Charter Research & Investment Group, Inc. Buys ISHARES TRUST, Duke Energy Corp, Costco Wholesale Corp, Sells United Parcel Service Inc, Ford Motor Co, Salesforce.com Inc

November 10, 2020 | About: IGV -3.23% DUK +1.82% COST +0.44% F +2.2% TIP +0.1%

Investment company Charter Research & Investment Group, Inc. (Current Portfolio) buys ISHARES TRUST, Duke Energy Corp, Costco Wholesale Corp, sells United Parcel Service Inc, Ford Motor Co, Salesforce.com Inc, ISHARES TRUST, Intel Corp during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Charter Research & Investment Group, Inc.. As of 2020Q3, Charter Research & Investment Group, Inc. owns 75 stocks with a total value of $91 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

These are the top 5 holdings of CHARTER RESEARCH & INVESTMENT GROUP, INC.
  1. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 90,088 shares, 11.43% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.44%
  2. Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) - 32,568 shares, 5.31% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.08%
  3. PepsiCo Inc (PEP) - 30,285 shares, 4.60% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.29%
  4. Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 2,756 shares, 4.42% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.67%
  5. Mondelez International Inc (MDLZ) - 62,247 shares, 3.92% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.08%
New Purchase: ISHARES TRUST (IGV)

Charter Research & Investment Group, Inc. initiated holding in ISHARES TRUST. The purchase prices were between $283.85 and $334.52, with an estimated average price of $300.33. The stock is now traded at around $311.46. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 700 shares as of .

New Purchase: Duke Energy Corp (DUK)

Charter Research & Investment Group, Inc. initiated holding in Duke Energy Corp. The purchase prices were between $79.21 and $88.56, with an estimated average price of $82.39. The stock is now traded at around $97.14. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 2,325 shares as of .

New Purchase: Costco Wholesale Corp (COST)

Charter Research & Investment Group, Inc. initiated holding in Costco Wholesale Corp. The purchase prices were between $304.75 and $358.86, with an estimated average price of $335.76. The stock is now traded at around $366.62. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 573 shares as of .

Sold Out: Ford Motor Co (F)

Charter Research & Investment Group, Inc. sold out a holding in Ford Motor Co. The sale prices were between $5.84 and $7.28, with an estimated average price of $6.76.

Sold Out: ISHARES TRUST (TIP)

Charter Research & Investment Group, Inc. sold out a holding in ISHARES TRUST. The sale prices were between $123.08 and $127.1, with an estimated average price of $125.6.



