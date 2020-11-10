  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
  2. What Is in the GuruFocus Premium Membership?
  3. A DIY Guide on How to Invest Using Guru Strategies
insider
insider
Articles 

Royal Bank Of Scotland Group Plc Buys Nike Inc, VANGUARD INDEX FDS, KLA Corp, Sells Intel Corp, The Estee Lauder Inc, ConocoPhillips

November 10, 2020 | About: NKE -0.96% KLAC -3.7% INTU -4.96% MTD -4.59% VOO -0.13% NDAQ -1.97% VWO -1.12% IVV -0.13% VPL -0.04% VGK +1.46% KSU +1.89% EFX +1.78%

Edinburgh, Scotland, X0, based Investment company Royal Bank Of Scotland Group Plc (Current Portfolio) buys Nike Inc, VANGUARD INDEX FDS, KLA Corp, Nasdaq Inc, VANGUARD INTL EQUI, sells Intel Corp, The Estee Lauder Inc, ConocoPhillips, Kansas City Southern, Equifax Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Royal Bank Of Scotland Group Plc. As of 2020Q3, Royal Bank Of Scotland Group Plc owns 79 stocks with a total value of $469 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of ROYAL BANK OF SCOTLAND GROUP PLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/royal+bank+of+scotland+group+plc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of ROYAL BANK OF SCOTLAND GROUP PLC
  1. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 200,972 shares, 9.01% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 7.74%
  2. Cintas Corp (CTAS) - 78,875 shares, 5.59% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.78%
  3. Nike Inc (NKE) - 185,725 shares, 4.97% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 387.93%
  4. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 198,802 shares, 4.91% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 9.75%
  5. Air Products & Chemicals Inc (APD) - 75,935 shares, 4.82% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.54%
New Purchase: VANGUARD INDEX FDS (VOO)

Royal Bank Of Scotland Group Plc initiated holding in VANGUARD INDEX FDS. The purchase prices were between $285.37 and $328.74, with an estimated average price of $304.53. The stock is now traded at around $325.34. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.93%. The holding were 59,907 shares as of .

New Purchase: Nasdaq Inc (NDAQ)

Royal Bank Of Scotland Group Plc initiated holding in Nasdaq Inc. The purchase prices were between $119.73 and $137.28, with an estimated average price of $127.84. The stock is now traded at around $127.13. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.12%. The holding were 119,386 shares as of .

New Purchase: VANGUARD INTL EQUI (VWO)

Royal Bank Of Scotland Group Plc initiated holding in VANGUARD INTL EQUI. The purchase prices were between $40.14 and $45.14, with an estimated average price of $43.45. The stock is now traded at around $46.69. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.2%. The holding were 238,975 shares as of .

New Purchase: ISHARES TRUST (IVV)

Royal Bank Of Scotland Group Plc initiated holding in ISHARES TRUST. The purchase prices were between $310.4 and $357.62, with an estimated average price of $331.43. The stock is now traded at around $355.37. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.95%. The holding were 27,238 shares as of .

New Purchase: VANGUARD INTL EQUI (VPL)

Royal Bank Of Scotland Group Plc initiated holding in VANGUARD INTL EQUI. The purchase prices were between $63.77 and $69.44, with an estimated average price of $66.79. The stock is now traded at around $73.51. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.51%. The holding were 103,833 shares as of .

New Purchase: VANGUARD INTL EQUI (VGK)

Royal Bank Of Scotland Group Plc initiated holding in VANGUARD INTL EQUI. The purchase prices were between $50.71 and $55.18, with an estimated average price of $53.38. The stock is now traded at around $56.36. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.1%. The holding were 98,042 shares as of .

Added: Nike Inc (NKE)

Royal Bank Of Scotland Group Plc added to a holding in Nike Inc by 387.93%. The purchase prices were between $95.65 and $127.11, with an estimated average price of $107.3. The stock is now traded at around $127.71. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.95%. The holding were 185,725 shares as of .

Added: KLA Corp (KLAC)

Royal Bank Of Scotland Group Plc added to a holding in KLA Corp by 3684.60%. The purchase prices were between $171.94 and $216.63, with an estimated average price of $197.53. The stock is now traded at around $223.73. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.4%. The holding were 84,548 shares as of .

Added: Intuit Inc (INTU)

Royal Bank Of Scotland Group Plc added to a holding in Intuit Inc by 295.79%. The purchase prices were between $285.37 and $354.18, with an estimated average price of $313.06. The stock is now traded at around $342.26. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 5,264 shares as of .

Added: Mettler-Toledo International Inc (MTD)

Royal Bank Of Scotland Group Plc added to a holding in Mettler-Toledo International Inc by 33.35%. The purchase prices were between $804.79 and $1005.15, with an estimated average price of $926.48. The stock is now traded at around $1125.46. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 2,127 shares as of .

Sold Out: Kansas City Southern (KSU)

Royal Bank Of Scotland Group Plc sold out a holding in Kansas City Southern. The sale prices were between $142.84 and $193.78, with an estimated average price of $172.99.

Sold Out: Equifax Inc (EFX)

Royal Bank Of Scotland Group Plc sold out a holding in Equifax Inc. The sale prices were between $151.94 and $176.64, with an estimated average price of $163.97.



Here is the complete portfolio of ROYAL BANK OF SCOTLAND GROUP PLC. Also check out:

1. ROYAL BANK OF SCOTLAND GROUP PLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. ROYAL BANK OF SCOTLAND GROUP PLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. ROYAL BANK OF SCOTLAND GROUP PLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that ROYAL BANK OF SCOTLAND GROUP PLC keeps buying

Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Email FeedsSubscribe via Email RSS FeedsSubscribe RSS

Comments

Please leave your comment:


More GuruFocus Links

Latest Guru Picks Value Strategies
Warren Buffett Portfolio Ben Graham Net-Net
Real Time Picks Buffett-Munger Screener
Aggregated Portfolio Undervalued Predictable
ETFs, Options Low P/S Companies
Insider Trends 10-Year Financials
52-Week Lows Interactive Charts
Model Portfolios DCF Calculator
RSS Feed Monthly Newsletters
The All-In-One Screener Portfolio Tracking Tool
Write for GuruFocus Submit an article

Performances of the stocks mentioned by insider

User Generated Screeners
pjmason14Momentum
pascal.van.garsseHigh FCF-M2
kosalmmuse6
kosalmmuseBest one1
DBrizanall 2019Feb26
kosalmmuseBest one
DBrizanall 2019Feb25
kosalmmuseNice
kosalmmusehan
MsDale*52-Week Low
Get WordPress Plugins for easy affiliate links on Stock Tickers and Guru Names | Earn affiliate commissions by embedding GuruFocus Charts
GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)