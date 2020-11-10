Penn Mutual Asset Management, LLC Buys Aimmune Therapeutics Inc, Replimune Group Inc, FLIR Systems Inc, Sells Aberdeen Asia-pacific Income Fund Inc, Wells Fargo, AGNC Investment Corp

Investment company Penn Mutual Asset Management, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Aimmune Therapeutics Inc, Replimune Group Inc, FLIR Systems Inc, MGP Ingredients Inc, Vistra Corp, sells Aberdeen Asia-pacific Income Fund Inc, Wells Fargo, AGNC Investment Corp, Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund, AT&T Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Penn Mutual Asset Management, LLC. As of 2020Q3, Penn Mutual Asset Management, LLC owns 42 stocks with a total value of $57 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: AIMT, REPL, FLIR, MGPI, VST, HII, UGI, NPK, GORO, MMM, BWXT, RCKY, SHYF, EOG, SNA, STC, MIXT, KHC, HIG, OMC, NWL, FF, MYE, KIM, CSCO, ERIC,

AIMT, REPL, FLIR, MGPI, VST, HII, UGI, NPK, GORO, MMM, BWXT, RCKY, SHYF, EOG, SNA, STC, MIXT, KHC, HIG, OMC, NWL, FF, MYE, KIM, CSCO, ERIC, Reduced Positions: AGNC, T, NRZ,

AGNC, T, NRZ, Sold Out: FAX, WFCPL.PFD, EDD, NLY, SPG, GOLD, WFC, COUP, PAA, VALE, RA, LEMB,

VANECK VECTORS ETF (EMLC) - 353,693 shares, 19.08% of the total portfolio. AGNC Investment Corp (AGNC) - 506,800 shares, 12.33% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 79.04% Aimmune Therapeutics Inc (AIMT) - 158,783 shares, 9.57% of the total portfolio. New Position Western Asset Emg Markets Debt Fund Inc (EMD) - 349,101 shares, 7.52% of the total portfolio. New Residential Investment Corp (NRZ) - 531,000 shares, 7.38% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 27.76%

Penn Mutual Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. The purchase prices were between $11.99 and $34.45, with an estimated average price of $21.43. The stock is now traded at around $34.49. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 9.57%. The holding were 158,783 shares as of .

Penn Mutual Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in Replimune Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $18.85 and $27, with an estimated average price of $22.78. The stock is now traded at around $44.34. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.64%. The holding were 15,877 shares as of .

Penn Mutual Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in MGP Ingredients Inc. The purchase prices were between $33.3 and $40.77, with an estimated average price of $37.33. The stock is now traded at around $41.47. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.37%. The holding were 5,385 shares as of .

Penn Mutual Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in FLIR Systems Inc. The purchase prices were between $33.55 and $42.83, with an estimated average price of $38.14. The stock is now traded at around $36.06. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.37%. The holding were 5,895 shares as of .

Penn Mutual Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc. The purchase prices were between $137.83 and $180.95, with an estimated average price of $160.89. The stock is now traded at around $161.54. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.36%. The holding were 1,435 shares as of .

Penn Mutual Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in Vistra Corp. The purchase prices were between $17.82 and $20.14, with an estimated average price of $18.84. The stock is now traded at around $20.18. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.36%. The holding were 11,235 shares as of .

Penn Mutual Asset Management, LLC sold out a holding in Aberdeen Asia-pacific Income Fund Inc. The sale prices were between $3.81 and $4.21, with an estimated average price of $4.01.

Penn Mutual Asset Management, LLC sold out a holding in Wells Fargo & Co. The sale prices were between $1304.49 and $1388.01, with an estimated average price of $1350.4.

Penn Mutual Asset Management, LLC sold out a holding in Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund. The sale prices were between $5.51 and $5.9, with an estimated average price of $5.78.

Penn Mutual Asset Management, LLC sold out a holding in Annaly Capital Management Inc. The sale prices were between $6.3 and $7.63, with an estimated average price of $7.22.

Penn Mutual Asset Management, LLC sold out a holding in Simon Property Group Inc. The sale prices were between $60.42 and $74.12, with an estimated average price of $65.68.

Penn Mutual Asset Management, LLC sold out a holding in Barrick Gold Corp. The sale prices were between $26.13 and $30.46, with an estimated average price of $28.46.