Godsey & Gibb Associates Buys Stanley Black & Decker Inc, Air Products & Chemicals Inc, Adobe Inc, Sells Occidental Petroleum Corp, United Parcel Service Inc, NextEra Energy Inc

Richmond, VA, based Investment company Godsey & Gibb Associates (Current Portfolio) buys Stanley Black & Decker Inc, Air Products & Chemicals Inc, Adobe Inc, Southern Co, sells Occidental Petroleum Corp, United Parcel Service Inc, NextEra Energy Inc, Cisco Systems Inc, Bristol-Myers Squibb Company during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Godsey & Gibb Associates. As of 2020Q3, Godsey & Gibb Associates owns 74 stocks with a total value of $647 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



The Home Depot Inc (HD) - 74,562 shares, 3.20% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.55% Agilent Technologies Inc (A) - 202,088 shares, 3.16% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.23% Costco Wholesale Corp (COST) - 56,039 shares, 3.08% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.5% BlackRock Inc (BLK) - 33,697 shares, 2.94% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.12% Visa Inc (V) - 93,857 shares, 2.90% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.28%

Godsey & Gibb Associates initiated holding in Stanley Black & Decker Inc. The purchase prices were between $135.61 and $166.25, with an estimated average price of $155.49. The stock is now traded at around $178.79. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.3%. The holding were 91,770 shares as of .

Godsey & Gibb Associates initiated holding in Air Products & Chemicals Inc. The purchase prices were between $243.75 and $310.31, with an estimated average price of $287.22. The stock is now traded at around $309.97. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 780 shares as of .

Godsey & Gibb Associates initiated holding in Adobe Inc. The purchase prices were between $426.29 and $533.8, with an estimated average price of $465.25. The stock is now traded at around $452.00. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 415 shares as of .

Godsey & Gibb Associates initiated holding in Southern Co. The purchase prices were between $51.56 and $55.78, with an estimated average price of $53.42. The stock is now traded at around $64.17. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 3,770 shares as of .

Godsey & Gibb Associates sold out a holding in NextEra Energy Inc. The sale prices were between $61.57 and $73.93, with an estimated average price of $68.93.

Godsey & Gibb Associates sold out a holding in Cisco Systems Inc. The sale prices were between $37.85 and $48.1, with an estimated average price of $43.58.

Godsey & Gibb Associates sold out a holding in American Water Works Co Inc. The sale prices were between $130.31 and $149.79, with an estimated average price of $141.58.

Godsey & Gibb Associates sold out a holding in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company. The sale prices were between $57.43 and $63.64, with an estimated average price of $60.17.

Godsey & Gibb Associates sold out a holding in SELECT SECTOR SPDR. The sale prices were between $29.95 and $38.58, with an estimated average price of $35.52.

Godsey & Gibb Associates sold out a holding in Caterpillar Inc. The sale prices were between $125.73 and $153.87, with an estimated average price of $140.4.