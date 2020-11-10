Motco Buys Digital Realty Trust Inc, NextEra Energy Inc, Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, Sells Dominion Energy Inc, Amgen Inc, AT&T Inc

San Antonio, TX, based Investment company Motco (Current Portfolio) buys Digital Realty Trust Inc, NextEra Energy Inc, Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, American Electric Power Co Inc, Phillips 66, sells Dominion Energy Inc, Amgen Inc, AT&T Inc, Exxon Mobil Corp, Dow Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Motco. As of 2020Q3, Motco owns 648 stocks with a total value of $658 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: HEFA, AOR, CONE, TOTL, SPIB, EMB, BTT, NUW, VYM, VB, PDBC, XLY, EWH, EWS, XLV, EWT, EWY, XLK, MBB, VOO, QUAL, BIV, SPSB, VMBS, TDIV, KRA, BMRN, CRUS, DISCA, EXAS, GS, LVS, MPW, BPOP, METPA.PFD, IGSB, NXPI, TRGP, AVNS, CC, ADNT, NSPA.PFD, CHX, GOLD, BND,

DLR, NEE, BMY, PSX, AEP, SRE, LHX, IVV, CVX, VFC, FANG, SWK, CSCO, IQV, VLO, VZ, WEC, BCE, WFC, BA, DVY, USB, TGT, SYY, DUK, IP, CVS, EEM, KMB, NVDA, PPG, ABBV, PEG, VEA, MO, VO, UL, ABT, MMM, INTC, BDX, ECL, CLX, IEFA, ENB, EQIX, EQR, BXP, IWM, HAS, IBM, XLF, IJR, TMUS, IJH, XLU, IGF, VMW, ULTA, IEMG, VNQ, IWR, QRVO, KHC, OEF, DELL, EFA, EA, PLD, ALXN, ALL, AEE, AVB, BAC, BAX, FIS, CI, C, DTE, DD, EOG, MA, TT, JCI, KLAC, MAS, NI, NSC, PFG, PRU, SPG, SO, SYK, NLOK, NS, Reduced Positions: D, AMGN, T, XOM, DOW, AAPL, PYPL, TMO, CRM, ACN, GLD, ZTS, NKE, MS, ADBE, MSFT, MCHP, AVGO, COST, BRK.B, APH, AMZN, HON, UNH, BLK, UNP, DIA, IDV, MDY, UPS, SPY, XBI, XLP, TFC, ROP, O, QCOM, CL, JNK, OTIS, AMJ, FNF, EMLP, FDX, IJJ, ITOT, IWF, IYR, CARR, ED, RWX, SCHC, DE, VCIT, VCSH, VGT, VTIP, DHR, GLW, VTR, PSA, ROK, PG, PKG, LUV, WTRG, NOC, MET, RTX, IFF, CTVA, WMT, WBA, XEL, YUM, HRL, WELL, GOOG, AMT, GIS,

Apple Inc (AAPL) - 164,594 shares, 2.90% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.6% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 85,166 shares, 2.72% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.39% Broadcom Inc (AVGO) - 35,890 shares, 1.99% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.91% McDonald's Corp (MCD) - 57,992 shares, 1.93% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.63% BlackRock Inc (BLK) - 22,329 shares, 1.91% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.13%

Motco initiated holding in ISHARES TRUST. The purchase prices were between $26.72 and $28.26, with an estimated average price of $27.72. The stock is now traded at around $29.50. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 24,230 shares as of .

Motco initiated holding in ISHARES TRUST. The purchase prices were between $46 and $49.89, with an estimated average price of $48.06. The stock is now traded at around $50.17. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 3,506 shares as of .

Motco initiated holding in SSGA ACTIVE ETF TR. The purchase prices were between $49.21 and $49.89, with an estimated average price of $49.57. The stock is now traded at around $49.21. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 2,821 shares as of .

Motco initiated holding in CyrusOne Inc. The purchase prices were between $69.69 and $86.5, with an estimated average price of $78.37. The stock is now traded at around $69.25. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 2,267 shares as of .

Motco initiated holding in Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund. The purchase prices were between $15.53 and $16.43, with an estimated average price of $15.99. The stock is now traded at around $16.01. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 2,500 shares as of .

Motco initiated holding in VANGUARD WHITEHALL. The purchase prices were between $77.57 and $85.18, with an estimated average price of $81.89. The stock is now traded at around $87.78. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 700 shares as of .

Motco added to a holding in Digital Realty Trust Inc by 3500.71%. The purchase prices were between $139.19 and $161.1, with an estimated average price of $149.76. The stock is now traded at around $135.82. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.88%. The holding were 40,508 shares as of .

Motco added to a holding in NextEra Energy Inc by 1119.46%. The purchase prices were between $61.57 and $73.93, with an estimated average price of $68.93. The stock is now traded at around $75.99. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.75%. The holding were 77,704 shares as of .

Motco added to a holding in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company by 516.44%. The purchase prices were between $57.43 and $63.64, with an estimated average price of $60.17. The stock is now traded at around $64.52. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.73%. The holding were 95,172 shares as of .

Motco added to a holding in Phillips 66 by 7124.41%. The purchase prices were between $51.84 and $69.11, with an estimated average price of $61.11. The stock is now traded at around $58.14. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.67%. The holding were 85,826 shares as of .

Motco added to a holding in Sempra Energy by 14773.81%. The purchase prices were between $114.5 and $134.66, with an estimated average price of $123.04. The stock is now traded at around $135.96. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.67%. The holding were 37,482 shares as of .

Motco added to a holding in American Electric Power Co Inc by 3086.76%. The purchase prices were between $77.82 and $89.28, with an estimated average price of $82.33. The stock is now traded at around $90.79. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.67%. The holding were 55,832 shares as of .

Motco sold out a holding in Western Digital Corp. The sale prices were between $33.71 and $46.16, with an estimated average price of $39.35.

Motco sold out a holding in MGE Energy Inc. The sale prices were between $60.48 and $67.96, with an estimated average price of $64.79.

Motco sold out a holding in Frontier Communications Corp. The sale prices were between $0.08 and $0.21, with an estimated average price of $0.14.

Motco sold out a holding in Square Inc. The sale prices were between $113.39 and $166.66, with an estimated average price of $140.85.

Motco sold out a holding in ChampionX Corp. The sale prices were between $6.64 and $10.01, with an estimated average price of $8.2.