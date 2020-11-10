Royal Bank Of Scotland Group Plc Buys Nike Inc, VANGUARD INDEX FDS, KLA Corp, Sells Intel Corp, The Estee Lauder Inc, ConocoPhillips

Edinburgh, Scotland, X0, based Investment company Royal Bank Of Scotland Group Plc (Current Portfolio) buys Nike Inc, VANGUARD INDEX FDS, KLA Corp, Nasdaq Inc, VANGUARD INTL EQUI, sells Intel Corp, The Estee Lauder Inc, ConocoPhillips, Kansas City Southern, Equifax Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Royal Bank Of Scotland Group Plc. As of 2020Q3, Royal Bank Of Scotland Group Plc owns 79 stocks with a total value of $469 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: VOO, NDAQ, VWO, IVV, VPL, VGK, VGT, VHT, EWJ, VNQ, AMGN, ATVI, EPP, VFH, VNQI, EZU, LIN, CB, FDX, EEM,

VOO, NDAQ, VWO, IVV, VPL, VGK, VGT, VHT, EWJ, VNQ, AMGN, ATVI, EPP, VFH, VNQI, EZU, LIN, CB, FDX, EEM, Added Positions: NKE, KLAC, INTU, MTD, CME, GILD, ROST, KR, XEL, AMZN, MCD, CSCO, CMI, LUV,

NKE, KLAC, INTU, MTD, CME, GILD, ROST, KR, XEL, AMZN, MCD, CSCO, CMI, LUV, Reduced Positions: INTC, EL, COP, MSFT, AAPL, CTAS, EBAY, APD, ORLY, COST, WM, JNJ, MS, VLO, JPM, DFS, FTI, GOOG, SLB, MDT, CL, BA,

INTC, EL, COP, MSFT, AAPL, CTAS, EBAY, APD, ORLY, COST, WM, JNJ, MS, VLO, JPM, DFS, FTI, GOOG, SLB, MDT, CL, BA, Sold Out: KSU, EFX,

Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 200,972 shares, 9.01% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 7.74% Cintas Corp (CTAS) - 78,875 shares, 5.59% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.78% Nike Inc (NKE) - 185,725 shares, 4.97% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 387.93% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 198,802 shares, 4.91% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 9.75% Air Products & Chemicals Inc (APD) - 75,935 shares, 4.82% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.54%

Royal Bank Of Scotland Group Plc initiated holding in VANGUARD INDEX FDS. The purchase prices were between $285.37 and $328.74, with an estimated average price of $304.53. The stock is now traded at around $325.34. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.93%. The holding were 59,907 shares as of .

Royal Bank Of Scotland Group Plc initiated holding in Nasdaq Inc. The purchase prices were between $119.73 and $137.28, with an estimated average price of $127.84. The stock is now traded at around $127.13. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.12%. The holding were 119,386 shares as of .

Royal Bank Of Scotland Group Plc initiated holding in VANGUARD INTL EQUI. The purchase prices were between $40.14 and $45.14, with an estimated average price of $43.45. The stock is now traded at around $46.69. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.2%. The holding were 238,975 shares as of .

Royal Bank Of Scotland Group Plc initiated holding in ISHARES TRUST. The purchase prices were between $310.4 and $357.62, with an estimated average price of $331.43. The stock is now traded at around $355.37. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.95%. The holding were 27,238 shares as of .

Royal Bank Of Scotland Group Plc initiated holding in VANGUARD INTL EQUI. The purchase prices were between $63.77 and $69.44, with an estimated average price of $66.79. The stock is now traded at around $73.51. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.51%. The holding were 103,833 shares as of .

Royal Bank Of Scotland Group Plc initiated holding in VANGUARD INTL EQUI. The purchase prices were between $50.71 and $55.18, with an estimated average price of $53.38. The stock is now traded at around $56.36. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.1%. The holding were 98,042 shares as of .

Royal Bank Of Scotland Group Plc added to a holding in Nike Inc by 387.93%. The purchase prices were between $95.65 and $127.11, with an estimated average price of $107.3. The stock is now traded at around $127.71. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.95%. The holding were 185,725 shares as of .

Royal Bank Of Scotland Group Plc added to a holding in KLA Corp by 3684.60%. The purchase prices were between $171.94 and $216.63, with an estimated average price of $197.53. The stock is now traded at around $223.73. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.4%. The holding were 84,548 shares as of .

Royal Bank Of Scotland Group Plc added to a holding in Intuit Inc by 295.79%. The purchase prices were between $285.37 and $354.18, with an estimated average price of $313.06. The stock is now traded at around $342.26. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 5,264 shares as of .

Royal Bank Of Scotland Group Plc added to a holding in Mettler-Toledo International Inc by 33.35%. The purchase prices were between $804.79 and $1005.15, with an estimated average price of $926.48. The stock is now traded at around $1125.46. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 2,127 shares as of .

Royal Bank Of Scotland Group Plc sold out a holding in Kansas City Southern. The sale prices were between $142.84 and $193.78, with an estimated average price of $172.99.

Royal Bank Of Scotland Group Plc sold out a holding in Equifax Inc. The sale prices were between $151.94 and $176.64, with an estimated average price of $163.97.