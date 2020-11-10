Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC Buys Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities, Reinsurance Group of America Inc, iShares MBS ETF, Sells SCHWAB STRATEGIC T, Capitala Finance Corp, SPDR Russell 1000 ETF

Investment company Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities, Reinsurance Group of America Inc, iShares MBS ETF, iShares U.S. Preferred Stock, AbbVie Inc, sells SCHWAB STRATEGIC T, Capitala Finance Corp, SPDR Russell 1000 ETF, Roku Inc, Lloyds Banking Group PLC during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC. As of 2020Q3, Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC owns 521 stocks with a total value of $296 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: RGA, PFF, SPLG, CFA, NVR, JNK, XMLV, FVRR, TWST, KRE, WORK, RIGL, VNQ, VXUS, VLUE, MGF, ESGU, SHYG, ALLY, USMV, IHI, IYG, TLT, IXN, SLV, ESGE, SPHD, FIVG, STZ, ACB,

RGA, PFF, SPLG, CFA, NVR, JNK, XMLV, FVRR, TWST, KRE, WORK, RIGL, VNQ, VXUS, VLUE, MGF, ESGU, SHYG, ALLY, USMV, IHI, IYG, TLT, IXN, SLV, ESGE, SPHD, FIVG, STZ, ACB, Added Positions: VTIP, AMZN, MBB, DUK, ABBV, VZ, MUB, JNJ, IYW, RTX, KO, CL, CRM, ESPR, LULU, STIP, IJR, SPY, HON, CSCO, SBUX, TIP, VTI, LLY, MCD, SNA, GLD, PFE, ATO, IYH, FDX, IBM, IVV, EFG, FLOT, IEFA, SLB, SCHB, XLY, XLC, XLRE, NOK, IYJ, IGE, SLYV, SPYV, TWLO, PDM, F,

VTIP, AMZN, MBB, DUK, ABBV, VZ, MUB, JNJ, IYW, RTX, KO, CL, CRM, ESPR, LULU, STIP, IJR, SPY, HON, CSCO, SBUX, TIP, VTI, LLY, MCD, SNA, GLD, PFE, ATO, IYH, FDX, IBM, IVV, EFG, FLOT, IEFA, SLB, SCHB, XLY, XLC, XLRE, NOK, IYJ, IGE, SLYV, SPYV, TWLO, PDM, F, Reduced Positions: AAPL, XLF, NKE, DG, MSFT, WFC, FB, CVX, SCHF, HD, XOM, BLK, T, IWM, SO, GOOG, OTIS, IJH, XLE, BSCM, PYPL, UPS, DIS, UNP, AZO, BMY, ORCL, COP, SCHV, IWO, DAL, EZM, IQV, QQQ, BSCL, BSCK, UNH, XLK, SCHA, EES, FLRN, ENB, SCHM, SCHG, RDS.A, YUMC, SCHE, XLV, XLU, SIRI, LUV, VDE, VGT, WAB, FLT, ANTM, TEAM, BP, BIP, CARR, CTVA, COST, DOW, DD, EPD, FDN, FVD, RDS.B, GTXMQ, GE, HSIC, IVW, SHY, J, MPC, MKC, PM, PSX, REZI, RCL,

AAPL, XLF, NKE, DG, MSFT, WFC, FB, CVX, SCHF, HD, XOM, BLK, T, IWM, SO, GOOG, OTIS, IJH, XLE, BSCM, PYPL, UPS, DIS, UNP, AZO, BMY, ORCL, COP, SCHV, IWO, DAL, EZM, IQV, QQQ, BSCL, BSCK, UNH, XLK, SCHA, EES, FLRN, ENB, SCHM, SCHG, RDS.A, YUMC, SCHE, XLV, XLU, SIRI, LUV, VDE, VGT, WAB, FLT, ANTM, TEAM, BP, BIP, CARR, CTVA, COST, DOW, DD, EPD, FDN, FVD, RDS.B, GTXMQ, GE, HSIC, IVW, SHY, J, MPC, MKC, PM, PSX, REZI, RCL, Sold Out: CPTA, ELR, ROKU, ONEQ, IEMG, CGC, MAIN, VLO, LYG, SVVC, 21P1, CRCQQ, APPN, PAA, HT,

For the details of Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/laurel+wealth+advisors+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

VANGUARD SPECIALIZ (VIG) - 139,709 shares, 6.08% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.14% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 143,296 shares, 5.61% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.47% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 62,355 shares, 4.44% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.37% SSGA SPDR S&P 500 (SPY) - 24,924 shares, 2.82% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.05% Mastercard Inc (MA) - 24,356 shares, 2.79% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.65%

Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC initiated holding in Reinsurance Group of America Inc. The purchase prices were between $67.56 and $104.46, with an estimated average price of $89.87. The stock is now traded at around $118.00. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 10,620 shares as of .

Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC initiated holding in iShares U.S. Preferred Stock. The purchase prices were between $34.54 and $36.7, with an estimated average price of $35.97. The stock is now traded at around $37.18. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 18,785 shares as of .

Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC initiated holding in SPDR SERIES TRUST. The purchase prices were between $36.49 and $42.03, with an estimated average price of $38.92. The stock is now traded at around $41.60. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 1,750 shares as of .

Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC initiated holding in Fiverr International Ltd. The purchase prices were between $75.2 and $142.66, with an estimated average price of $106.8. The stock is now traded at around $136.58. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 175 shares as of .

Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC initiated holding in Compass EMP U.S. 500 Volatility Weighted Index ETF. The purchase prices were between $50.22 and $56.71, with an estimated average price of $53.63. The stock is now traded at around $58.70. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 316 shares as of .

Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC initiated holding in Invesco S P MidCap Low Volatility ETF. The purchase prices were between $40.45 and $44.44, with an estimated average price of $42.57. The stock is now traded at around $45.29. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 617 shares as of .

Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities by 53.12%. The purchase prices were between $50.18 and $51.11, with an estimated average price of $50.72. The stock is now traded at around $50.74. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.88%. The holding were 147,480 shares as of .

Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC added to a holding in iShares MBS ETF by 27.51%. The purchase prices were between $110.22 and $110.82, with an estimated average price of $110.58. The stock is now traded at around $109.90. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 37,126 shares as of .

Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC added to a holding in AbbVie Inc by 24.46%. The purchase prices were between $85.91 and $100.83, with an estimated average price of $94.18. The stock is now traded at around $98.87. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 21,941 shares as of .

Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC added to a holding in Lululemon Athletica Inc by 59.63%. The purchase prices were between $294.76 and $398.29, with an estimated average price of $333.7. The stock is now traded at around $322.19. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 696 shares as of .

Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC added to a holding in Esperion Therapeutics Inc by 1041.67%. The purchase prices were between $31.18 and $52.71, with an estimated average price of $39.76. The stock is now traded at around $28.90. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 2,740 shares as of .

Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC added to a holding in ISHARES TRUST by 21.73%. The purchase prices were between $102.35 and $104.25, with an estimated average price of $103.45. The stock is now traded at around $103.31. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 5,367 shares as of .

Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC sold out a holding in Capitala Finance Corp. The sale prices were between $9.35 and $17.88, with an estimated average price of $12.27.

Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC sold out a holding in SPDR Russell 1000 ETF. The sale prices were between $86.92 and $86.92, with an estimated average price of $86.92.

Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC sold out a holding in Roku Inc. The sale prices were between $128.39 and $193.79, with an estimated average price of $157.7.

Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC sold out a holding in Main Street Capital Corp. The sale prices were between $28.66 and $33.01, with an estimated average price of $30.63.

Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC sold out a holding in Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Tracking Stock. The sale prices were between $395.7 and $470.14, with an estimated average price of $425.37.

Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC sold out a holding in Lloyds Banking Group PLC. The sale prices were between $1.18 and $1.54, with an estimated average price of $1.4.