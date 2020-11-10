  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
Nicollet Investment Management, Inc. Buys SCHWAB STRATEGIC T, Sells Tesla Inc, Xcel Energy Inc

November 10, 2020 | About: SCHM +0.78%

Investment company Nicollet Investment Management, Inc. (Current Portfolio) buys SCHWAB STRATEGIC T, sells Tesla Inc, Xcel Energy Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Nicollet Investment Management, Inc.. As of 2020Q3, Nicollet Investment Management, Inc. owns 57 stocks with a total value of $197 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Nicollet Investment Management, Inc.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/nicollet+investment+management%2C+inc./current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Nicollet Investment Management, Inc.
  1. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 223,791 shares, 13.15% of the total portfolio.
  2. Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 6,473 shares, 10.34% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.75%
  3. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 70,994 shares, 7.57% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.44%
  4. Alphabet Inc (GOOG) - 5,976 shares, 4.45% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.25%
  5. Visa Inc (V) - 43,689 shares, 4.43% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.02%
New Purchase: SCHWAB STRATEGIC T (SCHM)

Nicollet Investment Management, Inc. initiated holding in SCHWAB STRATEGIC T. The purchase prices were between $51.99 and $58.83, with an estimated average price of $55.55. The stock is now traded at around $62.09. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 3,814 shares as of .



Here is the complete portfolio of Nicollet Investment Management, Inc.. Also check out:

