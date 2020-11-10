  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
  2. What Is in the GuruFocus Premium Membership?
  3. A DIY Guide on How to Invest Using Guru Strategies
insider
insider
Articles 

Shelter Mutual Insurance Co Buys Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, Sells General Electric Co

November 10, 2020 | About: BMY +0.69%

Columbia, MO, based Investment company Shelter Mutual Insurance Co (Current Portfolio) buys Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, sells General Electric Co during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Shelter Mutual Insurance Co. As of 2020Q3, Shelter Mutual Insurance Co owns 48 stocks with a total value of $292 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

  • New Purchases: BMY,
  • Reduced Positions: GE,

For the details of Shelter Mutual Insurance Co's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/shelter+mutual+insurance+co/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Shelter Mutual Insurance Co
  1. Vanguard Total International Stock (VXUS) - 361,100 shares, 6.46% of the total portfolio.
  2. Visa Inc (V) - 90,610 shares, 6.21% of the total portfolio.
  3. Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.A) - 46 shares, 5.05% of the total portfolio.
  4. Procter & Gamble Co (PG) - 91,070 shares, 4.34% of the total portfolio.
  5. Verisk Analytics Inc (VRSK) - 65,000 shares, 4.13% of the total portfolio.
New Purchase: Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (BMY)

Shelter Mutual Insurance Co initiated holding in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company. The purchase prices were between $57.43 and $63.64, with an estimated average price of $60.17. The stock is now traded at around $64.52. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.48%. The holding were 23,100 shares as of .



Here is the complete portfolio of Shelter Mutual Insurance Co. Also check out:

1. Shelter Mutual Insurance Co's Undervalued Stocks
2. Shelter Mutual Insurance Co's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Shelter Mutual Insurance Co's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Shelter Mutual Insurance Co keeps buying

Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Email FeedsSubscribe via Email RSS FeedsSubscribe RSS

Comments

Please leave your comment:


More GuruFocus Links

Latest Guru Picks Value Strategies
Warren Buffett Portfolio Ben Graham Net-Net
Real Time Picks Buffett-Munger Screener
Aggregated Portfolio Undervalued Predictable
ETFs, Options Low P/S Companies
Insider Trends 10-Year Financials
52-Week Lows Interactive Charts
Model Portfolios DCF Calculator
RSS Feed Monthly Newsletters
The All-In-One Screener Portfolio Tracking Tool
Write for GuruFocus Submit an article

Performances of the stocks mentioned by insider

User Generated Screeners
pjmason14Momentum
pascal.van.garsseHigh FCF-M2
kosalmmuse6
kosalmmuseBest one1
DBrizanall 2019Feb26
kosalmmuseBest one
DBrizanall 2019Feb25
kosalmmuseNice
kosalmmusehan
MsDale*52-Week Low
Get WordPress Plugins for easy affiliate links on Stock Tickers and Guru Names | Earn affiliate commissions by embedding GuruFocus Charts
GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)