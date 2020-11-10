Tranquility Partners, LLC Buys LHC Group Inc, Surgery Partners Inc, JP MORGAN ETF TRUS, Sells ISHARES TRUST, Sunrun Inc, Crown Castle International Corp

Investment company Tranquility Partners, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys LHC Group Inc, Surgery Partners Inc, JP MORGAN ETF TRUS, NVIDIA Corp, SPDR GOLD TRUST, sells ISHARES TRUST, Sunrun Inc, Crown Castle International Corp, Blackrock Health Sciences Trust, PIMCO ETF TRUST during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Tranquility Partners, LLC. As of 2020Q3, Tranquility Partners, LLC owns 142 stocks with a total value of $115 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: LHCG, SGRY, NVDA, BABA, IVE, EL, AWK, SCHX, VTI, AVGO, UBER, MDLZ, PM,

LHCG, SGRY, NVDA, BABA, IVE, EL, AWK, SCHX, VTI, AVGO, UBER, MDLZ, PM, Added Positions: JPST, GLD, TJX, SCHD, ORCC, JPM, ITOT, MA, IVV, RSP, QCOM, TMO, GOOG, BAC, NEAR, IQV, FB, IWS, USMV, OKE, PFF, PGX, VBK, VPU, ET, IJR, IWO, XLU, PYPL, ABT, BX, SRCL, ZTS, NOA, SPLV, VB, QUAL, CDW, IWF, COLD, APTV, VRSK, WCN, NFLX, IFF, FIS, ADP, APH, AMT, NGL,

JPST, GLD, TJX, SCHD, ORCC, JPM, ITOT, MA, IVV, RSP, QCOM, TMO, GOOG, BAC, NEAR, IQV, FB, IWS, USMV, OKE, PFF, PGX, VBK, VPU, ET, IJR, IWO, XLU, PYPL, ABT, BX, SRCL, ZTS, NOA, SPLV, VB, QUAL, CDW, IWF, COLD, APTV, VRSK, WCN, NFLX, IFF, FIS, ADP, APH, AMT, NGL, Reduced Positions: AMZN, AAPL, MSFT, TGP, RUN, DGRO, MPC, NMRK, IWD, MOAT, COST, CVS, VBR, QQQ, NVS, VLUE, CRM, ULTA, DIS, IJH, BA, UNH, VV, ALLE, BGCP, HCA, ADBE, UNP, ABBV, VIG, DVYE, XLK, VZ, V, VDE, CTAS, SPY, GS, BSX, SCHW, CSCO, DHR, EPD, HD, RTX, GBDC, BEP,

AMZN, AAPL, MSFT, TGP, RUN, DGRO, MPC, NMRK, IWD, MOAT, COST, CVS, VBR, QQQ, NVS, VLUE, CRM, ULTA, DIS, IJH, BA, UNH, VV, ALLE, BGCP, HCA, ADBE, UNP, ABBV, VIG, DVYE, XLK, VZ, V, VDE, CTAS, SPY, GS, BSX, SCHW, CSCO, DHR, EPD, HD, RTX, GBDC, BEP, Sold Out: HDV, CCI, BME, BOND, XOM, GILD, VSLR, USX,

For the details of Tranquility Partners, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/tranquility+partners%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 33,882 shares, 6.18% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.46% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 43,934 shares, 4.41% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 12.22% Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 1,103 shares, 3.01% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 17.87% Nike Inc (NKE) - 23,861 shares, 2.60% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.22% Blackstone Group Inc (BX) - 51,088 shares, 2.31% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.16%

Tranquility Partners, LLC initiated holding in LHC Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $174.26 and $213.08, with an estimated average price of $197.1. The stock is now traded at around $215.65. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.06%. The holding were 11,200 shares as of .

Tranquility Partners, LLC initiated holding in Surgery Partners Inc. The purchase prices were between $11.18 and $23.75, with an estimated average price of $17.71. The stock is now traded at around $26.04. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.58%. The holding were 30,672 shares as of .

Tranquility Partners, LLC initiated holding in NVIDIA Corp. The purchase prices were between $381.2 and $573.86, with an estimated average price of $464.8. The stock is now traded at around $510.80. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.4%. The holding were 857 shares as of .

Tranquility Partners, LLC initiated holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. The purchase prices were between $215.95 and $298, with an estimated average price of $263.14. The stock is now traded at around $266.54. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 962 shares as of .

Tranquility Partners, LLC initiated holding in ISHARES TRUST. The purchase prices were between $106.01 and $117.38, with an estimated average price of $112.59. The stock is now traded at around $122.55. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 2,347 shares as of .

Tranquility Partners, LLC initiated holding in American Water Works Co Inc. The purchase prices were between $130.31 and $149.79, with an estimated average price of $141.58. The stock is now traded at around $163.51. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 1,510 shares as of .

Tranquility Partners, LLC added to a holding in JP MORGAN ETF TRUS by 172.37%. The purchase prices were between $50.71 and $50.88, with an estimated average price of $50.81. The stock is now traded at around $50.77. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.56%. The holding were 20,098 shares as of .

Tranquility Partners, LLC added to a holding in SPDR GOLD TRUST by 120.77%. The purchase prices were between $166.62 and $193.89, with an estimated average price of $179.71. The stock is now traded at around $175.66. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.39%. The holding were 4,603 shares as of .

Tranquility Partners, LLC added to a holding in TJX Companies Inc by 25.68%. The purchase prices were between $49.86 and $59.41, with an estimated average price of $53.88. The stock is now traded at around $62.26. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 20,494 shares as of .

Tranquility Partners, LLC added to a holding in SCHWAB STRATEGIC T by 53.01%. The purchase prices were between $50.37 and $58.54, with an estimated average price of $55.18. The stock is now traded at around $61.43. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 10,126 shares as of .

Tranquility Partners, LLC added to a holding in Owl Rock Capital Corp by 31.71%. The purchase prices were between $11.7 and $12.7, with an estimated average price of $12.25. The stock is now traded at around $13.35. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 63,672 shares as of .

Tranquility Partners, LLC added to a holding in Qualcomm Inc by 27.87%. The purchase prices were between $88.89 and $123.18, with an estimated average price of $106.72. The stock is now traded at around $140.11. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 4,175 shares as of .

Tranquility Partners, LLC sold out a holding in ISHARES TRUST. The sale prices were between $78.68 and $85.33, with an estimated average price of $82.4.

Tranquility Partners, LLC sold out a holding in Crown Castle International Corp. The sale prices were between $155.62 and $174.3, with an estimated average price of $165.04.

Tranquility Partners, LLC sold out a holding in PIMCO ETF TRUST. The sale prices were between $110.47 and $112.4, with an estimated average price of $111.73.

Tranquility Partners, LLC sold out a holding in Blackrock Health Sciences Trust. The sale prices were between $40.57 and $44, with an estimated average price of $42.77.

Tranquility Partners, LLC sold out a holding in Exxon Mobil Corp. The sale prices were between $34.28 and $44.97, with an estimated average price of $40.9.

Tranquility Partners, LLC sold out a holding in Gilead Sciences Inc. The sale prices were between $62.1 and $78.08, with an estimated average price of $69.4.