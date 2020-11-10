Charter Research & Investment Group, Inc. Buys ISHARES TRUST, Duke Energy Corp, Costco Wholesale Corp, Sells United Parcel Service Inc, Ford Motor Co, Salesforce.com Inc

Investment company Charter Research & Investment Group, Inc. (Current Portfolio) buys ISHARES TRUST, Duke Energy Corp, Costco Wholesale Corp, sells United Parcel Service Inc, Ford Motor Co, Salesforce.com Inc, ISHARES TRUST, Intel Corp during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Charter Research & Investment Group, Inc.. As of 2020Q3, Charter Research & Investment Group, Inc. owns 75 stocks with a total value of $91 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: IGV, DUK, COST,

IGV, DUK, COST, Added Positions: RTX, MDY, BAC, IBM, CL,

RTX, MDY, BAC, IBM, CL, Reduced Positions: UPS, CRM, XOM, INTC, GOOG, GOOGL, AAPL, JPM, MRK, GLD, KMI, PEP, JNJ, MET, EXPE, BCE, T, GE, PPL, PBCT, AMZN, ALB, AGR, ORCL, NEE, WES,

UPS, CRM, XOM, INTC, GOOG, GOOGL, AAPL, JPM, MRK, GLD, KMI, PEP, JNJ, MET, EXPE, BCE, T, GE, PPL, PBCT, AMZN, ALB, AGR, ORCL, NEE, WES, Sold Out: F, TIP,

Apple Inc (AAPL) - 90,088 shares, 11.43% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.44% Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) - 32,568 shares, 5.31% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.08% PepsiCo Inc (PEP) - 30,285 shares, 4.60% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.29% Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 2,756 shares, 4.42% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.67% Mondelez International Inc (MDLZ) - 62,247 shares, 3.92% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.08%

Charter Research & Investment Group, Inc. initiated holding in ISHARES TRUST. The purchase prices were between $283.85 and $334.52, with an estimated average price of $300.33. The stock is now traded at around $311.46. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 700 shares as of .

Charter Research & Investment Group, Inc. initiated holding in Duke Energy Corp. The purchase prices were between $79.21 and $88.56, with an estimated average price of $82.39. The stock is now traded at around $97.14. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 2,325 shares as of .

Charter Research & Investment Group, Inc. initiated holding in Costco Wholesale Corp. The purchase prices were between $304.75 and $358.86, with an estimated average price of $335.76. The stock is now traded at around $366.62. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 573 shares as of .

Charter Research & Investment Group, Inc. sold out a holding in Ford Motor Co. The sale prices were between $5.84 and $7.28, with an estimated average price of $6.76.

Charter Research & Investment Group, Inc. sold out a holding in ISHARES TRUST. The sale prices were between $123.08 and $127.1, with an estimated average price of $125.6.