Ccm Investment Advisers Llc Buys JM Smucker Co, Akamai Technologies Inc, 3M Co, Sells General Dynamics Corp, J2 Global Inc, Apple Inc

November 10, 2020 | About: SJM +3.81% AKAM -2.61% MMM +3.49% ABBV +3.94% JCOM -0.73% SPY -0.15%

Columbia, SC, based Investment company Ccm Investment Advisers Llc (Current Portfolio) buys JM Smucker Co, Akamai Technologies Inc, 3M Co, AbbVie Inc, sells General Dynamics Corp, J2 Global Inc, Apple Inc, BP PLC, Chubb during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Ccm Investment Advisers Llc. As of 2020Q3, Ccm Investment Advisers Llc owns 63 stocks with a total value of $615 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of CCM INVESTMENT ADVISERS LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/ccm+investment+advisers+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of CCM INVESTMENT ADVISERS LLC
  1. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 214,843 shares, 4.05% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 22.87%
  2. Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 7,182 shares, 3.68% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 16.3%
  3. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 93,802 shares, 3.21% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.72%
  4. Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 13,189 shares, 3.15% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.84%
  5. Lam Research Corp (LRCX) - 46,005 shares, 2.48% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.81%
New Purchase: JM Smucker Co (SJM)

Ccm Investment Advisers Llc initiated holding in JM Smucker Co. The purchase prices were between $103.39 and $121.73, with an estimated average price of $111.46. The stock is now traded at around $117.57. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.82%. The holding were 97,076 shares as of .

New Purchase: Akamai Technologies Inc (AKAM)

Ccm Investment Advisers Llc initiated holding in Akamai Technologies Inc. The purchase prices were between $104.11 and $119.57, with an estimated average price of $110.99. The stock is now traded at around $96.68. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.58%. The holding were 87,704 shares as of .

New Purchase: 3M Co (MMM)

Ccm Investment Advisers Llc initiated holding in 3M Co. The purchase prices were between $150.41 and $172.38, with an estimated average price of $160.9. The stock is now traded at around $169.14. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.19%. The holding were 45,749 shares as of .

New Purchase: AbbVie Inc (ABBV)

Ccm Investment Advisers Llc initiated holding in AbbVie Inc. The purchase prices were between $85.91 and $100.83, with an estimated average price of $94.18. The stock is now traded at around $98.87. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.07%. The holding were 75,029 shares as of .

Sold Out: J2 Global Inc (JCOM)

Ccm Investment Advisers Llc sold out a holding in J2 Global Inc. The sale prices were between $54.37 and $73.97, with an estimated average price of $65.18.

Sold Out: SSGA SPDR S&P 500 (SPY)

Ccm Investment Advisers Llc sold out a holding in SSGA SPDR S&P 500. The sale prices were between $310.52 and $357.7, with an estimated average price of $331.29.



Here is the complete portfolio of CCM INVESTMENT ADVISERS LLC.

