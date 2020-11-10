  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
St Germain D J Co Inc Buys Becton, Dickinson and Co, Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF, iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF, Sells Align Technology Inc, ISHARES TRUST, State Street Corporation

November 10, 2020 | About: BDX +0% VCSH -0.05% TFI +0.02% ACN -0.63% SUSB -0.04% SUSC -0.29% QQQ -1.79% UPS +0.93% DSI -0.4% VCR -0.61% STT -0.07% REG +1.72%

Springfield, MA, based Investment company St Germain D J Co Inc (Current Portfolio) buys Becton, Dickinson and Co, Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF, iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF, iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF, SPDR SERIES TRUST, sells Align Technology Inc, ISHARES TRUST, State Street Corporation, iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, St Germain D J Co Inc. As of 2020Q3, St Germain D J Co Inc owns 217 stocks with a total value of $1.2 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of ST GERMAIN D J CO INC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/st+germain+d+j+co+inc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of ST GERMAIN D J CO INC
  1. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCIT) - 1,060,077 shares, 8.68% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 14.71%
  2. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 692,292 shares, 6.85% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.37%
  3. iShares MBS ETF (MBB) - 336,249 shares, 3.17% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.90%
  4. Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 24,404 shares, 3.06% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.58%
  5. Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.B) - 144,100 shares, 2.62% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 17.72%
New Purchase: iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF (SUSB)

St Germain D J Co Inc initiated holding in iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $25.98 and $26.18, with an estimated average price of $26.1. The stock is now traded at around $26.04. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 17,560 shares as of .

New Purchase: iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF (SUSC)

St Germain D J Co Inc initiated holding in iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $27.66 and $28.46, with an estimated average price of $27.97. The stock is now traded at around $27.69. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 17,669 shares as of .

New Purchase: PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ)

St Germain D J Co Inc initiated holding in PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1. The purchase prices were between $250.49 and $302.76, with an estimated average price of $271.11. The stock is now traded at around $283.42. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 762 shares as of .

New Purchase: United Parcel Service Inc (UPS)

St Germain D J Co Inc initiated holding in United Parcel Service Inc. The purchase prices were between $113.76 and $168.9, with an estimated average price of $145.35. The stock is now traded at around $164.73. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 1,297 shares as of .

New Purchase: ISHARES TRUST (DSI)

St Germain D J Co Inc initiated holding in ISHARES TRUST. The purchase prices were between $118.35 and $136.15, with an estimated average price of $125.88. The stock is now traded at around $134.80. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 1,668 shares as of .

New Purchase: VANGUARD WORLD FDS (VCR)

St Germain D J Co Inc initiated holding in VANGUARD WORLD FDS. The purchase prices were between $202.32 and $250.9, with an estimated average price of $226.64. The stock is now traded at around $243.23. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 880 shares as of .

Added: Becton, Dickinson and Co (BDX)

St Germain D J Co Inc added to a holding in Becton, Dickinson and Co by 56.79%. The purchase prices were between $221.16 and $283.68, with an estimated average price of $251.49. The stock is now traded at around $240.30. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.41%. The holding were 56,352 shares as of .

Added: Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH)

St Germain D J Co Inc added to a holding in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 28.13%. The purchase prices were between $82.55 and $83.1, with an estimated average price of $82.88. The stock is now traded at around $82.77. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 131,014 shares as of .

Added: SPDR SERIES TRUST (TFI)

St Germain D J Co Inc added to a holding in SPDR SERIES TRUST by 22.67%. The purchase prices were between $51.6 and $52.7, with an estimated average price of $52.12. The stock is now traded at around $51.93. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 38,927 shares as of .

Added: Accenture PLC (ACN)

St Germain D J Co Inc added to a holding in Accenture PLC by 26.02%. The purchase prices were between $214.42 and $247.18, with an estimated average price of $228.97. The stock is now traded at around $238.71. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 2,383 shares as of .

Sold Out: State Street Corporation (STT)

St Germain D J Co Inc sold out a holding in State Street Corporation. The sale prices were between $57.68 and $71.18, with an estimated average price of $64.95.

Sold Out: Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (REGN)

St Germain D J Co Inc sold out a holding in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. The sale prices were between $544.75 and $658.21, with an estimated average price of $606.19.



