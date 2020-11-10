  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
  2. What Is in the GuruFocus Premium Membership?
  3. A DIY Guide on How to Invest Using Guru Strategies
insider
insider
Articles 

Nichols & Pratt Advisers Llp Buys Salesforce.com Inc, NextEra Energy Inc, Nike Inc, Sells Exxon Mobil Corp, Otis Worldwide Corp, Carrier Global Corp

November 10, 2020 | About: CRM -4.48% UPS +0.93% VIG +0.71% NEE +0.64% NKE -0.96%

Investment company Nichols & Pratt Advisers Llp (Current Portfolio) buys Salesforce.com Inc, NextEra Energy Inc, Nike Inc, United Parcel Service Inc, VANGUARD SPECIALIZ, sells Exxon Mobil Corp, Otis Worldwide Corp, Carrier Global Corp, The Estee Lauder Inc, Union Pacific Corp during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Nichols & Pratt Advisers Llp . As of 2020Q3, Nichols & Pratt Advisers Llp owns 98 stocks with a total value of $1.2 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of NICHOLS & PRATT ADVISERS LLP 's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/nichols+%26+pratt+advisers+llp+/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of NICHOLS & PRATT ADVISERS LLP
  1. Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) - 585,210 shares, 7.53% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.82%
  2. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 723,688 shares, 7.25% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.97%
  3. Procter & Gamble Co (PG) - 475,403 shares, 5.71% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.32%
  4. PepsiCo Inc (PEP) - 411,494 shares, 4.94% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.33%
  5. Automatic Data Processing Inc (ADP) - 392,480 shares, 4.73% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.16%
New Purchase: Salesforce.com Inc (CRM)

Nichols & Pratt Advisers Llp initiated holding in Salesforce.com Inc. The purchase prices were between $185.51 and $281.25, with an estimated average price of $219.05. The stock is now traded at around $247.66. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 1,165 shares as of .

New Purchase: United Parcel Service Inc (UPS)

Nichols & Pratt Advisers Llp initiated holding in United Parcel Service Inc. The purchase prices were between $113.76 and $168.9, with an estimated average price of $145.35. The stock is now traded at around $164.73. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 1,400 shares as of .

New Purchase: VANGUARD SPECIALIZ (VIG)

Nichols & Pratt Advisers Llp initiated holding in VANGUARD SPECIALIZ. The purchase prices were between $117.2 and $133.84, with an estimated average price of $125.74. The stock is now traded at around $136.78. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 1,600 shares as of .

New Purchase: NextEra Energy Inc (NEE)

Nichols & Pratt Advisers Llp initiated holding in NextEra Energy Inc. The purchase prices were between $61.57 and $73.93, with an estimated average price of $68.93. The stock is now traded at around $75.99. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 3,560 shares as of .

New Purchase: Nike Inc (NKE)

Nichols & Pratt Advisers Llp initiated holding in Nike Inc. The purchase prices were between $95.65 and $127.11, with an estimated average price of $107.3. The stock is now traded at around $127.71. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 1,826 shares as of .



Here is the complete portfolio of NICHOLS & PRATT ADVISERS LLP . Also check out:

1. NICHOLS & PRATT ADVISERS LLP 's Undervalued Stocks
2. NICHOLS & PRATT ADVISERS LLP 's Top Growth Companies, and
3. NICHOLS & PRATT ADVISERS LLP 's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that NICHOLS & PRATT ADVISERS LLP keeps buying

Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Email FeedsSubscribe via Email RSS FeedsSubscribe RSS

Comments

Please leave your comment:


More GuruFocus Links

Latest Guru Picks Value Strategies
Warren Buffett Portfolio Ben Graham Net-Net
Real Time Picks Buffett-Munger Screener
Aggregated Portfolio Undervalued Predictable
ETFs, Options Low P/S Companies
Insider Trends 10-Year Financials
52-Week Lows Interactive Charts
Model Portfolios DCF Calculator
RSS Feed Monthly Newsletters
The All-In-One Screener Portfolio Tracking Tool
Write for GuruFocus Submit an article

Performances of the stocks mentioned by insider

User Generated Screeners
pjmason14Momentum
pascal.van.garsseHigh FCF-M2
kosalmmuse6
kosalmmuseBest one1
DBrizanall 2019Feb26
kosalmmuseBest one
DBrizanall 2019Feb25
kosalmmuseNice
kosalmmusehan
MsDale*52-Week Low
Get WordPress Plugins for easy affiliate links on Stock Tickers and Guru Names | Earn affiliate commissions by embedding GuruFocus Charts
GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)