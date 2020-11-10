Westwood Holdings Group Inc Buys Walmart Inc, ISHARES INC, T-Mobile US Inc, Sells Chubb, AT&T Inc, Capital One Financial Corp

Dallas, TX, based Investment company Westwood Holdings Group Inc (Current Portfolio) buys Walmart Inc, ISHARES INC, T-Mobile US Inc, Callaway Golf Co, Avient Corp, sells Chubb, AT&T Inc, Capital One Financial Corp, Chevron Corp, BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. As of 2020Q3, Westwood Holdings Group Inc owns 360 stocks with a total value of $7.3 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: ELY, PY9, MOG.A, PIPR, MSM, DNKN, SCL, WRK, SYY, SAIC, KNX, HRC, SABR, APTV, FCX, NEP, EMR, XLG, CONE, LQD, XLY, SKX, WHT2, SFBS, CAT, TSLA, VTEB, BSV, PLCE, KO, JCI, QQQ, GS, NYT, TGT, BMY, DHR, BIV, UONEK, TFFP, AMZA, KBWB, XLK, MA, NFLX,

WMT, IEMG, TMUS, ABT, WAB, ATVI, PSA, LBRDK, MNRO, CSCO, DOC, AMKR, CL, MCHP, EL, MU, TXN, SJI, PFS, WAFD, MC, LHX, FTV, TRMK, ETN, PE, SAH, NWE, SHAK, PCH, AVA, WEC, FLWS, RPAY, SASR, DEA, CVS, PDCE, VIAV, SBUX, KAR, RNST, TCF, MSI, JJSF, OXM, GWB, INN, BDX, MMSI, MDT, HRL, EOG, DUK, ILMN, DG, IOSP, CRI, IBOC, ARGO, BOKF, MGLN, TFC, DOX, KMX, BAM, ALG, SSB, ADBE, MCY, WTM, LW, PNM, JNJ, NSA, TWNK, IART, ORCL, CRK, APTO, BRK.B, KNL, AVGO, OKE, LPRO, CTVA, PFE, COST, PSX, SPG, SLB, HPP, EXTR, GD, Reduced Positions: CB, T, COF, CVX, BJ, AAPL, DIS, GOLD, BRP, CHD, FR, BABA, WAL, TSM, GILD, HD, UNF, EBS, NOVT, EPD, NTES, BAH, WPX, EFX, BLMN, PAA, MPWR, CCS, FIX, ET, AIMC, BAC, HON, UNP, WFC, YUMC, BAP, EXP, ELAN, IEFA, UFPI, VWO, AIZ, RE, HLI, AGG, NVDA, PZZA, STE, VUG, AMZN, COLD, CABO, ENB, FHB, IAA, MSFT, NEE, PDCO, PKI, PGR, PLD, TRGP, UNH, BNDX, ALB, GOOGL, BMCH, CENTA, CMCO, HUBB, HUN, INTC, JPM, MCD, SHW, STAG, TSCO, VEA, ACN, BX, CACI, CDNS, CHTR, LNG, C, CMS, CNMD, XOM, FSS, AJG, G, ICE, IUSG, JRVR, LEN, NOMD, NSC, PTON, PNR, PHM, SJM, SPY, JNK, V, WWD, ZBH, ZTS, ABBV, ADSK, ADP, BMRN, COO, DE, DELL, EA, NVST, EXPD, FB, FDS, FRC, GIS, GPN, IBM, ISRG, IWF, IWM, IJR, SHYG, MRK, MNST, MSCI, NEM, NMIH, NOC, NVS, NVO, PG, QCOM, RSG, CRM, SEIC, TOL, UAA, VOO, VGT, VAR, VZ, WDAY, YUM,

The Home Depot Inc (HD) - 510,466 shares, 1.94% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 8.64% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 664,857 shares, 1.91% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.34% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 1,134,242 shares, 1.80% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 22.1% JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM) - 1,314,666 shares, 1.73% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.19% Abbott Laboratories (ABT) - 1,148,474 shares, 1.71% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 29.79%

Westwood Holdings Group Inc initiated holding in Callaway Golf Co. The purchase prices were between $16.37 and $21.55, with an estimated average price of $18.79. The stock is now traded at around $18.10. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.4%. The holding were 1,533,307 shares as of .

Westwood Holdings Group Inc initiated holding in Avient Corp. The purchase prices were between $20 and $23.6, with an estimated average price of $22.06. The stock is now traded at around $27.00. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.39%. The holding were 1,073,791 shares as of .

Westwood Holdings Group Inc initiated holding in Moog Inc. The purchase prices were between $45.69 and $66.36, with an estimated average price of $57.67. The stock is now traded at around $76.83. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 381,383 shares as of .

Westwood Holdings Group Inc initiated holding in Piper Sandler Cos. The purchase prices were between $55.39 and $77.4, with an estimated average price of $68.15. The stock is now traded at around $93.02. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 278,316 shares as of .

Westwood Holdings Group Inc initiated holding in MSC Industrial Direct Co Inc. The purchase prices were between $60.65 and $74.87, with an estimated average price of $66.42. The stock is now traded at around $81.23. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 301,713 shares as of .

Westwood Holdings Group Inc initiated holding in Dunkin' Brands Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $64.46 and $81.91, with an estimated average price of $72.16. The stock is now traded at around $106.14. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 214,550 shares as of .

Westwood Holdings Group Inc added to a holding in Walmart Inc by 4387.40%. The purchase prices were between $118.89 and $147.68, with an estimated average price of $133.31. The stock is now traded at around $145.56. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.9%. The holding were 482,844 shares as of .

Westwood Holdings Group Inc added to a holding in ISHARES INC by 69.12%. The purchase prices were between $48.22 and $54.44, with an estimated average price of $52.43. The stock is now traded at around $57.15. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.56%. The holding were 1,904,610 shares as of .

Westwood Holdings Group Inc added to a holding in T-Mobile US Inc by 117.70%. The purchase prices were between $104.49 and $118.88, with an estimated average price of $110.82. The stock is now traded at around $121.72. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.43%. The holding were 510,984 shares as of .

Westwood Holdings Group Inc added to a holding in Abbott Laboratories by 29.79%. The purchase prices were between $91.64 and $111.29, with an estimated average price of $101.35. The stock is now traded at around $110.81. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.39%. The holding were 1,148,474 shares as of .

Westwood Holdings Group Inc added to a holding in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corp by 5553.43%. The purchase prices were between $56.6 and $70.58, with an estimated average price of $64.15. The stock is now traded at around $69.01. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.38%. The holding were 462,168 shares as of .

Westwood Holdings Group Inc added to a holding in Activision Blizzard Inc by 56.92%. The purchase prices were between $76.18 and $86.84, with an estimated average price of $81.04. The stock is now traded at around $75.12. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.37%. The holding were 913,189 shares as of .

Westwood Holdings Group Inc sold out a holding in Omnicell Inc. The sale prices were between $63.15 and $77.12, with an estimated average price of $69.28.

Westwood Holdings Group Inc sold out a holding in Annaly Capital Management Inc. The sale prices were between $6.3 and $7.63, with an estimated average price of $7.22.

Westwood Holdings Group Inc sold out a holding in NextEra Energy Inc. The sale prices were between $49.61 and $57.31, with an estimated average price of $54.48.

Westwood Holdings Group Inc sold out a holding in Installed Building Products Inc. The sale prices were between $67.17 and $101.75, with an estimated average price of $85.51.

Westwood Holdings Group Inc sold out a holding in Magellan Midstream Partners LP. The sale prices were between $33.75 and $43.33, with an estimated average price of $39.61.

Westwood Holdings Group Inc sold out a holding in MPLX LP. The sale prices were between $15.74 and $20.02, with an estimated average price of $18.05.