Haverford Trust Co Buys Skyworks Solutions Inc, AT&T Inc, PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, Sells Verizon Communications Inc, iShares MSCI ACWI Ex US Index Fund, Cigna Corp

Radnor, PA, based Investment company Haverford Trust Co (Current Portfolio) buys Skyworks Solutions Inc, AT&T Inc, PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, Aon PLC, Quanta Services Inc, sells Verizon Communications Inc, iShares MSCI ACWI Ex US Index Fund, Cigna Corp, Vanguard Total International Stock, International Flavors & Fragrances Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Haverford Trust Co. As of 2020Q3, Haverford Trust Co owns 277 stocks with a total value of $6.3 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.



SWKS, PWR, AON, BX, ESGE, XLY, SUSA, JPST, IXN, ESGD, ARKK, TTD, XYL, CHTR, AWK, GWW, CRM, Added Positions: T, MBB, MRK, BAX, MDT, ECL, RTX, HON, JPM, QQQ, COST, IGSB, UPS, LMT, IEF, IGIB, ABBV, INTC, PFF, DEO, CSCO, SUB, VOO, VTI, MUB, RSP, VB, VCIT, VO, XLK, BAB, PYPL, PPG, LLY, ALL, AXP, WTRG, BRK.B, BMY, FIS, CVX, DHR, GOOG, FAST, IBM, MDLZ, NOC, UGI, UN, V, FB,

VZ, AAPL, MSFT, IVV, LOW, ACWX, MA, GSK, TJX, SPGI, CMCSA, APD, ACN, ORCL, CI, TFC, PM, NEAR, GPC, VXUS, XOM, AMT, AEP, IWM, KMB, IFF, HD, OTIS, WFC, MDY, EMR, ETN, USB, VEA, VIG, VNQ, VWO, VSS, CARR, VYM, ZTS, PSX, XLU, ET, WM, VUG, DVY, GVI, IDV, IVW, IWD, IWO, IWP, PEG, IWR, IWV, IXUS, SDY, VGK, VTV, DLR, JCI, GE, FDX, EXC, EL, EPD, DUK, DOV, D, MTB, CMI, CL, CAT, BA, BP, MO, ABT, CB, MMM, VFC, TMO, TXN, SYY, SYK, SO, RDS.A, ROST, WBA, LIN, PNC, OXY, NVS, NSC, NKE, MKC, MMP, Sold Out: MSM, PFIS, JPT, FOX, DXJ, IJK,

Apple Inc (AAPL) - 2,795,665 shares, 5.18% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.94% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 1,389,728 shares, 4.67% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.39% ISHARES INC (IEMG) - 5,307,942 shares, 4.48% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.18% Lowe's Companies Inc (LOW) - 1,330,792 shares, 3.53% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.53% Mastercard Inc (MA) - 602,852 shares, 3.26% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.19%

Haverford Trust Co initiated holding in Skyworks Solutions Inc. The purchase prices were between $125.85 and $153.29, with an estimated average price of $138.89. The stock is now traded at around $137.24. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.41%. The holding were 176,116 shares as of .

Haverford Trust Co initiated holding in Quanta Services Inc. The purchase prices were between $36.16 and $53.34, with an estimated average price of $46.49. The stock is now traded at around $66.58. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 6,936 shares as of .

Haverford Trust Co initiated holding in iShares MSCI EM ESG Select ETF. The purchase prices were between $32.5 and $36.82, with an estimated average price of $35.4. The stock is now traded at around $38.73. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 13,861 shares as of .

Haverford Trust Co initiated holding in Blackstone Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $49.95 and $58, with an estimated average price of $53.54. The stock is now traded at around $57.11. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 7,942 shares as of .

Haverford Trust Co initiated holding in Aon PLC. The purchase prices were between $190.17 and $209.73, with an estimated average price of $199.63. The stock is now traded at around $200.08. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 2,382 shares as of .

Haverford Trust Co initiated holding in SELECT SECTOR SPDR. The purchase prices were between $129 and $153.76, with an estimated average price of $141.44. The stock is now traded at around $151.72. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 1,411 shares as of .

Haverford Trust Co added to a holding in AT&T Inc by 157.01%. The purchase prices were between $27.87 and $30.49, with an estimated average price of $29.59. The stock is now traded at around $28.85. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 399,718 shares as of .

Haverford Trust Co added to a holding in PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 by 36.35%. The purchase prices were between $250.49 and $302.76, with an estimated average price of $271.11. The stock is now traded at around $283.42. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 24,403 shares as of .

Haverford Trust Co added to a holding in iShares U.S. Preferred Stock by 95.98%. The purchase prices were between $34.54 and $36.7, with an estimated average price of $35.97. The stock is now traded at around $37.18. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 43,445 shares as of .

Haverford Trust Co added to a holding in ISHARES TRUST by 97.19%. The purchase prices were between $107.69 and $108.53, with an estimated average price of $108.11. The stock is now traded at around $107.84. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 11,037 shares as of .

Haverford Trust Co added to a holding in Essential Utilities Inc by 26.28%. The purchase prices were between $38.53 and $47.81, with an estimated average price of $42.94. The stock is now traded at around $46.34. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 27,028 shares as of .

Haverford Trust Co added to a holding in Eli Lilly and Co by 23.47%. The purchase prices were between $146.22 and $169.13, with an estimated average price of $154.85. The stock is now traded at around $146.56. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 4,014 shares as of .

Haverford Trust Co sold out a holding in MSC Industrial Direct Co Inc. The sale prices were between $60.65 and $74.87, with an estimated average price of $66.42.

Haverford Trust Co sold out a holding in Peoples Financial Services Corp. The sale prices were between $32.51 and $39.38, with an estimated average price of $36.65.

Haverford Trust Co sold out a holding in WISDOMTREE TRUST. The sale prices were between $44.78 and $49.7, with an estimated average price of $47.98.

Haverford Trust Co sold out a holding in Fox Corp. The sale prices were between $24.46 and $29.46, with an estimated average price of $26.55.

Haverford Trust Co sold out a holding in ISHARES TRUST. The sale prices were between $55.32 and $62.55, with an estimated average price of $59.38.

Haverford Trust Co sold out a holding in Nuveen Preferred and Income 2022 Term. The sale prices were between $21.64 and $23.51, with an estimated average price of $22.79.