB, ANGL,

VLUE, MTUM, IMTM, SPAB, EFAV, SPSB, ANGL, Reduced Positions: QQQE, GSIE, VTV, IWD, XHB, ACWV, FPE, XLV,

QQQE, GSIE, VTV, IWD, XHB, ACWV, FPE, XLV, Sold Out: KIE, TOTL, DWM, DEW, IWF, ARKK,

SPDR SERIES TRUST (SPAB) - 281,942 shares, 12.48% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.77% ISHARES TRUST (MTUM) - 53,157 shares, 11.25% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 50.26% ISHARES TRUST (IMTM) - 151,918 shares, 7.41% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 66.90% ISHARES TRUST (VLUE) - 63,407 shares, 6.72% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 183.92% iShares Convertible Bond (ICVT) - 56,512 shares, 6.55% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.49%

Stringer Asset Management, Llc initiated holding in ISHARES TRUST. The purchase prices were between $60.74 and $66.36, with an estimated average price of $63.43. The stock is now traded at around $66.60. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.34%. The holding were 58,325 shares as of .

Stringer Asset Management, Llc initiated holding in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia Index Fund. The purchase prices were between $67.52 and $77.55, with an estimated average price of $74.15. The stock is now traded at around $81.03. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.03%. The holding were 37,599 shares as of .

Stringer Asset Management, Llc initiated holding in FIRST TRUST EXCH. The purchase prices were between $174.48 and $206.48, with an estimated average price of $184.54. The stock is now traded at around $190.63. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.52%. The holding were 5,624 shares as of .

Stringer Asset Management, Llc initiated holding in ISHARES TRUST. The purchase prices were between $96.43 and $110.16, with an estimated average price of $102.38. The stock is now traded at around $110.78. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.35%. The holding were 2,369 shares as of .

Stringer Asset Management, Llc added to a holding in ISHARES TRUST by 183.92%. The purchase prices were between $70.37 and $77.32, with an estimated average price of $74.3. The stock is now traded at around $81.21. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.35%. The holding were 63,407 shares as of .

Stringer Asset Management, Llc added to a holding in ISHARES TRUST by 50.26%. The purchase prices were between $132.78 and $156.38, with an estimated average price of $142.8. The stock is now traded at around $147.86. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.76%. The holding were 53,157 shares as of .

Stringer Asset Management, Llc added to a holding in ISHARES TRUST by 66.90%. The purchase prices were between $31.58 and $34.61, with an estimated average price of $33.47. The stock is now traded at around $34.71. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.97%. The holding were 151,918 shares as of .

Stringer Asset Management, Llc added to a holding in ISHARES TRUST by 26.83%. The purchase prices were between $66.21 and $69.64, with an estimated average price of $68.07. The stock is now traded at around $70.75. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.5%. The holding were 24,085 shares as of .

Stringer Asset Management, Llc sold out a holding in SPDR SERIES TRUST. The sale prices were between $26.11 and $30.23, with an estimated average price of $28.64.

Stringer Asset Management, Llc sold out a holding in SSGA ACTIVE ETF TR. The sale prices were between $49.21 and $49.89, with an estimated average price of $49.57.

Stringer Asset Management, Llc sold out a holding in WISDOMTREE TRUST. The sale prices were between $44 and $47.03, with an estimated average price of $45.83.

Stringer Asset Management, Llc sold out a holding in WISDOMTREE TRUST. The sale prices were between $37.01 and $40.18, with an estimated average price of $38.79.

Stringer Asset Management, Llc sold out a holding in ISHARES TRUST. The sale prices were between $194.24 and $233.36, with an estimated average price of $210.34.

Stringer Asset Management, Llc sold out a holding in ARK ETF TR. The sale prices were between $73.5 and $97.21, with an estimated average price of $85.6.