Westport Asset Management Inc Buys Union Pacific Corp, VMware Inc, Discovery Inc, Sells EOG Resources Inc, Perspecta Inc, Varex Imaging Corp

Westport, CT, based Investment company Westport Asset Management Inc (Current Portfolio) buys Union Pacific Corp, VMware Inc, Discovery Inc, sells EOG Resources Inc, Perspecta Inc, Varex Imaging Corp during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Westport Asset Management Inc. As of 2020Q3, Westport Asset Management Inc owns 72 stocks with a total value of $160 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.
- Willis Towers Watson PLC (WLTW) - 112,285 shares, 14.67% of the total portfolio.
- IPG Photonics Corp (IPGP) - 77,500 shares, 8.24% of the total portfolio.
- Big Lots Inc (BIG) - 287,190 shares, 8.01% of the total portfolio.
- Synopsys Inc (SNPS) - 59,000 shares, 7.90% of the total portfolio.
- Universal Health Services Inc (UHS) - 94,338 shares, 6.32% of the total portfolio.
Westport Asset Management Inc initiated holding in VMware Inc. The purchase prices were between $134.48 and $153.1, with an estimated average price of $142.09. The stock is now traded at around $139.95. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 2,000 shares as of . Added: Union Pacific Corp (UNP)
Westport Asset Management Inc added to a holding in Union Pacific Corp by 500.00%. The purchase prices were between $165.99 and $202.37, with an estimated average price of $185.66. The stock is now traded at around $201.26. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.49%. The holding were 4,800 shares as of . Added: Discovery Inc (DISCA)
Westport Asset Management Inc added to a holding in Discovery Inc by 25.00%. The purchase prices were between $19.25 and $24.27, with an estimated average price of $21.84. The stock is now traded at around $22.92. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 50,000 shares as of . Sold Out: Perspecta Inc (PRSP)
Westport Asset Management Inc sold out a holding in Perspecta Inc. The sale prices were between $18.94 and $23.26, with an estimated average price of $21.12. Sold Out: Varex Imaging Corp (VREX)
Westport Asset Management Inc sold out a holding in Varex Imaging Corp. The sale prices were between $10.51 and $16.7, with an estimated average price of $13.65.
