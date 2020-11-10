  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
Motco Buys Digital Realty Trust Inc, NextEra Energy Inc, Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, Sells Dominion Energy Inc, Amgen Inc, AT&T Inc

November 10, 2020

San Antonio, TX, based Investment company Motco (Current Portfolio) buys Digital Realty Trust Inc, NextEra Energy Inc, Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, American Electric Power Co Inc, Phillips 66, sells Dominion Energy Inc, Amgen Inc, AT&T Inc, Exxon Mobil Corp, Dow Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Motco. As of 2020Q3, Motco owns 648 stocks with a total value of $658 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

These are the top 5 holdings of MOTCO
  1. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 164,594 shares, 2.90% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.6%
  2. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 85,166 shares, 2.72% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.39%
  3. Broadcom Inc (AVGO) - 35,890 shares, 1.99% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.91%
  4. McDonald's Corp (MCD) - 57,992 shares, 1.93% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.63%
  5. BlackRock Inc (BLK) - 22,329 shares, 1.91% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.13%
New Purchase: ISHARES TRUST (HEFA)

Motco initiated holding in ISHARES TRUST. The purchase prices were between $26.72 and $28.26, with an estimated average price of $27.72. The stock is now traded at around $29.50. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 24,230 shares as of .

New Purchase: ISHARES TRUST (AOR)

Motco initiated holding in ISHARES TRUST. The purchase prices were between $46 and $49.89, with an estimated average price of $48.06. The stock is now traded at around $50.17. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 3,506 shares as of .

New Purchase: SSGA ACTIVE ETF TR (TOTL)

Motco initiated holding in SSGA ACTIVE ETF TR. The purchase prices were between $49.21 and $49.89, with an estimated average price of $49.57. The stock is now traded at around $49.21. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 2,821 shares as of .

New Purchase: CyrusOne Inc (CONE)

Motco initiated holding in CyrusOne Inc. The purchase prices were between $69.69 and $86.5, with an estimated average price of $78.37. The stock is now traded at around $69.25. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 2,267 shares as of .

New Purchase: Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund (NUW)

Motco initiated holding in Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund. The purchase prices were between $15.53 and $16.43, with an estimated average price of $15.99. The stock is now traded at around $16.01. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 2,500 shares as of .

New Purchase: VANGUARD WHITEHALL (VYM)

Motco initiated holding in VANGUARD WHITEHALL. The purchase prices were between $77.57 and $85.18, with an estimated average price of $81.89. The stock is now traded at around $87.78. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 700 shares as of .

Added: Digital Realty Trust Inc (DLR)

Motco added to a holding in Digital Realty Trust Inc by 3500.71%. The purchase prices were between $139.19 and $161.1, with an estimated average price of $149.76. The stock is now traded at around $135.82. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.88%. The holding were 40,508 shares as of .

Added: NextEra Energy Inc (NEE)

Motco added to a holding in NextEra Energy Inc by 1119.46%. The purchase prices were between $61.57 and $73.93, with an estimated average price of $68.93. The stock is now traded at around $75.99. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.75%. The holding were 77,704 shares as of .

Added: Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (BMY)

Motco added to a holding in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company by 516.44%. The purchase prices were between $57.43 and $63.64, with an estimated average price of $60.17. The stock is now traded at around $64.52. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.73%. The holding were 95,172 shares as of .

Added: Phillips 66 (PSX)

Motco added to a holding in Phillips 66 by 7124.41%. The purchase prices were between $51.84 and $69.11, with an estimated average price of $61.11. The stock is now traded at around $58.14. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.67%. The holding were 85,826 shares as of .

Added: Sempra Energy (SRE)

Motco added to a holding in Sempra Energy by 14773.81%. The purchase prices were between $114.5 and $134.66, with an estimated average price of $123.04. The stock is now traded at around $135.96. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.67%. The holding were 37,482 shares as of .

Added: American Electric Power Co Inc (AEP)

Motco added to a holding in American Electric Power Co Inc by 3086.76%. The purchase prices were between $77.82 and $89.28, with an estimated average price of $82.33. The stock is now traded at around $90.79. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.67%. The holding were 55,832 shares as of .

Sold Out: Western Digital Corp (WDC)

Motco sold out a holding in Western Digital Corp. The sale prices were between $33.71 and $46.16, with an estimated average price of $39.35.

Sold Out: MGE Energy Inc (MGEE)

Motco sold out a holding in MGE Energy Inc. The sale prices were between $60.48 and $67.96, with an estimated average price of $64.79.

Sold Out: Frontier Communications Corp (FTRCQ)

Motco sold out a holding in Frontier Communications Corp. The sale prices were between $0.08 and $0.21, with an estimated average price of $0.14.

Sold Out: Square Inc (SQ)

Motco sold out a holding in Square Inc. The sale prices were between $113.39 and $166.66, with an estimated average price of $140.85.

Sold Out: ChampionX Corp (X9P)

Motco sold out a holding in ChampionX Corp. The sale prices were between $6.64 and $10.01, with an estimated average price of $8.2.



GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)