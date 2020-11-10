Sustainable Growth Advisers, LP Buys Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc, Match Group Inc, Alcon Inc, Sells Adobe Inc, Match Group Inc, Salesforce.com Inc

Stamford, CT, based Investment company Sustainable Growth Advisers, LP (Current Portfolio) buys Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc, Match Group Inc, Alcon Inc, Ball Corp, Union Pacific Corp, sells Adobe Inc, Match Group Inc, Salesforce.com Inc, PayPal Holdings Inc, MercadoLibre Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Sustainable Growth Advisers, LP. As of 2020Q3, Sustainable Growth Advisers, LP owns 55 stocks with a total value of $14.4 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.



Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 3,592,886 shares, 5.26% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.52% Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 237,206 shares, 5.20% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 15.98% Visa Inc (V) - 3,732,483 shares, 5.19% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.17% Alphabet Inc (GOOG) - 438,707 shares, 4.49% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 11.46% Fleetcor Technologies Inc (FLT) - 2,615,440 shares, 4.33% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 11.53%

Sustainable Growth Advisers, LP initiated holding in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. The purchase prices were between $359.77 and $441.52, with an estimated average price of $412.38. The stock is now traded at around $468.59. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.95%. The holding were 634,211 shares as of .

Sustainable Growth Advisers, LP initiated holding in Match Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $90.36 and $120.71, with an estimated average price of $105.79. The stock is now traded at around $132.22. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.36%. The holding were 1,762,277 shares as of .

Sustainable Growth Advisers, LP initiated holding in Trip.com Group Ltd. The purchase prices were between $25.64 and $32, with an estimated average price of $28.43. The stock is now traded at around $36.13. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 6,730 shares as of .

Sustainable Growth Advisers, LP added to a holding in Alcon Inc by 2264.76%. The purchase prices were between $55.23 and $62.39, with an estimated average price of $58.78. The stock is now traded at around $64.73. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.87%. The holding were 2,308,143 shares as of .

Sustainable Growth Advisers, LP added to a holding in Ball Corp by 47.15%. The purchase prices were between $69.47 and $84.67, with an estimated average price of $76.95. The stock is now traded at around $94.98. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.67%. The holding were 3,587,774 shares as of .

Sustainable Growth Advisers, LP added to a holding in Union Pacific Corp by 20.19%. The purchase prices were between $165.99 and $202.37, with an estimated average price of $185.66. The stock is now traded at around $201.26. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.36%. The holding were 1,557,235 shares as of .

Sustainable Growth Advisers, LP added to a holding in Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB de CV by 45.15%. The purchase prices were between $54.32 and $62.48, with an estimated average price of $58.41. The stock is now traded at around $68.01. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 115,979 shares as of .

Sustainable Growth Advisers, LP sold out a holding in Match Group Inc. The sale prices were between $75 and $288.95, with an estimated average price of $102.19.

Sustainable Growth Advisers, LP sold out a holding in Mondelez International Inc. The sale prices were between $50.26 and $59.01, with an estimated average price of $55.64.

Sustainable Growth Advisers, LP sold out a holding in Booking Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $1638.47 and $1948.73, with an estimated average price of $1757.32.

Sustainable Growth Advisers, LP sold out a holding in TJX Companies Inc. The sale prices were between $49.86 and $59.41, with an estimated average price of $53.88.

Sustainable Growth Advisers, LP sold out a holding in Automatic Data Processing Inc. The sale prices were between $128.72 and $150.73, with an estimated average price of $140.27.

Sustainable Growth Advisers, LP sold out a holding in Ulta Beauty Inc. The sale prices were between $191.29 and $240.51, with an estimated average price of $215.37.