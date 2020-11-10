Haverford Financial Services, Inc. Buys Ecolab Inc, TE Connectivity, AbbVie Inc, Sells Amerco Inc, Norfolk Southern Corp, Fox Corp

Radnor, PA, based Investment company Haverford Financial Services, Inc. (Current Portfolio) buys Ecolab Inc, TE Connectivity, AbbVie Inc, nVent Electric PLC, Casey's General Stores Inc, sells Amerco Inc, Norfolk Southern Corp, Fox Corp, ISHARES TRUST, Cisco Systems Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Haverford Financial Services, Inc.. As of 2020Q3, Haverford Financial Services, Inc. owns 61 stocks with a total value of $325 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: TEL, ABBV, NVT, CASY, VSS,

TEL, ABBV, NVT, CASY, VSS, Added Positions: ECL, HON, COST, MMS, DD, MDT, BAX, BDX, JPM, DG, JNJ, IJH, IEMG, MBB,

ECL, HON, COST, MMS, DD, MDT, BAX, BDX, JPM, DG, JNJ, IJH, IEMG, MBB, Reduced Positions: DIS, AAPL, IEFA, DEO, ORCL, SPGI, IVV, IGIB, VPL, IGSB,

DIS, AAPL, IEFA, DEO, ORCL, SPGI, IVV, IGIB, VPL, IGSB, Sold Out: UHAL, NSC, FOX, CSCO, MRK, ADP,

Apple Inc (AAPL) - 198,077 shares, 7.06% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.64% Mastercard Inc (MA) - 57,297 shares, 5.96% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.22% Lowe's Companies Inc (LOW) - 100,812 shares, 5.14% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.38% Comcast Corp (CMCSA) - 359,419 shares, 5.11% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.43% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 75,855 shares, 4.91% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.33%

Haverford Financial Services, Inc. initiated holding in TE Connectivity Ltd. The purchase prices were between $78.77 and $101.87, with an estimated average price of $91.95. The stock is now traded at around $106.88. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 8,395 shares as of .

Haverford Financial Services, Inc. initiated holding in AbbVie Inc. The purchase prices were between $85.91 and $100.83, with an estimated average price of $94.18. The stock is now traded at around $98.87. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 8,565 shares as of .

Haverford Financial Services, Inc. initiated holding in nVent Electric PLC. The purchase prices were between $17.11 and $19.84, with an estimated average price of $18.72. The stock is now traded at around $20.77. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 40,385 shares as of .

Haverford Financial Services, Inc. initiated holding in Casey's General Stores Inc. The purchase prices were between $149.58 and $181.46, with an estimated average price of $168.78. The stock is now traded at around $193.70. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 2,365 shares as of .

Haverford Financial Services, Inc. initiated holding in VANGUARD INTL EQUI. The purchase prices were between $97.15 and $108.8, with an estimated average price of $104.14. The stock is now traded at around $111.52. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 1,955 shares as of .

Haverford Financial Services, Inc. added to a holding in Ecolab Inc by 25.52%. The purchase prices were between $184.41 and $212.04, with an estimated average price of $199.92. The stock is now traded at around $212.23. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 24,697 shares as of .

Haverford Financial Services, Inc. added to a holding in Maximus Inc by 33.35%. The purchase prices were between $66.6 and $79.19, with an estimated average price of $73.53. The stock is now traded at around $74.50. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 12,595 shares as of .

Haverford Financial Services, Inc. added to a holding in ISHARES TRUST by 21.25%. The purchase prices were between $173.64 and $195.6, with an estimated average price of $186.16. The stock is now traded at around $210.38. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 1,655 shares as of .

Haverford Financial Services, Inc. sold out a holding in Amerco Inc. The sale prices were between $291.54 and $378.3, with an estimated average price of $340.43.

Haverford Financial Services, Inc. sold out a holding in Norfolk Southern Corp. The sale prices were between $170.85 and $222.94, with an estimated average price of $200.56.

Haverford Financial Services, Inc. sold out a holding in Fox Corp. The sale prices were between $24.46 and $29.46, with an estimated average price of $26.55.

Haverford Financial Services, Inc. sold out a holding in Cisco Systems Inc. The sale prices were between $37.85 and $48.1, with an estimated average price of $43.58.

Haverford Financial Services, Inc. sold out a holding in Merck & Co Inc. The sale prices were between $76.69 and $86.93, with an estimated average price of $82.09.

Haverford Financial Services, Inc. sold out a holding in Automatic Data Processing Inc. The sale prices were between $128.72 and $150.73, with an estimated average price of $140.27.