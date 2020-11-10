Physicians Financial Services, Inc. Buys Tesla Inc, The Toro Co, American Express Co, Sells CVS Health Corp, Martin Marietta Materials Inc, Twilio Inc

Investment company Physicians Financial Services, Inc. (Current Portfolio) buys Tesla Inc, The Toro Co, American Express Co, Marriott International Inc, Toyota Motor Corp, sells CVS Health Corp, Martin Marietta Materials Inc, Twilio Inc, Lam Research Corp, Activision Blizzard Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Physicians Financial Services, Inc.. As of 2020Q3, Physicians Financial Services, Inc. owns 105 stocks with a total value of $200 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.
- New Purchases: TTC, AXP, MAR,
- Added Positions: TSLA, NSC, MRK, ADP, TM, DUK, NVS, HON, JPM, TGT, CVX, VZ, EMR, K, DE, SYK, D, MO,
- Reduced Positions: AAPL, NVDA, INTC, GOOGL, CLX, MSFT, HD, ATVI, GOOG, DIS, UPS, MMM, CSCO, BRK.B, AMGN, MCD, TFC, CMI, GNRC, ILMN, BA, MDT, PYPL, AFL, SBUX, SWKS, SHW, QCOM, NKE, SJM, BMY, GPC, GIS, EQIX, EW,
- Sold Out: CVS, MLM, TWLO, LRCX,
- Warning! GuruFocus has detected 9 Warning Signs with TSLA. Click here to check it out.
- TSLA 30-Year Financial Data
- The intrinsic value of TSLA
- Peter Lynch Chart of TSLA
For the details of PHYSICIANS FINANCIAL SERVICES, INC.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/physicians+financial+services%2C+inc./current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of PHYSICIANS FINANCIAL SERVICES, INC.
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 217,049 shares, 12.55% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.51%
- Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 4,641 shares, 7.29% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.11%
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 42,394 shares, 4.45% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.04%
- Walmart Inc (WMT) - 46,412 shares, 3.24% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.96%
- Mastercard Inc (MA) - 17,926 shares, 3.03% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.79%
Physicians Financial Services, Inc. initiated holding in The Toro Co. The purchase prices were between $64.5 and $85.51, with an estimated average price of $74.79. The stock is now traded at around $86.08. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 2,540 shares as of .New Purchase: Marriott International Inc (MAR)
Physicians Financial Services, Inc. initiated holding in Marriott International Inc. The purchase prices were between $83.52 and $107.76, with an estimated average price of $94.4. The stock is now traded at around $118.48. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 2,200 shares as of .New Purchase: American Express Co (AXP)
Physicians Financial Services, Inc. initiated holding in American Express Co. The purchase prices were between $90.57 and $107.27, with an estimated average price of $98.42. The stock is now traded at around $115.95. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 2,012 shares as of .Added: Tesla Inc (TSLA)
Physicians Financial Services, Inc. added to a holding in Tesla Inc by 81.33%. The purchase prices were between $223.93 and $498.32, with an estimated average price of $353.47. The stock is now traded at around $410.36. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 2,040 shares as of .Added: Toyota Motor Corp (TM)
Physicians Financial Services, Inc. added to a holding in Toyota Motor Corp by 25.62%. The purchase prices were between $119.34 and $136.44, with an estimated average price of $130.03. The stock is now traded at around $139.94. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 3,432 shares as of .Sold Out: CVS Health Corp (CVS)
Physicians Financial Services, Inc. sold out a holding in CVS Health Corp. The sale prices were between $56.71 and $65.71, with an estimated average price of $62.23.Sold Out: Twilio Inc (TWLO)
Physicians Financial Services, Inc. sold out a holding in Twilio Inc. The sale prices were between $221.87 and $286.33, with an estimated average price of $246.13.Sold Out: Martin Marietta Materials Inc (MLM)
Physicians Financial Services, Inc. sold out a holding in Martin Marietta Materials Inc. The sale prices were between $202.87 and $235.36, with an estimated average price of $216.25.Sold Out: Lam Research Corp (LRCX)
Physicians Financial Services, Inc. sold out a holding in Lam Research Corp. The sale prices were between $293.99 and $384.96, with an estimated average price of $344.01.
Here is the complete portfolio of PHYSICIANS FINANCIAL SERVICES, INC.. Also check out:
1. PHYSICIANS FINANCIAL SERVICES, INC.'s Undervalued Stocks
2. PHYSICIANS FINANCIAL SERVICES, INC.'s Top Growth Companies, and
3. PHYSICIANS FINANCIAL SERVICES, INC.'s High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that PHYSICIANS FINANCIAL SERVICES, INC. keeps buying