CB&T Wealth Management Buys Sabra Health Care REIT Inc, CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust Inc, ALPS ETF TRUST, Sells ISHARES TRUST, ISHARES TRUST, 3M Co

November 10, 2020 | About: SBRA +3.38% CORR +17.1% AMLP +3.37% IWF -1.46% IWD +1.15% MMM +3.49% EFA +0.9% IWO +0.87% SPY -0.15%

Colorado Springs, CO, based Investment company CB&T Wealth Management (Current Portfolio) buys Sabra Health Care REIT Inc, CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust Inc, ALPS ETF TRUST, sells ISHARES TRUST, ISHARES TRUST, 3M Co, ISHARES TRUST, ISHARES TRUST during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, CB&T Wealth Management. As of 2020Q3, CB&T Wealth Management owns 6 stocks with a total value of $1 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of CB&T Wealth Management's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/cb%26t+wealth+management/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of CB&T Wealth Management
  1. Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP (LMRK) - 36,400 shares, 46.80% of the total portfolio.
  2. New Residential Investment Corp (NRZ) - 15,000 shares, 16.93% of the total portfolio.
  3. Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy and Infrastructure I (KMF) - 21,000 shares, 12.09% of the total portfolio.
  4. Sabra Health Care REIT Inc (SBRA) - 6,000 shares, 11.81% of the total portfolio. New Position
  5. CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust Inc (CORR) - 8,757 shares, 7.25% of the total portfolio. New Position
New Purchase: Sabra Health Care REIT Inc (SBRA)

CB&T Wealth Management initiated holding in Sabra Health Care REIT Inc. The purchase prices were between $13.57 and $16.01, with an estimated average price of $14.69. The stock is now traded at around $16.54. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 11.81%. The holding were 6,000 shares as of .

New Purchase: CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust Inc (CORR)

CB&T Wealth Management initiated holding in CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust Inc. The purchase prices were between $5.41 and $11.02, with an estimated average price of $8.27. The stock is now traded at around $5.00. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 7.25%. The holding were 8,757 shares as of .

New Purchase: ALPS ETF TRUST (AMLP)

CB&T Wealth Management initiated holding in ALPS ETF TRUST. The purchase prices were between $19.5 and $25.23, with an estimated average price of $22.81. The stock is now traded at around $23.64. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.12%. The holding were 1,800 shares as of .

Sold Out: ISHARES TRUST (IWF)

CB&T Wealth Management sold out a holding in ISHARES TRUST. The sale prices were between $194.24 and $233.36, with an estimated average price of $210.34.

Sold Out: ISHARES TRUST (IWD)

CB&T Wealth Management sold out a holding in ISHARES TRUST. The sale prices were between $110.59 and $123.5, with an estimated average price of $117.94.

Sold Out: 3M Co (MMM)

CB&T Wealth Management sold out a holding in 3M Co. The sale prices were between $150.41 and $172.38, with an estimated average price of $160.9.

Sold Out: ISHARES TRUST (EFA)

CB&T Wealth Management sold out a holding in ISHARES TRUST. The sale prices were between $61.1 and $65.92, with an estimated average price of $63.99.

Sold Out: ISHARES TRUST (IWO)

CB&T Wealth Management sold out a holding in ISHARES TRUST. The sale prices were between $203.61 and $230.64, with an estimated average price of $218.57.

Sold Out: SSGA SPDR S&P 500 (SPY)

CB&T Wealth Management sold out a holding in SSGA SPDR S&P 500. The sale prices were between $310.52 and $357.7, with an estimated average price of $331.29.



Here is the complete portfolio of CB&T Wealth Management. Also check out:

1. CB&T Wealth Management's Undervalued Stocks
2. CB&T Wealth Management's Top Growth Companies, and
3. CB&T Wealth Management's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that CB&T Wealth Management keeps buying

