Shelter Mutual Insurance Co Buys Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, Sells General Electric Co

Columbia, MO, based Investment company Shelter Mutual Insurance Co (Current Portfolio) buys Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, sells General Electric Co during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Shelter Mutual Insurance Co. As of 2020Q3, Shelter Mutual Insurance Co owns 48 stocks with a total value of $292 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.
- Vanguard Total International Stock (VXUS) - 361,100 shares, 6.46% of the total portfolio.
- Visa Inc (V) - 90,610 shares, 6.21% of the total portfolio.
- Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.A) - 46 shares, 5.05% of the total portfolio.
- Procter & Gamble Co (PG) - 91,070 shares, 4.34% of the total portfolio.
- Verisk Analytics Inc (VRSK) - 65,000 shares, 4.13% of the total portfolio.
Shelter Mutual Insurance Co initiated holding in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company. The purchase prices were between $57.43 and $63.64, with an estimated average price of $60.17. The stock is now traded at around $64.52. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.48%. The holding were 23,100 shares as of .
