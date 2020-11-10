St Germain D J Co Inc Buys Becton, Dickinson and Co, Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF, iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF, Sells Align Technology Inc, ISHARES TRUST, State Street Corporation

Springfield, MA, based Investment company St Germain D J Co Inc (Current Portfolio) buys Becton, Dickinson and Co, Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF, iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF, iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF, SPDR SERIES TRUST, sells Align Technology Inc, ISHARES TRUST, State Street Corporation, iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, St Germain D J Co Inc. As of 2020Q3, St Germain D J Co Inc owns 217 stocks with a total value of $1.2 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: SUSB, SUSC, TMO, UPS, TSLA, DSI, QQQ, VCR, VDC, VWO,

SUSB, SUSC, TMO, UPS, TSLA, DSI, QQQ, VCR, VDC, VWO, Added Positions: VCIT, BDX, BRK.B, PSK, VCSH, CVS, MBB, GOVT, CMBS, PFE, VZ, MS, CMCSA, STZ, JPM, VB, UBER, TFI, DIS, NYF, FAF, RMD, V, MA, BND, ACN, BAC, ES, VNQ, SHM, BABA, USB, TXN, TJX, AEP,

VCIT, BDX, BRK.B, PSK, VCSH, CVS, MBB, GOVT, CMBS, PFE, VZ, MS, CMCSA, STZ, JPM, VB, UBER, TFI, DIS, NYF, FAF, RMD, V, MA, BND, ACN, BAC, ES, VNQ, SHM, BABA, USB, TXN, TJX, AEP, Reduced Positions: ALGN, AAPL, PYPL, FLOT, CMI, AMGN, SHY, OIH, VEA, XLE, BMO, BLK, QCOM, PEP, MSFT, INTC, XOM, NVO, AMZN, EFA, ITW, CHKP, CRM, UNH, WMT, SSNC, ABBV, FTV, RTX, IBB, IEF, PFF, SPY, VHT, VTI, T, HD, ADP, GLW, ETR, DOW, CTVA, AMCR, CARR, OTIS, DVY, EMR, AMAT, ETN, DUK, IEI, IWM, IWO, DD, DEO, MO, DE, TLH, ABT, VGT, DHR, CME, VUG, HON, GE, GS, KMB, LOW, MMP, MCD, MDT, COF, MMM, PBCT, BMY, LIN, BA, EPD, STX, SO, UNP, CL, FISV, NEE, WBA, WEC, YUM, PM, DG, CVX,

ALGN, AAPL, PYPL, FLOT, CMI, AMGN, SHY, OIH, VEA, XLE, BMO, BLK, QCOM, PEP, MSFT, INTC, XOM, NVO, AMZN, EFA, ITW, CHKP, CRM, UNH, WMT, SSNC, ABBV, FTV, RTX, IBB, IEF, PFF, SPY, VHT, VTI, T, HD, ADP, GLW, ETR, DOW, CTVA, AMCR, CARR, OTIS, DVY, EMR, AMAT, ETN, DUK, IEI, IWM, IWO, DD, DEO, MO, DE, TLH, ABT, VGT, DHR, CME, VUG, HON, GE, GS, KMB, LOW, MMP, MCD, MDT, COF, MMM, PBCT, BMY, LIN, BA, EPD, STX, SO, UNP, CL, FISV, NEE, WBA, WEC, YUM, PM, DG, CVX, Sold Out: STT, REGN,

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCIT) - 1,060,077 shares, 8.68% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 14.71% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 692,292 shares, 6.85% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.37% iShares MBS ETF (MBB) - 336,249 shares, 3.17% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.90% Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 24,404 shares, 3.06% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.58% Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.B) - 144,100 shares, 2.62% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 17.72%

St Germain D J Co Inc initiated holding in iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $25.98 and $26.18, with an estimated average price of $26.1. The stock is now traded at around $26.04. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 17,560 shares as of .

St Germain D J Co Inc initiated holding in iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $27.66 and $28.46, with an estimated average price of $27.97. The stock is now traded at around $27.69. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 17,669 shares as of .

St Germain D J Co Inc initiated holding in PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1. The purchase prices were between $250.49 and $302.76, with an estimated average price of $271.11. The stock is now traded at around $283.42. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 762 shares as of .

St Germain D J Co Inc initiated holding in United Parcel Service Inc. The purchase prices were between $113.76 and $168.9, with an estimated average price of $145.35. The stock is now traded at around $164.73. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 1,297 shares as of .

St Germain D J Co Inc initiated holding in ISHARES TRUST. The purchase prices were between $118.35 and $136.15, with an estimated average price of $125.88. The stock is now traded at around $134.80. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 1,668 shares as of .

St Germain D J Co Inc initiated holding in VANGUARD WORLD FDS. The purchase prices were between $202.32 and $250.9, with an estimated average price of $226.64. The stock is now traded at around $243.23. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 880 shares as of .

St Germain D J Co Inc added to a holding in Becton, Dickinson and Co by 56.79%. The purchase prices were between $221.16 and $283.68, with an estimated average price of $251.49. The stock is now traded at around $240.30. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.41%. The holding were 56,352 shares as of .

St Germain D J Co Inc added to a holding in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 28.13%. The purchase prices were between $82.55 and $83.1, with an estimated average price of $82.88. The stock is now traded at around $82.77. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 131,014 shares as of .

St Germain D J Co Inc added to a holding in SPDR SERIES TRUST by 22.67%. The purchase prices were between $51.6 and $52.7, with an estimated average price of $52.12. The stock is now traded at around $51.93. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 38,927 shares as of .

St Germain D J Co Inc added to a holding in Accenture PLC by 26.02%. The purchase prices were between $214.42 and $247.18, with an estimated average price of $228.97. The stock is now traded at around $238.71. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 2,383 shares as of .

St Germain D J Co Inc sold out a holding in State Street Corporation. The sale prices were between $57.68 and $71.18, with an estimated average price of $64.95.

St Germain D J Co Inc sold out a holding in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. The sale prices were between $544.75 and $658.21, with an estimated average price of $606.19.