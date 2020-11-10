Gannett Welsh & Kotler Buys UFP Industries Inc, Avient Corp, Covetrus Inc, Sells HubSpot Inc, Catalent Inc, UFP Industries Inc

Boston, MA, based Investment company Gannett Welsh & Kotler (Current Portfolio) buys UFP Industries Inc, Avient Corp, Covetrus Inc, WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp, Quidel Corp, sells HubSpot Inc, Catalent Inc, UFP Industries Inc, West Pharmaceutical Services Inc, Avient Corp during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Gannett Welsh & Kotler. As of 2020Q3, Gannett Welsh & Kotler owns 393 stocks with a total value of $7.6 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: UFPI, PY9, CVET, WSC, AVTR, DAVA, SHYF, GDS, BLD, ALBO, NVST, CELH, EGP, WPC, VGSH, JW.B, UGI, BEP, DOW, EDV, SCHD, T, MSM, AROW, BAC, BAM, ED, CFR, ESS, FRT, MDC, MDU, TXN, MGRC, MPW, NUE, ORCL, PFE, PRU, O, SNA,

UFPI, PY9, CVET, WSC, AVTR, DAVA, SHYF, GDS, BLD, ALBO, NVST, CELH, EGP, WPC, VGSH, JW.B, UGI, BEP, DOW, EDV, SCHD, T, MSM, AROW, BAC, BAM, ED, CFR, ESS, FRT, MDC, MDU, TXN, MGRC, MPW, NUE, ORCL, PFE, PRU, O, SNA, Added Positions: QDEL, ADC, PIPR, GMED, CCMP, IDA, CRNC, TCOM, MTX, EBS, HTHT, CRY, VIAV, HQY, NSSC, SF, SYNH, BIPC, SLAB, JAZZ, MTSI, HMN, SUPN, BABA, INFY, NWE, PHR, HDB, PATK, SKY, SUI, BIDU, QCOM, SBNY, YUMC, OYST, ROCK, HAE, EBSB, CHTR, OLLI, PGNY, BAP, EXPO, LANC, NBIX, NDSN, KWR, ROLL, RPM, TXRH, TTC, VRTU, MMYT, TAL, BAH, EPAM, RPD, PFGC, BHVN, IR, BJ, TME, ACC, ECOL, ABCB, ATR, CRI, CATY, CVCO, CHE, CGNX, DCI, EXP, EL, FSS, FMBH, IT, RHP, GBCI, GGG, HXL, MOH, NHI, NKE, PPBI, PNFP, PII, BKNG, DORM, SBCF, SBUX, HLIO, KMPR, DIS, WAL, WWW, POR, MA, EDU, PRIM, ALGT, PODD, CYRX, ENV, COR, INN, BFAM, APAM, VOYA, BURL, VCYT, PE, DEA, BKI, KNSL, SNDR, CSTL, ABEV, CMP, DENN, RDY, DRQ, GSK, ITGR, EQC, HTLD, HELE, HD, KMB, NVO, OCFC, OXM, TLK, PRAA, PG, SCCO, TCF, TPL, AUB, MTN, PAC, HPP, ACHC, WPX, CHUY, HCM, OCFT, DVY, EWT, EWY, EZA, VXF,

QDEL, ADC, PIPR, GMED, CCMP, IDA, CRNC, TCOM, MTX, EBS, HTHT, CRY, VIAV, HQY, NSSC, SF, SYNH, BIPC, SLAB, JAZZ, MTSI, HMN, SUPN, BABA, INFY, NWE, PHR, HDB, PATK, SKY, SUI, BIDU, QCOM, SBNY, YUMC, OYST, ROCK, HAE, EBSB, CHTR, OLLI, PGNY, BAP, EXPO, LANC, NBIX, NDSN, KWR, ROLL, RPM, TXRH, TTC, VRTU, MMYT, TAL, BAH, EPAM, RPD, PFGC, BHVN, IR, BJ, TME, ACC, ECOL, ABCB, ATR, CRI, CATY, CVCO, CHE, CGNX, DCI, EXP, EL, FSS, FMBH, IT, RHP, GBCI, GGG, HXL, MOH, NHI, NKE, PPBI, PNFP, PII, BKNG, DORM, SBCF, SBUX, HLIO, KMPR, DIS, WAL, WWW, POR, MA, EDU, PRIM, ALGT, PODD, CYRX, ENV, COR, INN, BFAM, APAM, VOYA, BURL, VCYT, PE, DEA, BKI, KNSL, SNDR, CSTL, ABEV, CMP, DENN, RDY, DRQ, GSK, ITGR, EQC, HTLD, HELE, HD, KMB, NVO, OCFC, OXM, TLK, PRAA, PG, SCCO, TCF, TPL, AUB, MTN, PAC, HPP, ACHC, WPX, CHUY, HCM, OCFT, DVY, EWT, EWY, EZA, VXF, Reduced Positions: HUBS, CTLT, WST, ENTG, POWI, WDFC, ICUI, POOL, WBS, HMSY, SSNC, AMGN, TYL, WMGI, IWM, QTS, LAD, MKTX, OGE, FIVE, PCTY, GSHD, RBA, ZBRA, HZNP, PYPL, BCPC, BIO, ROG, VCEL, AMT, CRL, CME, CSCO, ECL, NEE, FE, LMT, MRK, LIN, STE, UNH, WSO, BR, PM, AVGO, ABBV, CONE, QSR, ALE, NSP, MO, AMSWA, ANSS, ARNA, EPAY, CBZ, CSL, CCF, CHCO, CMCO, CBU, DECK, EVI, DY, ECPG, EFSC, ELS, AGM, FFBC, FBC, FMX, FORR, GTY, GTN, GPI, HWKN, IDXX, IPAR, IBOC, JOUT, LXP, MAA, MLR, NTES, ORI, PKE, PAYX, ROP, SCHN, SIGI, SLGN, SKYW, SWX, SRI, TSM, THC, ACIW, UFPT, VLY, WSBC, WGO, WWD, CSII, LMAT, FOLD, GRBK, CVI, ATHX, AGNC, JBT, VRSK, GNRC, FIBK, PLOW, RTRX, ZGNX, WD, KMI, THR, PFPT, NOW, ICLR, GWPH, IRT, FOXF, REPH, XHR, AIMT, GBT, MIME, FCPT, JELD, CLDR, VICI, PAGS, BWB, EAF, PS, LEGH,

HUBS, CTLT, WST, ENTG, POWI, WDFC, ICUI, POOL, WBS, HMSY, SSNC, AMGN, TYL, WMGI, IWM, QTS, LAD, MKTX, OGE, FIVE, PCTY, GSHD, RBA, ZBRA, HZNP, PYPL, BCPC, BIO, ROG, VCEL, AMT, CRL, CME, CSCO, ECL, NEE, FE, LMT, MRK, LIN, STE, UNH, WSO, BR, PM, AVGO, ABBV, CONE, QSR, ALE, NSP, MO, AMSWA, ANSS, ARNA, EPAY, CBZ, CSL, CCF, CHCO, CMCO, CBU, DECK, EVI, DY, ECPG, EFSC, ELS, AGM, FFBC, FBC, FMX, FORR, GTY, GTN, GPI, HWKN, IDXX, IPAR, IBOC, JOUT, LXP, MAA, MLR, NTES, ORI, PKE, PAYX, ROP, SCHN, SIGI, SLGN, SKYW, SWX, SRI, TSM, THC, ACIW, UFPT, VLY, WSBC, WGO, WWD, CSII, LMAT, FOLD, GRBK, CVI, ATHX, AGNC, JBT, VRSK, GNRC, FIBK, PLOW, RTRX, ZGNX, WD, KMI, THR, PFPT, NOW, ICLR, GWPH, IRT, FOXF, REPH, XHR, AIMT, GBT, MIME, FCPT, JELD, CLDR, VICI, PAGS, BWB, EAF, PS, LEGH, Sold Out: UF3, AVNT, MINI, IQ, WUBA, SP8, BCH, BCO, CIB, CPE, CAC, LVS, PFS, KAR, LAUR, VB,

For the details of GANNETT WELSH & KOTLER's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/gannett+welsh+%26+kotler/current-portfolio/portfolio

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA) - 529,249 shares, 2.04% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.74% Ritchie Bros Auctioneers Inc (RBA) - 1,858,126 shares, 1.44% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.36% Lithia Motors Inc (LAD) - 469,006 shares, 1.40% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.64% Five Below Inc (FIVE) - 652,899 shares, 1.09% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.81% Stag Industrial Inc (STAG) - 2,649,628 shares, 1.06% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.14%

Gannett Welsh & Kotler initiated holding in UFP Industries Inc. The purchase prices were between $47.03 and $63.63, with an estimated average price of $56.29. The stock is now traded at around $53.70. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.58%. The holding were 788,972 shares as of .

Gannett Welsh & Kotler initiated holding in Avient Corp. The purchase prices were between $20 and $23.6, with an estimated average price of $22.06. The stock is now traded at around $27.00. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.53%. The holding were 1,536,971 shares as of .

Gannett Welsh & Kotler initiated holding in Covetrus Inc. The purchase prices were between $17.22 and $24.59, with an estimated average price of $21.52. The stock is now traded at around $26.01. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.36%. The holding were 1,119,672 shares as of .

Gannett Welsh & Kotler initiated holding in WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. The purchase prices were between $11.84 and $18.48, with an estimated average price of $15.97. The stock is now traded at around $21.08. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.35%. The holding were 1,597,748 shares as of .

Gannett Welsh & Kotler initiated holding in Avantor Inc. The purchase prices were between $16.99 and $22.79, with an estimated average price of $20.75. The stock is now traded at around $26.12. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 814,310 shares as of .

Gannett Welsh & Kotler initiated holding in Endava PLC. The purchase prices were between $47.4 and $63.15, with an estimated average price of $54.08. The stock is now traded at around $65.44. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 246,630 shares as of .

Gannett Welsh & Kotler added to a holding in Quidel Corp by 49.13%. The purchase prices were between $151.99 and $301.96, with an estimated average price of $222.17. The stock is now traded at around $197.04. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 302,335 shares as of .

Gannett Welsh & Kotler added to a holding in Agree Realty Corp by 5953.12%. The purchase prices were between $62.3 and $69.81, with an estimated average price of $65.89. The stock is now traded at around $66.39. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 319,726 shares as of .

Gannett Welsh & Kotler added to a holding in Piper Sandler Cos by 4638.42%. The purchase prices were between $55.39 and $77.4, with an estimated average price of $68.15. The stock is now traded at around $93.02. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 268,763 shares as of .

Gannett Welsh & Kotler added to a holding in Globus Medical Inc by 37.97%. The purchase prices were between $45.26 and $57.82, with an estimated average price of $51.6. The stock is now traded at around $57.61. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 1,357,079 shares as of .

Gannett Welsh & Kotler added to a holding in CMC Materials Inc by 350.27%. The purchase prices were between $133.39 and $168.97, with an estimated average price of $149.1. The stock is now traded at around $168.75. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 157,035 shares as of .

Gannett Welsh & Kotler added to a holding in Idacorp Inc by 51.76%. The purchase prices were between $79.51 and $94.78, with an estimated average price of $88.12. The stock is now traded at around $93.02. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 601,949 shares as of .

Gannett Welsh & Kotler sold out a holding in UFP Industries Inc. The sale prices were between $41 and $53.5, with an estimated average price of $47.75.

Gannett Welsh & Kotler sold out a holding in Avient Corp. The sale prices were between $23.9 and $27.86, with an estimated average price of $26.11.

Gannett Welsh & Kotler sold out a holding in Mobile Mini Inc. The sale prices were between $29.5 and $29.5, with an estimated average price of $29.5.

Gannett Welsh & Kotler sold out a holding in iQIYI Inc. The sale prices were between $18.83 and $23.94, with an estimated average price of $21.92.

Gannett Welsh & Kotler sold out a holding in 58.com Inc. The sale prices were between $53.81 and $55.88, with an estimated average price of $55.31.

Gannett Welsh & Kotler sold out a holding in The Shyft Group Inc. The sale prices were between $13.29 and $17.4, with an estimated average price of $15.74.