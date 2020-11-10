Nicollet Investment Management, Inc. Buys SCHWAB STRATEGIC T, Sells Tesla Inc, Xcel Energy Inc

Investment company Nicollet Investment Management, Inc. (Current Portfolio) buys SCHWAB STRATEGIC T, sells Tesla Inc, Xcel Energy Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Nicollet Investment Management, Inc.. As of 2020Q3, Nicollet Investment Management, Inc. owns 57 stocks with a total value of $197 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.
- New Purchases: SCHM,
- Added Positions: SCHX, BIIB, PG, SMG, SWKS,
- Reduced Positions: TSLA, HON, XEL, PYPL, V, GOOGL, NFLX, MRK, LMT, EQIX, UNH, JPM, SPLK, UNP, SCHA, NOW, JNJ, FISV, FFIV, HFC, UTHR, VAR, FIS, COG, ALKS, PANW, AKAM, CB, KNX, RDN, SRCL, EXPD,
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 223,791 shares, 13.15% of the total portfolio.
- Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 6,473 shares, 10.34% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.75%
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 70,994 shares, 7.57% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.44%
- Alphabet Inc (GOOG) - 5,976 shares, 4.45% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.25%
- Visa Inc (V) - 43,689 shares, 4.43% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.02%
Nicollet Investment Management, Inc. initiated holding in SCHWAB STRATEGIC T. The purchase prices were between $51.99 and $58.83, with an estimated average price of $55.55. The stock is now traded at around $62.09. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 3,814 shares as of .
