Asset Planning Services, Ltd. Buys iShares Intermediate Credit Bond ETF, Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF, Vanguard Utilities ETF, Sells SPDR SERIES TRUST, iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF, VANGUARD WHITEHALL

Investment company Asset Planning Services, Ltd. (Current Portfolio) buys iShares Intermediate Credit Bond ETF, Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF, Vanguard Utilities ETF, Nike Inc, Tesla Inc, sells SPDR SERIES TRUST, iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF, VANGUARD WHITEHALL, VANGUARD INTL EQUI, ISHARES INC during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Asset Planning Services, Ltd.. As of 2020Q3, Asset Planning Services, Ltd. owns 77 stocks with a total value of $222 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



ISHARES TRUST (IVV) - 131,029 shares, 19.86% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.81% VANGUARD INDEX FDS (VOO) - 76,833 shares, 10.66% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.88% Merck & Co Inc (MRK) - 148,506 shares, 5.56% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.25% SPDR SERIES TRUST (SPSB) - 383,202 shares, 5.42% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 44.15% Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) - 144,145 shares, 5.39% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.49%

Asset Planning Services, Ltd. initiated holding in iShares Intermediate Credit Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $59.79 and $61.17, with an estimated average price of $60.6. The stock is now traded at around $60.75. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.43%. The holding were 15,759 shares as of .

Asset Planning Services, Ltd. initiated holding in Vanguard Utilities ETF. The purchase prices were between $124 and $134.49, with an estimated average price of $129.33. The stock is now traded at around $144.66. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 1,913 shares as of .

Asset Planning Services, Ltd. initiated holding in Tesla Inc. The purchase prices were between $223.93 and $498.32, with an estimated average price of $353.47. The stock is now traded at around $410.36. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 510 shares as of .

Asset Planning Services, Ltd. initiated holding in Nike Inc. The purchase prices were between $95.65 and $127.11, with an estimated average price of $107.3. The stock is now traded at around $127.71. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 1,822 shares as of .

Asset Planning Services, Ltd. initiated holding in VANGUARD INDEX FDS. The purchase prices were between $166.29 and $188.98, with an estimated average price of $176.21. The stock is now traded at around $190.44. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 1,125 shares as of .

Asset Planning Services, Ltd. added to a holding in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 69.75%. The purchase prices were between $95.12 and $97.1, with an estimated average price of $96.15. The stock is now traded at around $95.78. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 9,489 shares as of .

Asset Planning Services, Ltd. sold out a holding in ISHARES INC. The sale prices were between $36.59 and $40.09, with an estimated average price of $38.73.

Asset Planning Services, Ltd. sold out a holding in VANGUARD INTL EQUI. The sale prices were between $50.71 and $55.18, with an estimated average price of $53.38.