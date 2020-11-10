  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
Articles 

Saybrook Capital Buys Diageo PLC, Tesla Inc, American Water Works Co Inc

November 10, 2020 | About: DEO +4.47% BF.B +2.17% TSLA -2.59% AWK +0.73%

Investment company Saybrook Capital (Current Portfolio) buys Diageo PLC, Tesla Inc, American Water Works Co Inc, Brown-Forman Corp during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Saybrook Capital . As of 2020Q3, Saybrook Capital owns 47 stocks with a total value of $278 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of SAYBROOK CAPITAL 's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/saybrook+capital+/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of SAYBROOK CAPITAL
  1. PayPal Holdings Inc (PYPL) - 139,413 shares, 9.87% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.41%
  2. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 211,221 shares, 8.79% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.18%
  3. Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.B) - 113,807 shares, 8.70% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.22%
  4. Alphabet Inc (GOOG) - 13,840 shares, 7.31% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.07%
  5. FactSet Research Systems Inc (FDS) - 46,029 shares, 5.54% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.03%
New Purchase: Tesla Inc (TSLA)

Saybrook Capital initiated holding in Tesla Inc. The purchase prices were between $223.93 and $498.32, with an estimated average price of $353.47. The stock is now traded at around $410.36. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 565 shares as of .

New Purchase: American Water Works Co Inc (AWK)

Saybrook Capital initiated holding in American Water Works Co Inc. The purchase prices were between $130.31 and $149.79, with an estimated average price of $141.58. The stock is now traded at around $163.51. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 1,485 shares as of .

Added: Diageo PLC (DEO)

Saybrook Capital added to a holding in Diageo PLC by 29.40%. The purchase prices were between $127.94 and $149.93, with an estimated average price of $137.81. The stock is now traded at around $156.89. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.76%. The holding were 67,606 shares as of .

Added: Brown-Forman Corp (BF.B)

Saybrook Capital added to a holding in Brown-Forman Corp by 55.50%. The purchase prices were between $63.25 and $81.14, with an estimated average price of $71.6. The stock is now traded at around $78.65. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 7,775 shares as of .



Here is the complete portfolio of SAYBROOK CAPITAL .

