John W. Rosenthal Capital Management, Inc. Buys Wintrust Financial Corp, Regions Financial Corp, Pacific Premier Bancorp Inc, Sells Altabancorp, United Bankshares Inc, Heritage Commerce Corp

Investment company John W. Rosenthal Capital Management, Inc. (Current Portfolio) buys Wintrust Financial Corp, Regions Financial Corp, Pacific Premier Bancorp Inc, Altabancorp, Zions Bancorp NA, sells Altabancorp, United Bankshares Inc, Heritage Commerce Corp, Enterprise Bancorp Inc, Washington Trust Bancorp Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, John W. Rosenthal Capital Management, Inc.. As of 2020Q3, John W. Rosenthal Capital Management, Inc. owns 66 stocks with a total value of $77 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: RF, PPBI, 56N, ZION, SBNY, PFS, KRE, FMBH, UNIB, FMNB, NKSH,

RF, PPBI, 56N, ZION, SBNY, PFS, KRE, FMBH, UNIB, FMNB, NKSH, Added Positions: WTFC, CASH, TBBK, BANR,

WTFC, CASH, TBBK, BANR, Reduced Positions: MBWM, AX, AMNB, SYBT, ATLO, OVLY, FVCB,

MBWM, AX, AMNB, SYBT, ATLO, OVLY, FVCB, Sold Out: ALTA, UBSI, HTBK, EBTC, WASH, HFWA, BMBN, FBAK,

Lakeland Financial Corp (LKFN) - 100,000 shares, 5.35% of the total portfolio. Meta Financial Group Inc (CASH) - 188,630 shares, 4.71% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 40.77% BancFirst Corp (BANF) - 75,000 shares, 3.98% of the total portfolio. Wintrust Financial Corp (WTFC) - 75,678 shares, 3.93% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 546.82% The Bancorp Inc (TBBK) - 329,936 shares, 3.70% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 43.49%

John W. Rosenthal Capital Management, Inc. initiated holding in Regions Financial Corp. The purchase prices were between $9.83 and $12.09, with an estimated average price of $11.16. The stock is now traded at around $15.23. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.04%. The holding were 202,845 shares as of .

John W. Rosenthal Capital Management, Inc. initiated holding in Pacific Premier Bancorp Inc. The purchase prices were between $18.5 and $23.46, with an estimated average price of $21.2. The stock is now traded at around $30.00. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.75%. The holding were 105,157 shares as of .

John W. Rosenthal Capital Management, Inc. initiated holding in Altabancorp. The purchase prices were between $15.66 and $18.3, with an estimated average price of $16.95. The stock is now traded at around $18.80. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.98%. The holding were 75,800 shares as of .

John W. Rosenthal Capital Management, Inc. initiated holding in Zions Bancorp NA. The purchase prices were between $28.22 and $35.39, with an estimated average price of $32.25. The stock is now traded at around $38.98. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.73%. The holding were 45,500 shares as of .

John W. Rosenthal Capital Management, Inc. initiated holding in Signature Bank. The purchase prices were between $82.49 and $111.58, with an estimated average price of $99.68. The stock is now traded at around $101.51. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.52%. The holding were 14,100 shares as of .

John W. Rosenthal Capital Management, Inc. initiated holding in Provident Financial Services Inc. The purchase prices were between $11.79 and $14.62, with an estimated average price of $13.47. The stock is now traded at around $15.66. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.86%. The holding were 54,280 shares as of .

John W. Rosenthal Capital Management, Inc. added to a holding in Wintrust Financial Corp by 546.82%. The purchase prices were between $37.67 and $47.44, with an estimated average price of $42.81. The stock is now traded at around $53.70. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.32%. The holding were 75,678 shares as of .

John W. Rosenthal Capital Management, Inc. added to a holding in Meta Financial Group Inc by 40.77%. The purchase prices were between $16.7 and $20.68, with an estimated average price of $18.86. The stock is now traded at around $34.36. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.36%. The holding were 188,630 shares as of .

John W. Rosenthal Capital Management, Inc. added to a holding in The Bancorp Inc by 43.49%. The purchase prices were between $8.07 and $10.69, with an estimated average price of $9.2. The stock is now traded at around $11.56. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.12%. The holding were 329,936 shares as of .

John W. Rosenthal Capital Management, Inc. added to a holding in Banner Corp by 31.62%. The purchase prices were between $30.58 and $38.41, with an estimated average price of $35.23. The stock is now traded at around $46.00. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.48%. The holding were 47,623 shares as of .

John W. Rosenthal Capital Management, Inc. sold out a holding in Altabancorp. The sale prices were between $18.75 and $22.01, with an estimated average price of $20.37.

John W. Rosenthal Capital Management, Inc. sold out a holding in United Bankshares Inc. The sale prices were between $20.86 and $29.22, with an estimated average price of $26.06.

John W. Rosenthal Capital Management, Inc. sold out a holding in Heritage Commerce Corp. The sale prices were between $6.2 and $7.69, with an estimated average price of $6.9.

John W. Rosenthal Capital Management, Inc. sold out a holding in Enterprise Bancorp Inc. The sale prices were between $20.01 and $23.15, with an estimated average price of $21.78.

John W. Rosenthal Capital Management, Inc. sold out a holding in Washington Trust Bancorp Inc. The sale prices were between $28.85 and $35.97, with an estimated average price of $32.93.

John W. Rosenthal Capital Management, Inc. sold out a holding in Heritage Financial Corp. The sale prices were between $17.42 and $20.98, with an estimated average price of $19.57.