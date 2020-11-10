Fort Point Capital Partners, LLC Buys iShares MSCI ACWI Index Fund, Exxon Mobil Corp, ISHARES TRUST, Sells AbbVie Inc, Booking Holdings Inc, Alphabet Inc

San Francisco, CA, based Investment company Fort Point Capital Partners, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys iShares MSCI ACWI Index Fund, Exxon Mobil Corp, ISHARES TRUST, ISHARES INC, VANGUARD INDEX FDS, sells AbbVie Inc, Booking Holdings Inc, Alphabet Inc, Union Pacific Corp, DocuSign Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Fort Point Capital Partners, LLC. As of 2020Q3, Fort Point Capital Partners, LLC owns 138 stocks with a total value of $391 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: ACWI, IWN, DVYE, RDN, XBI, SHY, NVCR, VTV, AMLP, LOW, VNO, NVDA, NMRK,

ACWI, IWN, DVYE, RDN, XBI, SHY, NVCR, VTV, AMLP, LOW, VNO, NVDA, NMRK, Added Positions: XOM, SPY, VOO, AGG, VEA, EFA, GOOG, IEF, VB, IWB, TLT, AAPL, EHTH, TIP, VWO, EEM, HTBK, QQQ, FB, IWM, AOK, NFLX, SMH, BA, VGT, IAU, INTC, VEU, VIG, CVX, ORCL, TSLA, QCOM, IVW, LLY, JNJ, AOM, PEP, BKCC, WMT,

XOM, SPY, VOO, AGG, VEA, EFA, GOOG, IEF, VB, IWB, TLT, AAPL, EHTH, TIP, VWO, EEM, HTBK, QQQ, FB, IWM, AOK, NFLX, SMH, BA, VGT, IAU, INTC, VEU, VIG, CVX, ORCL, TSLA, QCOM, IVW, LLY, JNJ, AOM, PEP, BKCC, WMT, Reduced Positions: ABBV, BND, AMZN, M, GOOGL, UNP, DOCU, V, VTI, LRCX, ADBE, LHX, AVGO, RTX, IEFA, USMV, AMGN, KLAC, ZS, MMM, SCHE, IEMG, SE, HD, DHR, SQ, AMT, SPEM, UNH, VAR, JPM, PYPL, NOC, COST, ABT, ALL, AXP, BRK.B, CDNS, CAT, DIS, HON, IVV, KMB, MRK, MS, TJX, BAC, CRM, ROK,

ABBV, BND, AMZN, M, GOOGL, UNP, DOCU, V, VTI, LRCX, ADBE, LHX, AVGO, RTX, IEFA, USMV, AMGN, KLAC, ZS, MMM, SCHE, IEMG, SE, HD, DHR, SQ, AMT, SPEM, UNH, VAR, JPM, PYPL, NOC, COST, ABT, ALL, AXP, BRK.B, CDNS, CAT, DIS, HON, IVV, KMB, MRK, MS, TJX, BAC, CRM, ROK, Sold Out: BKNG, CI, CSCO, GILD, SLV, FCX, UBX, FSM, XLK, SVM,

SSGA SPDR S&P 500 (SPY) - 163,043 shares, 13.96% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.16% SSGA SPDR S&P 500 (SPY) - 128,800 shares, 11.03% of the total portfolio. ISHARES TRUST (EFA) - 315,905 shares, 5.14% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 8.19% Uber Technologies Inc (UBER) - 506,138 shares, 4.72% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.04% ISHARES TRUST (AGG) - 145,119 shares, 4.38% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 10.24%

Fort Point Capital Partners, LLC initiated holding in iShares MSCI ACWI Index Fund. The purchase prices were between $74.27 and $84.01, with an estimated average price of $79.16. The stock is now traded at around $85.08. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.62%. The holding were 79,497 shares as of .

Fort Point Capital Partners, LLC initiated holding in ISHARES TRUST. The purchase prices were between $91.05 and $107.65, with an estimated average price of $101.04. The stock is now traded at around $118.64. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.37%. The holding were 53,979 shares as of .

Fort Point Capital Partners, LLC initiated holding in ISHARES INC. The purchase prices were between $29.42 and $32.85, with an estimated average price of $31.45. The stock is now traded at around $33.34. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.32%. The holding were 170,905 shares as of .

Fort Point Capital Partners, LLC initiated holding in Radian Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $13.24 and $16.17, with an estimated average price of $14.91. The stock is now traded at around $19.06. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.65%. The holding were 175,000 shares as of .

Fort Point Capital Partners, LLC initiated holding in SPDR SERIES TRUST. The purchase prices were between $103.87 and $120.36, with an estimated average price of $112.02. The stock is now traded at around $121.96. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 5,083 shares as of .

Fort Point Capital Partners, LLC initiated holding in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $86.46 and $86.63, with an estimated average price of $86.53. The stock is now traded at around $86.34. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 3,066 shares as of .

Fort Point Capital Partners, LLC added to a holding in Exxon Mobil Corp by 1885.29%. The purchase prices were between $34.28 and $44.97, with an estimated average price of $40.9. The stock is now traded at around $36.86. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.42%. The holding were 171,251 shares as of .

Fort Point Capital Partners, LLC added to a holding in VANGUARD INDEX FDS by 33.30%. The purchase prices were between $285.37 and $328.74, with an estimated average price of $304.53. The stock is now traded at around $325.34. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.8%. The holding were 40,681 shares as of .

Fort Point Capital Partners, LLC added to a holding in VANGUARD TAX MANAG by 32.30%. The purchase prices were between $38.92 and $42.44, with an estimated average price of $41.01. The stock is now traded at around $43.94. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.4%. The holding were 157,619 shares as of .

Fort Point Capital Partners, LLC added to a holding in Alphabet Inc by 113.80%. The purchase prices were between $1415.21 and $1728.28, with an estimated average price of $1525.89. The stock is now traded at around $1740.39. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.36%. The holding were 1,813 shares as of .

Fort Point Capital Partners, LLC added to a holding in VANGUARD INDEX FDS by 245.81%. The purchase prices were between $143.34 and $162.04, with an estimated average price of $153.52. The stock is now traded at around $174.22. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 8,296 shares as of .

Fort Point Capital Partners, LLC added to a holding in ISHARES TRUST by 23.10%. The purchase prices were between $172.08 and $198.62, with an estimated average price of $184.01. The stock is now traded at around $198.08. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 22,986 shares as of .

Fort Point Capital Partners, LLC sold out a holding in Booking Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $1638.47 and $1948.73, with an estimated average price of $1757.32.

Fort Point Capital Partners, LLC sold out a holding in ISHARES SILVER TST. The sale prices were between $16.71 and $27, with an estimated average price of $22.68.

Fort Point Capital Partners, LLC sold out a holding in Cigna Corp. The sale prices were between $160.5 and $190.5, with an estimated average price of $176.27.

Fort Point Capital Partners, LLC sold out a holding in Gilead Sciences Inc. The sale prices were between $62.1 and $78.08, with an estimated average price of $69.4.

Fort Point Capital Partners, LLC sold out a holding in Cisco Systems Inc. The sale prices were between $37.85 and $48.1, with an estimated average price of $43.58.

Fort Point Capital Partners, LLC sold out a holding in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. The sale prices were between $11.49 and $17.03, with an estimated average price of $14.41.