CB&T Wealth Management Buys Sabra Health Care REIT Inc, CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust Inc, ALPS ETF TRUST, Sells ISHARES TRUST, ISHARES TRUST, 3M Co

Colorado Springs, CO, based Investment company CB&T Wealth Management (Current Portfolio) buys Sabra Health Care REIT Inc, CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust Inc, ALPS ETF TRUST, sells ISHARES TRUST, ISHARES TRUST, 3M Co, ISHARES TRUST, ISHARES TRUST during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, CB&T Wealth Management. As of 2020Q3, CB&T Wealth Management owns 6 stocks with a total value of $1 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP (LMRK) - 36,400 shares, 46.80% of the total portfolio. New Residential Investment Corp (NRZ) - 15,000 shares, 16.93% of the total portfolio. Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy and Infrastructure I (KMF) - 21,000 shares, 12.09% of the total portfolio. Sabra Health Care REIT Inc (SBRA) - 6,000 shares, 11.81% of the total portfolio. New Position CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust Inc (CORR) - 8,757 shares, 7.25% of the total portfolio. New Position

CB&T Wealth Management initiated holding in Sabra Health Care REIT Inc. The purchase prices were between $13.57 and $16.01, with an estimated average price of $14.69. The stock is now traded at around $16.54. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 11.81%. The holding were 6,000 shares as of .

CB&T Wealth Management initiated holding in CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust Inc. The purchase prices were between $5.41 and $11.02, with an estimated average price of $8.27. The stock is now traded at around $5.00. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 7.25%. The holding were 8,757 shares as of .

CB&T Wealth Management initiated holding in ALPS ETF TRUST. The purchase prices were between $19.5 and $25.23, with an estimated average price of $22.81. The stock is now traded at around $23.64. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.12%. The holding were 1,800 shares as of .

CB&T Wealth Management sold out a holding in ISHARES TRUST. The sale prices were between $194.24 and $233.36, with an estimated average price of $210.34.

CB&T Wealth Management sold out a holding in ISHARES TRUST. The sale prices were between $110.59 and $123.5, with an estimated average price of $117.94.

CB&T Wealth Management sold out a holding in 3M Co. The sale prices were between $150.41 and $172.38, with an estimated average price of $160.9.

CB&T Wealth Management sold out a holding in ISHARES TRUST. The sale prices were between $61.1 and $65.92, with an estimated average price of $63.99.

CB&T Wealth Management sold out a holding in ISHARES TRUST. The sale prices were between $203.61 and $230.64, with an estimated average price of $218.57.

CB&T Wealth Management sold out a holding in SSGA SPDR S&P 500. The sale prices were between $310.52 and $357.7, with an estimated average price of $331.29.