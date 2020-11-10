Kavar Capital Partners, LLC Buys Griffon Corp, SPDR SERIES TRUST, Walmart Inc, Sells SPDR Russell 1000 ETF, Yum Brands Inc, Colgate-Palmolive Co

Investment company Kavar Capital Partners, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Griffon Corp, SPDR SERIES TRUST, Walmart Inc, Spire Inc, Duke Energy Corp, sells SPDR Russell 1000 ETF, Yum Brands Inc, Colgate-Palmolive Co, Magellan Midstream Partners LP, ConocoPhillips during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Kavar Capital Partners, LLC. As of 2020Q3, Kavar Capital Partners, LLC owns 138 stocks with a total value of $294 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.
- New Purchases: GFF, SPLG, SR, DUK, DTP, IFFT, BSV, VCSH, GSBD, NYCBPU.PFD, TOTL, BAF, GLD, SMB, DBL, TWTR, SPGI, ISRG, NQP, NOK,
- Added Positions: WMT, SCHX, VBR, V, JPM, PEP, CSCO, EEFT, BDX, DEO, GOOGL, VZ, GSK, SCHA, IBM, UNP, MRK, SCHE, TFC, JNJ, HD, PBCT, ANET, MMM, EW, T, SCHM, BTI, PYPL, ABBV, TSLA, CFFN, ET, COST, CRM, GILD, MNR, MA, EPD, ARCC,
- Reduced Positions: AAPL, YUM, COP, NVDA, RSP, FNDX, BUD, VIG, ADP, SPYG, SPDW, XOM, NKE, BCE, SPEM, IWF, FOCS, EPR, BP, SCZ, CERN, IWR, IWM, IWB, SPLK, VOD, USB, TD, SYY, SO, DGX, INTC, BNS, SPY, SLG,
- Sold Out: ELR, CL, MMP,
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 143,967 shares, 5.68% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.99%
- SCHWAB STRATEGIC T (SCHX) - 175,579 shares, 4.82% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.11%
- SCHWAB STRATEGIC T (SCHF) - 341,118 shares, 3.65% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.69%
- Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (TMO) - 22,033 shares, 3.31% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.61%
- Invesco S P 500 Equal Weight ETF (RSP) - 83,755 shares, 3.08% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.82%
Kavar Capital Partners, LLC initiated holding in Griffon Corp. The purchase prices were between $16.93 and $24.32, with an estimated average price of $20.53. The stock is now traded at around $23.96. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.67%. The holding were 100,509 shares as of .New Purchase: SPDR SERIES TRUST (SPLG)
Kavar Capital Partners, LLC initiated holding in SPDR SERIES TRUST. The purchase prices were between $36.49 and $42.03, with an estimated average price of $38.92. The stock is now traded at around $41.60. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.36%. The holding were 27,180 shares as of .New Purchase: Spire Inc (SR)
Kavar Capital Partners, LLC initiated holding in Spire Inc. The purchase prices were between $51.52 and $67.17, with an estimated average price of $59.72. The stock is now traded at around $64.87. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 12,541 shares as of .New Purchase: DTE Energy Co (DTP)
Kavar Capital Partners, LLC initiated holding in DTE Energy Co. The purchase prices were between $42.42 and $46.97, with an estimated average price of $45.01. The stock is now traded at around $50.10. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 12,375 shares as of .New Purchase: Duke Energy Corp (DUK)
Kavar Capital Partners, LLC initiated holding in Duke Energy Corp. The purchase prices were between $79.21 and $88.56, with an estimated average price of $82.39. The stock is now traded at around $97.14. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 6,423 shares as of .New Purchase: International Flavors & Fragrances Inc (IFFT)
Kavar Capital Partners, LLC initiated holding in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. The purchase prices were between $42.96 and $47.39, with an estimated average price of $45.38. The stock is now traded at around $41.97. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 12,050 shares as of .Added: Walmart Inc (WMT)
Kavar Capital Partners, LLC added to a holding in Walmart Inc by 122.33%. The purchase prices were between $118.89 and $147.68, with an estimated average price of $133.31. The stock is now traded at around $145.56. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.36%. The holding were 13,540 shares as of .Added: Visa Inc (V)
Kavar Capital Partners, LLC added to a holding in Visa Inc by 20.84%. The purchase prices were between $189.02 and $216.48, with an estimated average price of $199.76. The stock is now traded at around $213.31. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 13,928 shares as of .Added: PepsiCo Inc (PEP)
Kavar Capital Partners, LLC added to a holding in PepsiCo Inc by 127.48%. The purchase prices were between $131 and $143.29, with an estimated average price of $136.01. The stock is now traded at around $141.72. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 5,753 shares as of .Added: Cisco Systems Inc (CSCO)
Kavar Capital Partners, LLC added to a holding in Cisco Systems Inc by 53.24%. The purchase prices were between $37.85 and $48.1, with an estimated average price of $43.58. The stock is now traded at around $38.72. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 29,458 shares as of .Added: Union Pacific Corp (UNP)
Kavar Capital Partners, LLC added to a holding in Union Pacific Corp by 46.43%. The purchase prices were between $165.99 and $202.37, with an estimated average price of $185.66. The stock is now traded at around $201.26. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 2,050 shares as of .Added: Energy Transfer LP (ET)
Kavar Capital Partners, LLC added to a holding in Energy Transfer LP by 32.87%. The purchase prices were between $5.42 and $7.15, with an estimated average price of $6.36. The stock is now traded at around $5.44. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 18,070 shares as of .Sold Out: SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (ELR)
Kavar Capital Partners, LLC sold out a holding in SPDR Russell 1000 ETF. The sale prices were between $86.92 and $86.92, with an estimated average price of $86.92.Sold Out: Colgate-Palmolive Co (CL)
Kavar Capital Partners, LLC sold out a holding in Colgate-Palmolive Co. The sale prices were between $73.03 and $79.47, with an estimated average price of $76.22.Sold Out: Magellan Midstream Partners LP (MMP)
Kavar Capital Partners, LLC sold out a holding in Magellan Midstream Partners LP. The sale prices were between $33.75 and $43.33, with an estimated average price of $39.61.
