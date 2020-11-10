  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
Penn Mutual Asset Management, LLC Buys Aimmune Therapeutics Inc, Replimune Group Inc, FLIR Systems Inc, Sells Aberdeen Asia-pacific Income Fund Inc, Wells Fargo, AGNC Investment Corp

November 10, 2020 | About: AIMT +0% REPL +0.54% MGPI +5.95% FLIR -2.14% HII +3.57% VST +6.72% FAX +0.51% WFCPL.PFD +0% EDD +0.51% NLY +4.97%

Investment company Penn Mutual Asset Management, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Aimmune Therapeutics Inc, Replimune Group Inc, FLIR Systems Inc, MGP Ingredients Inc, Vistra Corp, sells Aberdeen Asia-pacific Income Fund Inc, Wells Fargo, AGNC Investment Corp, Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund, AT&T Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Penn Mutual Asset Management, LLC. As of 2020Q3, Penn Mutual Asset Management, LLC owns 42 stocks with a total value of $57 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

These are the top 5 holdings of Penn Mutual Asset Management, LLC
  1. VANECK VECTORS ETF (EMLC) - 353,693 shares, 19.08% of the total portfolio.
  2. AGNC Investment Corp (AGNC) - 506,800 shares, 12.33% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 79.04%
  3. Aimmune Therapeutics Inc (AIMT) - 158,783 shares, 9.57% of the total portfolio. New Position
  4. Western Asset Emg Markets Debt Fund Inc (EMD) - 349,101 shares, 7.52% of the total portfolio.
  5. New Residential Investment Corp (NRZ) - 531,000 shares, 7.38% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 27.76%
New Purchase: Aimmune Therapeutics Inc (AIMT)

Penn Mutual Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. The purchase prices were between $11.99 and $34.45, with an estimated average price of $21.43. The stock is now traded at around $34.49. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 9.57%. The holding were 158,783 shares as of .

New Purchase: Replimune Group Inc (REPL)

Penn Mutual Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in Replimune Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $18.85 and $27, with an estimated average price of $22.78. The stock is now traded at around $44.34. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.64%. The holding were 15,877 shares as of .

New Purchase: MGP Ingredients Inc (MGPI)

Penn Mutual Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in MGP Ingredients Inc. The purchase prices were between $33.3 and $40.77, with an estimated average price of $37.33. The stock is now traded at around $41.47. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.37%. The holding were 5,385 shares as of .

New Purchase: FLIR Systems Inc (FLIR)

Penn Mutual Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in FLIR Systems Inc. The purchase prices were between $33.55 and $42.83, with an estimated average price of $38.14. The stock is now traded at around $36.06. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.37%. The holding were 5,895 shares as of .

New Purchase: Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc (HII)

Penn Mutual Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc. The purchase prices were between $137.83 and $180.95, with an estimated average price of $160.89. The stock is now traded at around $161.54. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.36%. The holding were 1,435 shares as of .

New Purchase: Vistra Corp (VST)

Penn Mutual Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in Vistra Corp. The purchase prices were between $17.82 and $20.14, with an estimated average price of $18.84. The stock is now traded at around $20.18. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.36%. The holding were 11,235 shares as of .

Sold Out: Aberdeen Asia-pacific Income Fund Inc (FAX)

Penn Mutual Asset Management, LLC sold out a holding in Aberdeen Asia-pacific Income Fund Inc. The sale prices were between $3.81 and $4.21, with an estimated average price of $4.01.

Sold Out: Wells Fargo & Co (WFCPL.PFD)

Penn Mutual Asset Management, LLC sold out a holding in Wells Fargo & Co. The sale prices were between $1304.49 and $1388.01, with an estimated average price of $1350.4.

Sold Out: Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund (EDD)

Penn Mutual Asset Management, LLC sold out a holding in Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund. The sale prices were between $5.51 and $5.9, with an estimated average price of $5.78.

Sold Out: Annaly Capital Management Inc (NLY)

Penn Mutual Asset Management, LLC sold out a holding in Annaly Capital Management Inc. The sale prices were between $6.3 and $7.63, with an estimated average price of $7.22.

Sold Out: Simon Property Group Inc (SPG)

Penn Mutual Asset Management, LLC sold out a holding in Simon Property Group Inc. The sale prices were between $60.42 and $74.12, with an estimated average price of $65.68.

Sold Out: Barrick Gold Corp (GOLD)

Penn Mutual Asset Management, LLC sold out a holding in Barrick Gold Corp. The sale prices were between $26.13 and $30.46, with an estimated average price of $28.46.



