Nichols & Pratt Advisers Llp Buys Salesforce.com Inc, NextEra Energy Inc, Nike Inc, Sells Exxon Mobil Corp, Otis Worldwide Corp, Carrier Global Corp

Investment company Nichols & Pratt Advisers Llp (Current Portfolio) buys Salesforce.com Inc, NextEra Energy Inc, Nike Inc, United Parcel Service Inc, VANGUARD SPECIALIZ, sells Exxon Mobil Corp, Otis Worldwide Corp, Carrier Global Corp, The Estee Lauder Inc, Union Pacific Corp during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Nichols & Pratt Advisers Llp . As of 2020Q3, Nichols & Pratt Advisers Llp owns 98 stocks with a total value of $1.2 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: CRM, NEE, NKE, UPS, VIG,

CRM, NEE, NKE, UPS, VIG, Added Positions: KMI, MDT, VZ, CVS, CAT, ABBV, ADBE,

KMI, MDT, VZ, CVS, CAT, ABBV, ADBE, Reduced Positions: XOM, AAPL, OTIS, JNJ, CARR, MMM, MA, MRK, FAST, STT, INTU, NVS, EMR, MSFT, PEP, FISV, PG, DIS, INTC, UL, CL, KO, GOOG, ADP, T, SO, UNP, MKC, EXPD, EL, CSCO, SYY, GIS, PYPL, SBUX, ALC, IWM, VWO, SPGI, CB, QCOM, PFE, ITW, GE, ECL, GLW, IBM, BHP, EFA, BAX, CVX, SHW, WFC, JPM, NTRS, SLB,

For the details of NICHOLS & PRATT ADVISERS LLP 's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/nichols+%26+pratt+advisers+llp+/current-portfolio/portfolio

Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) - 585,210 shares, 7.53% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.82% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 723,688 shares, 7.25% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.97% Procter & Gamble Co (PG) - 475,403 shares, 5.71% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.32% PepsiCo Inc (PEP) - 411,494 shares, 4.94% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.33% Automatic Data Processing Inc (ADP) - 392,480 shares, 4.73% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.16%

Nichols & Pratt Advisers Llp initiated holding in Salesforce.com Inc. The purchase prices were between $185.51 and $281.25, with an estimated average price of $219.05. The stock is now traded at around $247.66. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 1,165 shares as of .

Nichols & Pratt Advisers Llp initiated holding in United Parcel Service Inc. The purchase prices were between $113.76 and $168.9, with an estimated average price of $145.35. The stock is now traded at around $164.73. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 1,400 shares as of .

Nichols & Pratt Advisers Llp initiated holding in VANGUARD SPECIALIZ. The purchase prices were between $117.2 and $133.84, with an estimated average price of $125.74. The stock is now traded at around $136.78. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 1,600 shares as of .

Nichols & Pratt Advisers Llp initiated holding in NextEra Energy Inc. The purchase prices were between $61.57 and $73.93, with an estimated average price of $68.93. The stock is now traded at around $75.99. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 3,560 shares as of .

Nichols & Pratt Advisers Llp initiated holding in Nike Inc. The purchase prices were between $95.65 and $127.11, with an estimated average price of $107.3. The stock is now traded at around $127.71. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 1,826 shares as of .