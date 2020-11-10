Ajo, Lp Buys The Home Depot Inc, AbbVie Inc, Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc, Sells Intel Corp, Humana Inc, Dollar General Corp

Philadelphia, PA, based Investment company Ajo, Lp (Current Portfolio) buys The Home Depot Inc, AbbVie Inc, Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc, Applied Materials Inc, Synchrony Financial, sells Intel Corp, Humana Inc, Dollar General Corp, Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, VeriSign Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Ajo, Lp. As of 2020Q3, Ajo, Lp owns 679 stocks with a total value of $9.5 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.



Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 145,122 shares, 2.25% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 46.60% Verizon Communications Inc (VZ) - 3,372,015 shares, 2.12% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 21.53% Pfizer Inc (PFE) - 4,802,437 shares, 1.86% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 19.74% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 818,153 shares, 1.82% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 27.81% The Home Depot Inc (HD) - 598,261 shares, 1.76% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1377.33%

Ajo, Lp initiated holding in Pioneer Natural Resources Co. The purchase prices were between $85.9 and $110.73, with an estimated average price of $98.45. The stock is now traded at around $91.75. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.65%. The holding were 712,810 shares as of .

Ajo, Lp initiated holding in Nu Skin Enterprises Inc. The purchase prices were between $38.45 and $53.33, with an estimated average price of $47.42. The stock is now traded at around $48.20. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 638,017 shares as of .

Ajo, Lp initiated holding in Danaher Corp. The purchase prices were between $177.16 and $215.33, with an estimated average price of $200.25. The stock is now traded at around $225.88. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 126,730 shares as of .

Ajo, Lp initiated holding in PennyMac Financial Services Inc. The purchase prices were between $39.86 and $59.04, with an estimated average price of $49.44. The stock is now traded at around $55.20. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 351,105 shares as of .

Ajo, Lp initiated holding in Carrier Global Corp. The purchase prices were between $22.61 and $31.03, with an estimated average price of $28.24. The stock is now traded at around $37.81. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 664,819 shares as of .

Ajo, Lp initiated holding in Invitation Homes Inc. The purchase prices were between $26.44 and $30.2, with an estimated average price of $28.51. The stock is now traded at around $28.05. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 714,093 shares as of .

Ajo, Lp added to a holding in The Home Depot Inc by 1377.33%. The purchase prices were between $247.35 and $291.93, with an estimated average price of $270.51. The stock is now traded at around $275.57. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.64%. The holding were 598,261 shares as of .

Ajo, Lp added to a holding in AbbVie Inc by 2163.67%. The purchase prices were between $85.91 and $100.83, with an estimated average price of $94.18. The stock is now traded at around $98.87. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.09%. The holding were 1,231,416 shares as of .

Ajo, Lp added to a holding in Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc by 948.42%. The purchase prices were between $100.51 and $116.57, with an estimated average price of $108.03. The stock is now traded at around $127.09. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.97%. The holding were 883,814 shares as of .

Ajo, Lp added to a holding in Applied Materials Inc by 694.63%. The purchase prices were between $55 and $67.62, with an estimated average price of $61.75. The stock is now traded at around $69.39. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.83%. The holding were 1,506,192 shares as of .

Ajo, Lp added to a holding in Synchrony Financial by 446.83%. The purchase prices were between $21.34 and $27.64, with an estimated average price of $24.28. The stock is now traded at around $29.61. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.74%. The holding were 3,280,591 shares as of .

Ajo, Lp added to a holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc by 2119.98%. The purchase prices were between $177.99 and $221.68, with an estimated average price of $204.37. The stock is now traded at around $228.48. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.73%. The holding were 339,480 shares as of .

Ajo, Lp sold out a holding in Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. The sale prices were between $49.75 and $55.94, with an estimated average price of $52.9.

Ajo, Lp sold out a holding in Procter & Gamble Co. The sale prices were between $119.98 and $140.51, with an estimated average price of $132.66.

Ajo, Lp sold out a holding in Murphy USA Inc. The sale prices were between $111.8 and $142.63, with an estimated average price of $132.

Ajo, Lp sold out a holding in HollyFrontier Corp. The sale prices were between $19.71 and $28.68, with an estimated average price of $24.92.

Ajo, Lp sold out a holding in Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc. The sale prices were between $137.83 and $180.95, with an estimated average price of $160.89.

Ajo, Lp sold out a holding in Reinsurance Group of America Inc. The sale prices were between $67.56 and $104.46, with an estimated average price of $89.87.